(Daily Mail)   If you see an interracial couple, just stay in your Mercedes and keep going   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Columbia, SC I take it is, The Nazi capital of America. So glad I wasn't involved, I would have killed those two idiots, for sure, but then I would have never even visited farking Columbia SC.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I think you mean that if you are involved in an accident, calmly and politely exchange insurance and contact information and then go about your day without assaulting someone.

If they had kept going, it would have been a hit and run per the article.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sue the Mercedes Nazis so hard their ancestors go bankrupt.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit... It's just... Farking goddammit.

Shiat like this happens all the time, but my "conservative" relatives adamantly insist racism isn't a real problem.

Fark these people. Fark my conservative relatives. Fark all racists. Fark the American right wing for being their standard bearer
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*looks at preview thumbnail*
Is that a naked guy?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Goddammit... It's just... Farking goddammit.

Shiat like this happens all the time, but my "conservative" relatives adamantly insist racism isn't a real problem.

Fark these people. Fark my conservative relatives. Fark all racists. Fark the American right wing for being their standard bearer


To be fair, if you enforce that farking, the problem gets solved one way or another.  And a LOT of conservatives seem to be into cuckolding.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"a shirtless John"

Of course he was shirtless. And a John it seems.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: *looks at preview thumbnail*
Is that a naked guy?


Even the naked guy showed!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They should also be charged with a hate crime.
Hopefully they get their asses kicked in jail.
F*ck these lowlife scum buckets.
 
boozehat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mmmmmm..... Strippers Girls named Krystal.

All glittered up and cheap perfume.

Yummy!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I mean, it's a C-Class, so it's more like a "Mercedes".
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: mongbiohazard: Goddammit... It's just... Farking goddammit.

Shiat like this happens all the time, but my "conservative" relatives adamantly insist racism isn't a real problem.

Fark these people. Fark my conservative relatives. Fark all racists. Fark the American right wing for being their standard bearer

To be fair, if you enforce that farking, the problem gets solved one way or another.  And a LOT of conservatives seem to be into cuckolding.


It's a common reaction to internalized despair over the size of their package.  See also: obsession with firearms and oversized vehicles.
 
Internet Meme Rogers [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If I was Black in America, I don't know how I'd leave the farking house anymore. Jesus Christ.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Krystal Kingkade
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's nice that they drape them in black cloths like they are having the senior pictures taken.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [Fark user image 306x424] [Fark user image 306x424]
[Fark user image 600x303]


Well, that, and they sort of look a bit too... first-cousin-y.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Krystal Kingkade


I hate Nazi strippers.
 
Dbearup
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
{my thought stream while reading headline} "Married couple assaults interracial couple...okay, so {scroll}...fark, he looks more like her brother! Oh, South Carolina...sure. Being crazy must be like having pets...there starts to be a resemblance after a while."
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: DarkSoulNoHope: [Fark user image 306x424] [Fark user image 306x424]
[Fark user image 600x303]

Well, that, and they sort of look a bit too... first-cousin-y.


gotta keep those bloodlines pure!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Krystal Kingkade


This used to be a business in my town....and we're not in The South....we're in a suburb north of Seattle:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Hopefully they receive the maximum sentence.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sad, story.
/
On a side note. I'd take a beating to be with that beautiful woman. Wow. OMG wow.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
People who engage in road rage and street fighting go in the lower left corner:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [Fark user image image 306x424] [Fark user image image 306x424]
[Fark user image image 600x303]


They both have the same "Penis goes where?!?" expression!
 
MWShannon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Krystal looks like a mother dog with a highly punchable face.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I can't imagine why pride in being American is dropping. Just no clue.
 
JesseL
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
shiat like this is among the reasons why my sister (white, married to a dark skinned Sri Lankan guy) was asking me about getting a gun this past year.

I hope the next time something like this happens, the bigots get shot.

/told my sister she needs training first
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thanks, Trump.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Be wary of men driving with no shirt on.

Also, the wives with no shoes.
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Internet Meme Rogers: If I was Black in America, I don't know how I'd leave the farking house anymore. Jesus Christ.


