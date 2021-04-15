 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Black grandfather having a seizure? Obviously he need a beatdown from half a dozen cops   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
64
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

1256 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2021 at 3:30 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is becoming crystal clear, that US policemen believe their only job is to beat and kill black people. We can stop this shiat by firing all of them, or extreme blood shed. I have a feeling, I know which way this will end.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the southern states living up to the hype of being the nations buttholes.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So farking sick of this crap. How can you defend this crap?!?!?!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Every single one of those cops should be fired.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Combustion: So farking sick of this crap. How can you defend this crap?!?!?!


Easy, just be a white supremacist sociopath.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The new law for Minnesota, effective March 1, 2021, prohibits police from using force when a person does not pose an active threat to the officer's life or the lives of others.

Ideally, this will stop these kinds of things from happening here, but we all know how that goes, we're already going to try Kim Porter over it.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It has reached critical mass. These racist pigs need to be treated as game.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wild9
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I dunno why I do it but I often read the comments on Faux News.

The masses over there defend the most reprehensible behavior somehow.  "Why was the 13 year old out at 2:30am running from cops, deserved to be shot"

The Pentland asshole they were all like "He only shoved him to keep him from trespassing and the kid took a step toward his wife"

Daunte Wright "If he had just complied and not broke the law, he would not have been shot"

Then one of their own gets farked like Ashli Babbitt "She was just a harmless protester exercising her rights, she didn't deserve to get shot."


I'm curious if this article pops up on Faux News how they are going to defend the cops.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, if he'd just stopped seizing when the cops were there none of this would have happened!

\ Just getting that bullshiat out of the way.
\\ Honestly surprised he wasn't shot.
\\\ Maybe because the cops knew he wasn't a threat so they could safely beat him.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stop calling the farking cops! I'm guessing a neighbor called, well then be a good neighbor: go over and find out what's going on and if you can help. The man and the scared autistic boy didn't need five cops showing up to beat the shiat out of him, I'm shocked they didn't empty their clips into him. Stop calling the murderers in blue if you see someone needs help, go farking help them.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
End of the week and admins realize they haven't met their Daily Fail quota?  Obviously they need a quad-fecta or more on the main page.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In the not so old days, if a small town were to become famous for police misdeeds, the town would be taken over and ruled by the Attorney General.  The misdeeds would include physical violence and extortion by false arrest.

There's a Costco there now.  The city hall is a restaurant with a vintage cop car parked outside.  Being absorbed into the Borg worked back then.

Lousiana would do better as a place of fine restaurants which replaced bad policing.  It if happened today, it would only take a half century to pay off the upcoming settlement.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Haven't seen our Fark pigs and pig apologists around lately.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Stop resisting!"
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The cops are defending themselves by saying they have no proof he wasn't just under the influence. Got that? Either you prove right now that you're a fine upstanding citizen or be prepared to get the shiat kicked out of you.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bailey was arrested and taken to a hospital. Police charged him with marijuana possession and he will likely face resisting arrest charges.

I just.. I don't..  I.. uh.

I just don't know what to say to this.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They told him yo freeze.
He decided to keep seizing anyway thus disrespecting their author-a-tai
He brought it on himself if you think about it.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dox the cops. Make them spend the rest of their days looking over their shoulders.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Haven't seen our Fark pigs and pig apologists around lately.


Off and polishing their guns and boots, probably.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The cops are defending themselves by saying they have no proof he wasn't just under the influence. Got that? Either you prove right now that you're a fine upstanding citizen or be prepared to get the shiat kicked out of you.


If you don't go face down prone on the pavement with your hands out in front of you sayin "massa, massa, please massa" then you're resisting apparently.

Also if you can't do any of that because you are undergoing an medical emergency you're resisting, too.

This is corrupt activity.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Stop calling the farking cops! I'm guessing a neighbor called, well then be a good neighbor: go over and find out what's going on and if you can help. The man and the scared autistic boy didn't need five cops showing up to beat the shiat out of him, I'm shocked they didn't empty their clips into him. Stop calling the murderers in blue if you see someone needs help, go farking help them.


The problem is that the cops share their emergency number with firefighters and paramedics.

If someone is having a medical emergency, it is literally impossible to call paramedics so they can come and try to save that person's life without also calling the cops so they can come and assault/batter or execute the first minority they see, even if their victim is the patient.
 
Master Passion Greed
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Every single one of those cops should be fired.


