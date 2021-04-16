 Skip to content
 
(KOB4)   A few hundred bad apples spoils the barrel; or, how in-class learning only lasted two weeks   (kob.com) divider line
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horny teenagers, uhhh, find a way.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Some teachers are disappointed that kids, in their opinion, were being irresponsible," Fraass said.

THAT'S WHAT THEY DO!

IT'S ALL THEY DO!
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Josh Ziehl of Owl Cartel Event Productions told the Sun-News that he was hired as DJ for the event. He estimated that between 100 and 150 students attended.

When will the US start dealing with the cartels in New Mexico??
 
almandot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ecclesiastes assures us that there is a time for every purpose under heaven. A time to laugh, and a time to weep. A time to mourn, and there is a time to dance! And there was a time for this law, but not anymore!!
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA "hundreds of Mayfield High School students may have attended the event"

There's no parking way a bunch of teens actually kept that a secret.  I'm waiting for the follow-up revealing what parents and teachers helped them book the venue or otherwise knew and ignored it.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fark with honeycrisp apples or I'll cut you.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Horny teenagers, uhhh, find a way.


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Rob4127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was in Las Cruces, where people responded to public health orders with "#IfIGotItYouGotIt":

Fark user imageView Full Size


Las Cruces Public Schools spokeswoman Kelly Jameson confirmed that a school district employee was among the people depicted at the gathering. The employee reportedly contacted Superintendent Karen Trujillo and apologized for the "indiscretion." [lcsun-news.com]

Then this happened: Karen Trujillo, Las Cruces schools superintendent, killed in crash [lcsun-news.com]
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be another story about the privately run whites-only proms in the South. I'm surprisingly relieved.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby, I'll be brief. The issue here is not whether we broke a few rules, or took a few liberties with our female party guests - we did. But you can't hold a whole fraternity responsible for the behavior of a few, sick twisted individuals. For if you do, then shouldn't we blame the whole fraternity system? And if the whole fraternity system is guilty, then isn't this an indictment of our educational institutions in general? I put it to you, Subby - isn't this an indictment of our entire American society? Well, you can do whatever you want to us, but I for one am not going to stand here and listen to you badmouth the United States of America. Gentlemen!
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's very weird. I was told repeatedly by conservative farkers that there was no danger in sending students back to school and that we could totally trust children of all ages not to act like the walking disease vectors that they are.

Very weird. Must just be a fluke.
 
