(Daily Mail) Future potential astronauts who die on Mars will be eaten by the survivors
some_beer_drinker
1 hour ago  
globalnews.caView Full Size

are we sending these guys?
 
Dancin_In_Anson
1 hour ago  
I grok.
 
Lambskincoat
1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [globalnews.ca image 800x500]
are we sending these guys?


They're talking about eating dead astronauts, not the live ones!
 
some_beer_drinker
1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: some_beer_drinker: [globalnews.ca image 800x500]
are we sending these guys?

They're talking about eating dead astronauts, not the live ones!


perhaps i misunderstood
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
1 hour ago  
Waste not, want not.
 
Bootleg
1 hour ago  
There have been 21 lives lost since humans started launching to space

Only 21 people have died since 1961?
 
trvth
1 hour ago  
Mars is the kind of place to eat your kids...at least that's how I heard it.
 
Bennie Crabtree
1 hour ago  
Welcome to the universe, where we are all made of matter.
 
Bennie Crabtree
1 hour ago  
Also, how isn't it extremely obvious that stranded travelers would eat each other?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Same as it ever was.
 
DRTFA
1 hour ago  

Bootleg: There have been 21 lives lost since humans started launching to space

Only 21 people have died since 1961?


TFA said "approximately 21".  I came here to ask why it's approximate.
 
cleek
1 hour ago  
FTFA:
"
* The body would get caught in the craft's trajectory and stay in place
* This would create a sea of dead bodies if numerous missions release bodies
* When a person dies on Mars, they must be burned to not contaminate the planet
"

damn. how many does it take to make a "sea" of dead bodies?
 
OkieDookie
1 hour ago  
And thus, the Reavers were created.  They were tough and hardy.  After generations of eating any of their own that displayed any weakness, they turned to the stars.  And now they're there, in front of us.  And if we're lucky, they'll kill us, rape us, and eat us; specifically in that order.
 
ParallelUniverseParking
1 hour ago  
In related news: Applications for manned Mars mission skyrocket in Germany
 
Oak
1 hour ago  

trvth: Mars is the kind of place to eat your kids...at least that's how I heard it.


But there's no one there to glaze them.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
1 hour ago  
Stupid article by stupid writer.

That "strict law of non-contamination" gets thrown out the window the moment Human colonists arrive.  It would be practically impossible to build colonies without it.
 
OtherLittleGuy
1 hour ago  
...............mmmmmm...... Matt Damon........
 
Sexy Jesus
1 hour ago  
I hope all of the relevant space agencies have seen this Mail article and become aware of this nonexistent problem.
 
TastyEloi
1 hour ago  

DRTFA: Bootleg: There have been 21 lives lost since humans started launching to space

Only 21 people have died since 1961?

TFA said "approximately 21".  I came here to ask why it's approximate.


It's possible the Russians have not necessarily been completely forthcoming about their cosmonaut casualties, especially in the early days of the space program.
 
Myria
1 hour ago  

Bootleg: There have been 21 lives lost since humans started launching to space

Only 21 people have died since 1961?


Heh.  More seriously...  3 Apollo 1, 7 Challenger, 7 Columbia.  I guess four Soviets, then?
 
Veloram
1 hour ago  
Prions in Space
 
WastrelWay
1 hour ago  
Once we go there, we don't have to worry about contaminating Mars with dead human bodies. If anything from Earth can survive there, Mars will already be contaminated by the explorers. Anyway, you can't cremate bodies on Mars, there's not enough oxygen. I suppose you could set up a cremation dome or something, which would use up most of the oxygen of the Martian colony every time it's used. The whole idea is counterproductive and stupid. Just bury them. If you can dig the dirt there.

/I have advocated sending capsules of human waste, discarded food and other Earth organic matter to Mars, to prepare it for some kind of terraforming. So just ignore me if you think that humans can go anywhere and leave the place as pristine as it was before.
 
Somaticasual
56 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Also, how isn't it extremely obvious that stranded travelers would eat each other?
[Fark user image 850x680]

Same as it ever was.


"Once in a Lifetime...Once in a Lifetime..."
 
Mr Tarantula
56 minutes ago  
WANTED: crew members for long term space mission. Return not guaranteed. Teriyaki flavor is preferred, but not required.
 
Adam64
56 minutes ago  
Circle of life...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
54 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [globalnews.ca image 800x500]
are we sending these guys?


Yikes! What's the story about these DNA Disasters???
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
53 minutes ago  

Mr Tarantula: WANTED: crew members for long term space mission. Return not guaranteed. Teriyaki flavor is preferred, but not required.


The suits will come with an automatic full body dispenser and your choice of Teriyaki, Buffalo or three kinds of BBQ sauce.  It will activate upon detecting your expiration.
 
OkieDookie
51 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: DRTFA: Bootleg: There have been 21 lives lost since humans started launching to space

Only 21 people have died since 1961?

TFA said "approximately 21".  I came here to ask why it's approximate.

It's possible the Russians have not necessarily been completely forthcoming about their cosmonaut casualties, especially in the early days of the space program.



You are all brave cosmonauts.  Motherland salutes you.  Pay no attention that you are listed as emergency food ration and not crew.
 
