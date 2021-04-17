 Skip to content
 
Protip: If you're filming the launching of a tugboat, be sure you aren't in the boat's splash range when it hits the water
aremmes
1 hour ago  
Twelve-year-old videos are so exciting!
 
RogermcAllen
1 hour ago  

aremmes: Twelve-year-old videos are so exciting!


I swear this was the recommended video after some other video that I recently watched from Fark.
 
kdawg7736
1 hour ago  
Tugboat Titantron HD
Youtube 7aTOLKH6Tkc
 
Meltro
1 hour ago  
I used to pay good money for that experience at Valleyfair
 
Summoner101
1 hour ago  

aremmes: Twelve-year-old videos are so exciting!


You sound old
 
LordOfThePings
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero
1 hour ago  
Could be a lot worse

Ship water launch goes wrong
Youtube UTLSiL2ZZ1s
 
LordOfThePings
1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Could be a lot worse

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/UTLSiL2Z​Z1s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Were the keel blocks ok?
 
italie
1 hour ago  
I was expecting more.
 
TorpedoOrca
1 hour ago  
I have never thought about how large boats are put into water until now. I guess I assumed they built them in a sort of dry dock and just flooded it to send them out to sea. They really just put it on one sliding planks and hope it falls the right way into the water...huh
 
bughunter
1 hour ago  
Usually when I launch a tug, it's more of a splatter.

/sometimes just a dribble
 
Theeng
1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: I have never thought about how large boats are put into water until now. I guess I assumed they built them in a sort of dry dock and just flooded it to send them out to sea. They really just put it on one sliding planks and hope it falls the right way into the water...huh


Dry Docks like that are really expensive, and typically have set schedules that are planned months to years in advance, so they're used to repair ships which is generally a lot faster.  It's a lot cheaper to build ships like that and just slide em in to the water.
 
aremmes
1 hour ago  

Summoner101: aremmes: Twelve-year-old videos are so exciting!

You sound old


So says my son.
 
JeffMD
50 minutes ago  
12 years ago: Ack water! My camera is ruined!
today: ::wipes phone on pants, goes back to live streaming boat launch::
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
48 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Could be a lot worse

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/UTLSiL2Z​Z1s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


I sincerely farking hope no one was behind that camera.
 
BafflerMeal
33 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: aremmes: Twelve-year-old videos are so exciting!

I swear this was the recommended video after some other video that I recently watched from Fark.


The algorithm drives Fark. It's pretty easy to see the social media waves ripple out and back.
 
dyhchong
28 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I have never thought about how large boats are put into water until now. I guess I assumed they built them in a sort of dry dock and just flooded it to send them out to sea. They really just put it on one sliding planks and hope it falls the right way into the water...huh


I guess if it crumples and sinks from the mass it probably wasn't sea-worthy.
 
waxbeans
28 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I have never thought about how large boats are put into water until now. I guess I assumed they built them in a sort of dry dock and just flooded it to send them out to sea. They really just put it on one sliding planks and hope it falls the right way into the water...huh


I'm really curious if that tugboat made it
 
waxbeans
27 minutes ago  

JeffMD: 12 years ago: Ack water! My camera is ruined!
today: ::wipes phone on pants, goes back to live streaming boat launch::


Ymmv
 
mrparks
10 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I have never thought about how large boats are put into water until now. I guess I assumed they built them in a sort of dry dock and just flooded it to send them out to sea. They really just put it on one sliding planks and hope it falls the right way into the water...huh


If it isn't self-righting, it's a sh*tty boat.

Call it the first test.
 
BlippityBleep
8 minutes ago  
At least the front didn't fall off!
 
