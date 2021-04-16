 Skip to content
(The Morning Call)   Should they change its name to Kushtown?   (mcall.com) divider line
13
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I went to Kutztown once... it was a lesson on the differences between the Amish and the Mennonites.
 
Thrakkerzog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I went to Kutztown once... it was a lesson on the differences between the Amish and the Mennonites.


The University there is pretty, at least.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My freshman-year roommate was from Kutztown. He was a bit of a douche sometimes, but otherwise a decent guy. I can only imagine he'd be in favor of this. I'm glad Pennsylvania is slowly getting their heads out of their asses. At least in certain places.

/IUP '01
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might as well stop off at Dietrich Meats while you are out there.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dreary city. Why can't I buy a beer at 7 eleven? Back to America's wang!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah. I've known people from Kutztown and I've been to Kutztown. Kutztown deserves scorn for being named Kutztown.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thrakkerzog: Monty_Zoncolan: I went to Kutztown once... it was a lesson on the differences between the Amish and the Mennonites.

The University there is pretty, at least.


Yeah but now it's gonna be filled with shooting galleries full of junkies and the bodies of overdose victims
 
dbrunker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subby, you spelled it wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I would also accept Kushnerville.
 
Elzar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How to Be Cockney | With Taika Waititi & Matt Berry | Year of the Rabbit
Youtube K-uXk1N3yeI
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A marijuana festival?

So in other words, a Phish concert?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I would also accept Kushnerville.


That's reserved to the Cannibal Fest.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ifky: Might as well stop off at Dietrich Meats while you are out there.


Just don't forget cash.  And you can always have lunch at the Krumsville Inn.  Then get a tetanus shot afterwards
 
