Crossbows don't kill serfs, serfs kill serfs
33
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a crossbow, no one's ever had a quarrel with me
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From my cold, dead, 600 year old hands

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now is too soon to talk about arbalest control
 
phrawgh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does not approve.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/nor wash his hair
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a crossbow? omg why use a crossbow?
/reads article. my bad i assumed this was here in the usa.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thought of being hit by a crossbow bolt makes me quiver...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, what did they do to make the bow cross?

/tip your waiter
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one appreciates a ride-by bolting.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: I have a crossbow, no one's ever had a quarrel with me


Hey, I can't nock that.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: From my cold, dead, 600 year old hands

[Fark user image 425x566]


That whole pic screams "SCA." :D Camping gear, brewing buckets, garb, crossbow - warms my period heart, it does.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll still be legal to use against Saracens and heretics, right?
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ho eyo he hum
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny thing is this may actually result in crossbow control being implemented there, but unlike the US government they at least like to pretend to minimally value human life.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he didn't use his bren gun.
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels - #9 - "Can everyone stop getting shot?"
Youtube a8tpWoStiw8
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, her partner thought that plate armor allowed him to do whatever he liked, eh?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: persons with dwarfism can legally use crossbows during bow hunting season every state that has bow hunting.

The problem is they alway hunt the deadliest game. Tyrion, I'm looking at you.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


you should protect yourself by carrying some mace
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starlost: a crossbow? omg why use a crossbow?
/reads article. my bad i assumed this was here in the usa.


Crossbows are regulated in (some parts of the) USA.  Or at least were in my state when I got my boy scout archery badge.  From memory, you needed to register them, and only the handicapped could hunt with them.

Silent, no muzzle flash, [soft] armor penetrating.  I could see why they'd be regulated, even if they weren't as effective as an unregulated rifle in almost all situations.

/rifles now have *some* limitations in Maryland
//I think.  I moved so don't care enough to check
///but almost certainly have some "tacticcool" bits banned as assault rifles
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What sort of villein uses a crossbow?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 489x619]

you should protect yourself by carrying some mace


The second one from the left is a medieval mullet. Business in the front, party in the back.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you make owning a crossbow a crime, only criminals will have crossbows.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serfin' U.S.A.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll compromise here: only one military-style assault Chu-ko-nu per household, and it has to be registered.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

It's Nerf or nothing.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Now THIS is what a crossbow should be used for:

https://crossbowgolf.com/
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

starlost: a crossbow? omg why use a crossbow?
/reads article. my bad i assumed this was here in the usa.


Fun Fact: Arrows and quarrels go right through sandbags

Bullets damage by stopping in things, hence their designs are intentionally geared to imparting their kinetic energy. Arrows use the head to cut or pierce, so their design is usually to minimize ke loss.

So even a single sandbag can have amazing stopping power for firearms, but even several have trouble keeping a bodkin out of plywood.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'd better bolt before the medieval weapon dorks get here
 
electricjebus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The UK has strict restrictions on knives, I find it surprising that crossbows are apparently unregulated there.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ballista? I barely knew her!
 
culebra
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Moloneth Labeth
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I *TOLD* you all! I warned you, but, oh no...you had to go and ignore my infallibility.... "
 
EL EM
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Resistance is feudal.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: At least he didn't use his bren gun.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/a8tpWoSt​iw8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=63&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]


Cheeeeel  Win-Stoooonnn!

/gotta watch that movie again
//team rory breaker
///threes
 
