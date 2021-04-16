 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pix11)   Ohio man with assault rifle apprehended at Times Square subway station, tells NYPD he should able to carry the weapon because he had a permit in Ohio   (pix11.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, AR-15, Machine gun, Rifle, semi-automatic assault rifle, Semi-automatic rifle, Times Square subway station, Ohio man, SKS  
•       •       •

272 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2021 at 4:10 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You don't need a permit for a long gun in Ohio.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: You don't need a permit for a long gun in Ohio.


Well, there's your problem.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sorry, states rights. Enjoy jail.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
According to police, the Ohio man had the gun atop a charging port at at the A, C, and E line. He told police he thought he was able to carry the weapon because he had a permit in Ohio.

Well, putting your gun down on top of a charging port isn't really 'carrying' it, is it?
If you don't want 'gun control'...learn to control your own guns.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm more surprised that a man carrying a big gun in public wasn't just immediately shot dead by the police, I'm guessing that this is all white situation.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Any rifle is an assault rifle if you're using it for assault. I wonder if ungulates refers to the bolt-action .308 as a deadly assault rifle because it's responsible for so many deaths in their community.

Just like how cop cars are just "It's a Ford Explorer SUV because I don't want a minivan!" to 90% of the general population, but then a cop uses it and suddenly it's aggressive. Or something.

/last gen explorer is still a minivan
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
the Ohio man had the gun atop a charging port at at the A, C, and E line.
He has not yet been charged

Damn, man, you take up three charging ports and your gun STILL isn't done? This is New York City, where people are polite and look out for each other!
 
freakay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dumbass tag?
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Anenu: I'm more surprised that a man carrying a big gun in public wasn't just immediately shot dead by the police, I'm guessing that this is all white situation.


Yeah, that's my question:  how does a heavily-armed whackjob make it to the subway in NYC without police already aware of his presence?

He must have taken measures to conceal the weapon, beforehand.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

freakay: Dumbass tag?


Honestly, I'm gonna go with Followup for want of an Ohio tag.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wait, is that how you re-load a gun, by putting it on top of a charging port? Is this a Tesla AR15?


Wireless charging, even.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We need to wall in the cities.  Checkpoints to get in, with ALL people and vehicles thouroghly searched.  The outlands are filled with amoral chuds willing to kill us just for the goo in our heads.   Start with NYC.  Then SF.  Then Chicago, Detroit, Austin, and the LA mega complex.

Make them safe for us normals who don't have to kill everything that moves.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Open carry may have kept people feeling safe in the wild West but this isn't the wild West and there is literally no reason to open carry a long gun beyond trying to make people uncomfortable and nervous while you pretend it's to protect rights that aren't under threat.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need to wall in the cities.  Checkpoints to get in, with ALL people and vehicles thouroghly searched.  The outlands are filled with amoral chuds willing to kill us just for the goo in our heads.   Start with NYC.  Then SF.  Then Chicago, Detroit, Austin, and the LA mega complex.

Make them safe for us normals who don't have to kill everything that moves.


Gabriel Bell would not approve.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think that if anyone from Ohio wants to travel to another state, they should have to apply for a visa and have a passport.  We are becoming the forgetful-great-uncle-that-nobody-want​s-to-sit-by-during-Thanksgiving-dinner of the US.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need to wall in the cities.  Checkpoints to get in, with ALL people and vehicles thouroghly searched.  The outlands are filled with amoral chuds willing to kill us just for the goo in our heads.   Start with NYC.  Then SF.  Then Chicago, Detroit, Austin, and the LA mega complex.

Make them safe for us normals who don't have to kill everything that moves.


Wow, and I genuinely thought that the article was the dumbest thing I was going to read today.

I'm assuming sarcasm but honestly society has gotten too dumb to give it the benefit of the doubt anymore.
 
dracos31
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Wait, is that how you re-load a gun, by putting it on top of a charging port? Is this a Tesla AR15?


Wireless charging, even.


But did he pay for the Zorg Industries upgrade?
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

koder: Sorry, states rights. Enjoy jail.


According to the article, he hasn't been charged yet.

$20 says NYPD keeps the gun and ammo, and allows him to go back to Ohio with only a warning.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

indy_kid: koder: Sorry, states rights. Enjoy jail.

According to the article, he hasn't been charged yet.

$20 says NYPD keeps the gun and ammo, and allows him to go back to Ohio with only a warning.


no charge on him?

well what was he using the charging station for any way?

/maybe I dont wanna know
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The gun grabbers strike again!!!
Wait, is he a rapper? If so, we should take his gun away.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Any rifle is an assault rifle if you're using it for assault.


Thatsnothowthiswork.jpg

And the Sturmgewehr 44 would like a word with you.
 
Samsquantch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Farking state borders, how do they work?
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFA: The gun was an assault rile of some kind

Well, that totally clears it up. Crack reporting there, Lou.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.