You leave the house anyway.  Do what interests you and do what you have to do.  And be the very best person you can be.  That's it.  Everything else is out of your hands.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheYeti: Be wary of men driving with no shirt on.

Also, the wives with no shoes.


Yep. You see a shirtless dude and/or his lady has her bare feet on the dash or hanging out a window, don't make eye contact.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MagSeven: TheYeti: Be wary of men driving with no shirt on.

Also, the wives with no shoes.

Yep. You see a shirtless dude and/or his lady has her bare feet on the dash or hanging out a window, don't make eye contact.


Exactly!  It's a not so subtle signal that this car contains a half open can of whoopass.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Columbia, SC I take it is, The Nazi capital of America. So glad I wasn't involved, I would have killed those two idiots, for sure, but then I would have never even visited farking Columbia SC.


Weird.  Columbia, MD (at least when I lived there in the 1990s) seemed to be the interracial couple capital of America.  That may have been their high point, as they were starting to build gated communities when I left.

I would assume that the Nazi capital of the US would be someplace in Idaho.  Although it would be easy to have a lot more Nazis (with a lower concentration) in SC.  And if that is true, I'm scared about how the prosecution (what prosecution?) and jury (even less likely) would be like.
 
Internet Meme Rogers [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Clutch2013: Internet Meme Rogers: If I was Black in America, I don't know how I'd leave the farking house anymore. Jesus Christ.

You leave the house anyway.  Do what interests you and do what you have to do.  And be the very best person you can be.  That's it.  Everything else is out of your hands.


Well... yeah. My statement was hyperbole, sort of. But I'm not sure what being a good person has to do with it. Shiatty people should also be able to walk around without being under constant threat of violence. I know what you're saying though.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

boozehat: Mmmmmm..... Strippers Girls named Krystal.

All glittered up and cheap perfume.

Yummy!


She very much could be.  Pretty good looking...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: That's nice that they drape them in black cloths like they are having the senior pictures taken.
[Fark user image 850x586]


I wonder what they were wearing that the cops felt the need to hide it?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheYeti: MagSeven: TheYeti: Be wary of men driving with no shirt on.

Also, the wives with no shoes.

Yep. You see a shirtless dude and/or his lady has her bare feet on the dash or hanging out a window, don't make eye contact.

Exactly!  It's a not so subtle signal that this car contains a half open can of whoopass.


You mean empty not half open.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In case any of our non-U.S. farkers are confused, Mercedes is considered a luxury brand in the U.S.. They haven't tended to sell their low-end cars here, although they are selling crappier models these days.
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Internet Meme Rogers: Clutch2013: Internet Meme Rogers: If I was Black in America, I don't know how I'd leave the farking house anymore. Jesus Christ.

You leave the house anyway.  Do what interests you and do what you have to do.  And be the very best person you can be.  That's it.  Everything else is out of your hands.

Well... yeah. My statement was hyperbole, sort of. But I'm not sure what being a good person has to do with it. Shiatty people should also be able to walk around without being under constant threat of violence. I know what you're saying though.


*shrug*

Every little bit helps.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Latinwolf: Walker: That's nice that they drape them in black cloths like they are having the senior pictures taken.
[Fark user image 850x586]

I wonder what they were wearing that the cops felt the need to hide it?


Clothing with racist slogans on it that their friends the police wouldn't want them stigmatized with.
Might hurt their chances in court, you know.
 
Internet Meme Rogers [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Clutch2013: Internet Meme Rogers: Clutch2013: Internet Meme Rogers: If I was Black in America, I don't know how I'd leave the farking house anymore. Jesus Christ.

You leave the house anyway.  Do what interests you and do what you have to do.  And be the very best person you can be.  That's it.  Everything else is out of your hands.

Well... yeah. My statement was hyperbole, sort of. But I'm not sure what being a good person has to do with it. Shiatty people should also be able to walk around without being under constant threat of violence. I know what you're saying though.

*shrug*

Every little bit helps.


But it doesn't. The sorts of people who are violent don't give a fark if you're a good or bad person. They just see skin color.
 
