(Newsweek)   To absolutely no one's surprise, Mike Lindell fails to be Frank with us   (newsweek.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ISP: We can't take it live until you're current on the account.
Pillowhead: But mah freedums!
ISP: No, we don't take checks. Or Trumpcoin. Or barter pillows.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone told him that he needed to hire a programmer. He went online and hired one in India.  And they realized the site would be deeply racist and so he's gotta get a new programmer now.

Or he hired one of Trump's campaign programmers and they tried stealing Twitter's code and got cutoff.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Really hoping he loses every dollar he spent on this cockamamie idea.

He needs to just go away.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wejash: Someone told him that he needed to hire a programmer. He went online and hired one in India.  And they realized the site would be deeply racist and so he's gotta get a new programmer now.

Or he hired one of Trump's campaign programmers and they tried stealing Twitter's code and got cutoff.


This.  Whatever codebase they got was probably churned out at two am by a neo-nazi on a meth binge.  First integrations test probably went over like der Led Zeppelin.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mike is clearly another victim of cancel culture!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stupid from the top to the bottom
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Donald Trump-supporting businessman said people seeking early entry could submit their cell phone numbers to get VIP access to the platform that would start "Thursday night at midnight."

AfroMan - Because I Got High (Uncensored) HD
Youtube 8qL02peSWwg
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So his shiny new Social Media Site just fails to materialize on it's launch date and he hasn't addressed the issue yet? This is the least surprising story I've heard all week.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that the song's stuck in my head...

I was gonna start a new site, but then I got high.
I was gonna be a champion for the Right, but then I got high.
Well the Deep State got the best of me and I think I know why.
Because I got high.
Because I got high.
Because I got high.
La da dat dat dat da!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean a crackhead with a porn-stache isn't reliable? Who could've guessed?!
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...Some Telegram fans who sent their phone numbers to the placeholder website's form reported receiving error codes, or no codes at all. Some suggested there may have been a timezone mixup with the launch. Others noted they were waiting patiently..."

Well.  Here we are.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mike Lindell sues GoDaddy for $2.8 billion.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict that many Farkers will be there when it launches.
It'll be an easy stop and shop for hate fixes.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frank with us?  Surely you can't be serious.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's probably having trouble getting the server's 33.6 kb/s modem to connect, his phone line keeps getting tied up with Trump calling him to chat.
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Frank with us?  Surely you can't be serious.


And don't call me Shirley.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
RIP
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeast No 7: Mike Lindell sues GoDaddy for $2.8 billion.


To be fair, cut-n-paste can be pretty difficult to master for some people.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: Someone told him that he needed to hire a programmer.


Citation needed. Based on how Parler seems to have been programmed by an MBA in a wet paper sack, I find it hard to believe anyone tells MAGAs they need programmers.
 
What in The
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...timezone mixup ... waiting patiently..."

Well.  Here we are.


These people are so farking stupid. If blinking and breathing weren't autonomous they'd be dead.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC.
What are rank amateur.
You're supposed to charge people for invites with the understanding that nothing's off the ground yet but you're in line to be the first to use the working product once it's up and running but before then we need as many enlisted as possible.

I know I've seen this business model more than once where it's private invites at first and then slowly you bring on the real numbers
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: He's probably having trouble getting the server's 33.6 kb/s modem to connect, his phone line keeps getting tied up with Trump calling him to chat.


Someone should tell him to turn off flow control.
 
Nyxie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All these people just gave this crackhead their phone numbers.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL...conservafail...again.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: He's probably having trouble getting the server's 33.6 kb/s modem to connect, his phone line keeps getting tied up with Trump calling him to chat.


Why wouldn't you just buy out some small but functioning entity?
And just rebrand as whatever garbage you want
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: JFC.
What are rank amateur.
You're supposed to charge people for invites with the understanding that nothing's off the ground yet but you're in line to be the first to use the working product once it's up and running but before then we need as many enlisted as possible.

I know I've seen this business model more than once where it's private invites at first and then slowly you bring on the real numbers


Shaklee.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: I predict that many Farkers will be there when it launches.
It'll be an easy stop and shop for hate fixes.


My botnet will be ready to DDos it into the ground.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


media3.giphy.comView Full Size


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Mike is clearly another victim of cancel culture!


he cancelled himself?
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the FBI users trying to sign up crashed the system.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's my goddamn prayer pillow?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh. I had a patient today who told me "big things are happening next week". I didn't know WTF he was talking about, so I (mistakenly) asked.  He told me that he was joining this website wand that Mike Lindell was going to present all the evidence needed to overturn the 2020 election. He said that SCOTUS can't do anything because Joe Biden threatened all the justices, so now Trump and Lindell have to present the evidence to the public directly. This went on for 10 minutes until I politely asked him to leave. Of course, he was wearing a Trump 2024 mask and NRA Member for Trump hat.
Thank God it's Friday because I can't stand another second with my patients this week.
 
the voice of raisin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: I predict that many Farkers will be there when it launches.
It'll be an easy stop and shop for hate fixes.


it would have to exist first.

my money says they don't even have an alpha-level service yet, let alone something worthy of a public beta
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tell ya what, Billy Mays wouldn't have pulled some third rate crap like this.  He would have shouted that site to life.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Where's my goddamn prayer pillow?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: I tell ya what, Billy Mays wouldn't have pulled some third rate crap like this.  He would have shouted that site to life.


He was more of a coke guy though...
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: LOL...conservafail...again.


Oh it didn't fail, he got the grift in and got all that private info in.  Cocaine don't come cheap.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fans of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on the chat app Telegram were was confused on Friday as his new social media network failed to come online.

FFA
 
frankb00th
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nyxie: All these people just gave this crackhead their phone numbers.


Gonna get hit up with "midnight loan" requests when he runs out of rocks
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Where's my goddamn prayer pillow?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fans of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Who are these farking idiots?"
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Some Telegram fans who sent their phone numbers to the placeholder website's form reported receiving error codes, or no codes at all. "

...and then the spam phone calls began.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Theeng: Doctor Funkenstein: LOL...conservafail...again.

Oh it didn't fail, he got the grift in and got all that private info in.  Cocaine don't come cheap.


Does in bulk.

Imma willing to bet that in a few months or a year or so we're going to hear about how he tried to pull a DeLorean to keep his shiatty company afloat.
 
vrax
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"I expected a VIP launch midnight Thursday but nothing. What's up?" one user wrote.

"What's up?"  This is what's up:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

baka-san: Stupid from the top to the bottom


There is no bottom. Or maybe the top is the bottom. I can't tell.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

felching pen: barter pillows


I don't know if I can live in a world where nap time comfort can't be exchanged for goods and services.
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Another Telegram user, Lisa Perez, added: "Well, it did not launch at midnight for us VIP like it was supposed to. Or did I miss something."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
