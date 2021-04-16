 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg) Video Bird drops fish onto truck driver's windshield while driving in North Carolina
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn...that's an amazing bird that can drive and drop a fish on another vehicle's windshield.
 
powhound
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is why dash cams should be required. The russkies are beating us at a very simple thing here.

Best thing my dash cam captured was a UPS truck coming into my lane on a blind curve with probably 100+ mph closure. Scared the crap out of me.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A crappy video.
 
jimjays
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I just expected a fish dropping. Seeing the bird in the vid makes me think it was a deliberate attack. I'll trust the bird had good reason, that he didn't start the animosity.
 
Omnivorous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In Alaska, fish hit airplanes:
https://blog.alaskaair.com/alaska-air​l​ines/flying-fish/
 
nytmare
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Give a man a fish, he'll eat for a day.
Give a man a chipmunk carcass, he'll throw it away.

A red-tailed hawk dropped a chipmunk carcass on my hood. While I was parked though, so not as dramatic.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

imauniter: A crappy video.


A carpy video.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Curiously enough, the only thing that went through the mind of the fish, as it landed on the windshield of the speeding truck, was "Oh no, not again." Many people have speculated that if we knew exactly why the fish had thought that we would know a lot more about the nature of the Universe than we do now.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
During my time in oregon we were barbecuing with some friends. A big hawk dropped a sea lamprey in the backyard while we were there. Kinda spooky actually if youve ever seen one.

Then there was the one that got away. I was on a certain bridge over the rogue river looking down on a 1-2 foot deep riffle with quite a few really big salmon holding place in it. Huge redtail hawk snagged about a three footer but couldnt lift off with it, too big a fish to fly with. So they tumbled downstream over each other maybe ten times before the hawk let go.  great show...
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jimjays: I just expected a fish dropping. Seeing the bird in the vid makes me think it was a deliberate attack. I'll trust the bird had good reason, that he didn't start the animosity.


Many people think sharks are the biggest assholes in the animal kingdom. Not true. In reality, birds are far and away the biggest assholes.

They get away with it because they're cute and have feathers and all, but don't let the looks fool you. A bird will kill you and your family in a heartbeat if given a chance. Never. Ever. Turn your back on a bird. This one was just getting started.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nytmare: Give a man a fish, he'll eat for a day.
Give a man a chipmunk carcass, he'll throw it away.

A red-tailed hawk dropped a chipmunk carcass on my hood. While I was parked though, so not as dramatic.


Not as funny as the time one dropped a chipmunk into my wife's lap while she sat on the porch.
I'm not sure who screeched louder, my wife or the hawk who lost his dinner.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
the fish was driving.   the truck was flying.   the bird was perched enjoying lunch.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: the fish was driving.   the truck was flying.   the bird was perched enjoying lunch.


...which happened to be...perch.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stilted: Damn...that's an amazing bird that can drive and drop a fish on another vehicle's windshield.


Was it a snow bird migrating north for the summer?
 
