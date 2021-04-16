 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Turns out judges don't enjoy it when defendants mock court orders   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, but it matched the mall ninja throwing stars in her go bag so perfectly!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cupid stunt.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And the Dumb B*tch Award goes to.....this dumb b*tch.
 
groppet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well she farked around.........again and found out......again.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lock her up.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'd like to hear her lawyer trying to explain to the judge why he told her to destroy evidence.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would hate to be her counsel.  Either you let her show up with a mesh mask and look like an smart ass ignoring the order or you tell her to ditch it so she only looks like an asshole
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
These are the sort of twitter links that suck.
Maybe link to an article or something. Not this farking jpeg written for ants.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You can see her Shiat-Eating Grin underneath the mesh.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We all know someone like this. She probably thought this clever, and what fun is it if nobody knows? Gotta film it and put it on social media to show what a bad ass she is.
 
anuran
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But if she gets jail time her lawyer will argue it would be inhumane. She might catch the Trump virus
 
wage0048
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why is the judge giving her 10 days to show cause?  I would revoke her release and give her 10 days to show cause why I should not have revoked it.

Also, for any further appearance in my courtroom, she would be wearing one of those full-hood masks they give to the spitters & biters.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

groppet: Well she farked around.........again and found out......again.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who's this biatch again?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

maxis_mydog: I'd like to hear her lawyer trying to explain to the judge why he told her to destroy evidence.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I can understand the lawyer advising her not to wear it anymore but specific instructions to throw it away seem like a real problem they will both regret.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Judge Lambreth is noted for his extreme lack of a sense of human or patience with fools.  He's threatened to put a sitting cabinet secretary in jail  when his dept tried to say they couldn't produce records in a lawsuit because the warehouse they were stored in was covered in rat droppings and well. hantavirus, yer honor...
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: groppet: Well she farked around.........again and found out......again.

[Fark user image image 300x127]


great movie!
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: These are the sort of twitter links that suck.
Maybe link to an article or something. Not this farking jpeg written for ants.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sentient
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

groppet: Well she farked around.........again and found out......again.


These clowns are assured that because their leaders get away with absolutely anything, there will never be any real consequences for them either.

And in point of fact, most of the trailer-park insurrectionists are still walking around freely. They may have court dates sometime in the next year or so, but the only consequence they've suffered so far is a day or two listening to lawyers and judges use fancy book words.

Justice delayed is justice denied, and so far, these chuckles haven't learned shiate.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Gotta be a bitach about things, I guess. Well, now she's going to learn a lesson.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

physt: maxis_mydog: I'd like to hear her lawyer trying to explain to the judge why he told her to destroy evidence.

[Fark user image 726x276]

I can understand the lawyer advising her not to wear it anymore but specific instructions to throw it away seem like a real problem they will both regret.


The filing says "the defendant responded that her attorney advised her to throw it away". I'm gonna go ahead and just assume she's either lying or chose to deliberately misunderstand her instructions because there's no way her attorney is that dumb.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

duppy: Aw, but it matched the mall ninja throwing stars in her go bag so perfectly!


Close enough of an excuse to post this:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
