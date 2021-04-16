 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WOWT Omaha)   Criminal conspiracy at the city landfill   (wowt.com) divider line
14
    More: Strange, Waste management, Waste, Recycling, Anaerobic digestion, solid waste disposal, Waste collection, Waste Management, Douglas County Landfill  
•       •       •

597 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2021 at 9:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Super Duper
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I always knew that place was a dump.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Super Duper


Dammit, I came in to make the same joke.  Good jorb.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I always knew that place was a dump.


Something about it stinks.
 
austerity101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Conspiracy! at the Landfill
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gives a new meaning to the phrase junk bonds.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That article sure was a waste of time.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Criminal Conspiracy at the City Landfill is my Kushner dumpster fire themed Panic! At The Discocover band.
 
photokinetic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Garbage In, Garbage Out

/Seriously they must have had garbage auditing processes
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bravo?
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dumps (landfill is a soft word) are rightly charging more to throw away things that are bigger and/ or will take longer to break down. But if you charge everyone for a king size mattress and box springs when they're only bringing in half a bag of tin cans, then yeah, chances are good that your conspiracy is going to get sniffed out. Even over the stench of your dump.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isildur
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did I miss something, or did the article never bother to clarify part of the headline? I don't think the body text ever stated what customers were arrested or why. It described customers being the ones ripped off, so why would customers be arrested, too?

And good grief, its last paragraph needed a few [sic]s, assuming the quoting was indeed accurate.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

austerity101: Conspiracy! at the Landfill


That's my Panic! At the Disco! spy themed  Grunge rock cover band.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.