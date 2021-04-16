 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cleveland 19)   24-year-old cat saved by firefighters after "careless smoking" causes blaze. 24 years is pretty old for a cat that smokes   (cleveland19.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, 24-year-old cat, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland firefighters, CLEVELAND, Democratic Party, Republican Party, Friday morning  
•       •       •

169 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 16 Apr 2021 at 8:38 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A cat that old can do whatever it wants.
 
austerity101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sometimes I wonder how we didn't have even more house fires than we did, given just how cavalier so many smokers could/can be about smoking indoors.

Also, yikes, it's 2021. Go outside.
 
phishrace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Depends on what the cat is smoking.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Kitty trifecta in play?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pussy
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.