Fireproof
50 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: DRTFA: Bootleg: There have been 21 lives lost since humans started launching to space

Only 21 people have died since 1961?

TFA said "approximately 21".  I came here to ask why it's approximate.

It's possible the Russians have not necessarily been completely forthcoming about their cosmonaut casualties, especially in the early days of the space program.


There's a fairly elaborate conspiracy theory on that, some of which makes for a good wild read, but I think it's false because 1) A lot of it was made up by this pair of Italian brothers who managed to genuinely tune into a radio signal from a space mission maybe once, and then faked the rest of their recordings to keep their local fame going, and 2) Stuff like that probably would have come out after the end of the USSR.

/I can probably find a link if anyone really wants it
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
50 minutes ago  

Myria: Bootleg: There have been 21 lives lost since humans started launching to space

Only 21 people have died since 1961?

Heh.  More seriously...  3 Apollo 1, 7 Challenger, 7 Columbia.  I guess four Soviets, then?


Five Soviets at least. One was in training and he used a swabbing patch with rubbing alcohol on it, he tossed it away, it landed on a hot piece of equipment, and in the pressurized cabin, everything went WHOOMPH!!
 
We're beginning to see some signs of progress
48 minutes ago  

Mr Tarantula: WANTED: crew members for long term space mission. Return not guaranteed. Teriyaki flavor is preferred, but not required.


Bonus if you go well with potatos.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
48 minutes ago  
Mars is pretty much nothing but frozen desert. I'm sure there will be plenty of room to bury bodies.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
48 minutes ago  
"In the Heart of the Sea" by Nathaniel Philbrick is an excellent account of some good old-fashioned shipwreck cannibalism. It's a true story about the ordeal of the crew of the whaler Essex after a sperm whale rammed and sunk their ship.
 
wage0048
48 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Myria: Bootleg: There have been 21 lives lost since humans started launching to space

Only 21 people have died since 1961?

Heh.  More seriously...  3 Apollo 1, 7 Challenger, 7 Columbia.  I guess four Soviets, then?

Five Soviets at least. One was in training and he used a swabbing patch with rubbing alcohol on it, he tossed it away, it landed on a hot piece of equipment, and in the pressurized cabin, everything went WHOOMPH!!


And how many ground personnel have died in various accidents along the way?  How many more Soviets have died than they were ever willing to admit?

I have no doubt the number is significantly higher than 21.
 
Fireproof
44 minutes ago  

wage0048: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Myria: Bootleg: There have been 21 lives lost since humans started launching to space

Only 21 people have died since 1961?

Heh.  More seriously...  3 Apollo 1, 7 Challenger, 7 Columbia.  I guess four Soviets, then?

Five Soviets at least. One was in training and he used a swabbing patch with rubbing alcohol on it, he tossed it away, it landed on a hot piece of equipment, and in the pressurized cabin, everything went WHOOMPH!!

And how many ground personnel have died in various accidents along the way?  How many more Soviets have died than they were ever willing to admit?

I have no doubt the number is significantly higher than 21.


Was just about to say that the USSR covered up an incident that sounds a lot like the one just described. And that's a real shame, because had the Americans known about it, they probably could have avoided the Apollo 1 tragedy.
 
gameshowhost
42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof
42 minutes ago  
Early colonists having to resort to cannibalism? You don't say!

/Weirdly, I can't find anything on this prior to that 2013 discovery, but I swear I remember in the early 2000s reading a firsthand account of the Jamestown colonists eating corpses out of desperation.
 
rnatalie
39 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

If you feel a bit guilty about it afterwards, we can dig a grave and you can throw up into it.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
36 minutes ago  
Someday you will die and somehow something's gonna steal your carbon
 
orbister
34 minutes ago  
Airlock. Explosive suppository. Job done.
 
OtherLittleGuy
33 minutes ago  

Myria: Bootleg: There have been 21 lives lost since humans started launching to space

Only 21 people have died since 1961?

Heh.  More seriously...  3 Apollo 1, 7 Challenger, 7 Columbia.  I guess four Soviets, then?


Komorov and Soyuz 11?
 
jvl
27 minutes ago  
I don't understand the attraction of being sent to Mars so you can live in a windowless underground hovel for 21 hours a day. Sure, it'll cost a lot way more money than bots and product science at only one location at Mars, but at least we'll have graves there.
 
wax_on
18 minutes ago  
Astronauts who die on Mars...  So that would be everyone who lands there for quite some time.
 
serfdood
16 minutes ago  
Otherwise known as a "tightly integrated recycling system".
 
MrHormel
6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
6 minutes ago  
Humans on Mars isn't going to happen for a long time and even then it will be first for "science" (to find a way for) then mining, and nothing more. We will never have colonies there, by the time we are able to overcome all the obstacles of putting humans on Mars, we will be able to go to other solar systems with far more suitable planets. Hell, if we are able to do that maybe the haul from a far away solar system's more friendly planet will be easier to get than mining Mars, and we might never have humans on Mars in any real numbers.
 
Macinfarker
3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


With pictures of said survivors.
 