Out of a cannon, into the sun.

/But no, really, jail time. A lot of it.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Dox the cops. Make them spend the rest of their days looking over their shoulders.


I got to tell you that when official sources don't do anything to solve these sort of problems I am not at all sure that what you say is not a ethical decision.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wild9: I'm curious if this article pops up on Faux News how they are going to defend the cops.


What they always do! Take the Richard to the hilt!!!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Abolish all police.  Problem solved.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

d23: Bailey was arrested and taken to a hospital. Police charged him with marijuana possession and he will likely face resisting arrest charges.

I just.. I don't..  I.. uh.

I just don't know what to say to this.


Fark the pigs, ACAB.

I'm one of the hated Fark "moderates" and my needle has been all the way at FTP for at least a decade and was heading that way since the 80s. Got there before the left/libby members of my family even.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If the guy's got an epilepsy diagnosis on file, then this seems pretty open and shut.  Not much different than kicking the shiat out of someone having a diabetic episode.
 
1funguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh don't worry! It's just a fad. It will go away in awhile...
 
kryptoknightmare [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When all you have is a hammer...
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Master Passion Greed: Yellow Beard: Every single one of those cops should be fired.

Out of a cannon, into the sun.

/But no, really, jail time. A lot of it.


Let's pretend for a moment the guy was resisting. If it takes 6 of you to subdue a 53 year old man, you have no farking business being a cop. Those cops' actions should make everyone sick.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We've covered seizures in first aid class. I can't remember everything but I'm pretty sure that's not what we were taught.
/don't call the cops, call an ambulance
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Dox the cops. Make them spend the rest of their days looking over their shoulders.


I wonder at what point people start hunting down cops.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: The new law for Minnesota, effective March 1, 2021, prohibits police from using force when a person does not pose an active threat to the officer's life or the lives of others.

Ideally, this will stop these kinds of things from happening here, but we all know how that goes, we're already going to try Kim Porter over it.


"He's coming right at us!!1!11 Blam Blam Blam"  will be the magic words that let them kill now.

"I feared for my life" were the magic words created by Stand You Ground lynching laws.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: /don't call the cops, call an ambulance


It's the same farking phone number!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: We've covered seizures in first aid class. I can't remember everything but I'm pretty sure that's not what we were taught.
/don't call the cops, call an ambulance


But a scary black man was shuckin and jivin in the road!

/Call to the pigs came from a Karen, guaranteed.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: The new law for Minnesota, effective March 1, 2021, prohibits police from using force when a person does not pose an active threat to the officer's life or the lives of others.

Ideally, this will stop these kinds of things from happening here, but we all know how that goes, we're already going to try Kim Porter over it.

"He's coming right at us!!1!11 Blam Blam Blam"  will be the magic words that let them kill now.

"I feared for my life" were the magic words created by Stand You Ground lynching laws.


Stand Your Ground has nothing to do with the behavior of the pigs.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: "He's coming right at us!!1!11 Blam Blam Blam" will be the magic words that let them kill now.

"I feared for my life" were the magic words created by Stand You Ground lynching laws.


Remember... the cop is entitled to be shiat-in-his-pants scared and given the benefit of the doubt in a split second situation because they are human.  The "criminal" must act perfectly with no hesitation and no fear instantly because fark you.  And if you still do everything perfect still fark you.
 
skwerlmaster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: edmo: We've covered seizures in first aid class. I can't remember everything but I'm pretty sure that's not what we were taught.
/don't call the cops, call an ambulance

But a scary black man was shuckin and jivin in the road!

/Call to the pigs came from a Karen, guaranteed.


According to the video, it was a concerned neighbor. The victim starting walking around immediately after the seizure and couldn't see
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skwerlmaster: Boojum2k: edmo: We've covered seizures in first aid class. I can't remember everything but I'm pretty sure that's not what we were taught.
/don't call the cops, call an ambulance

But a scary black man was shuckin and jivin in the road!

/Call to the pigs came from a Karen, guaranteed.

According to the video, it was a concerned neighbor. The victim starting walking around immediately after the seizure and couldn't see


Karen must be the 911 operator then. Call for a medical emergency? Send pork rinds instead.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Haven't seen our Fark pigs and pig apologists around lately.


You haven't been paying attention
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SansNeural: End of the week and admins realize they haven't met their Daily Fail quota?  Obviously they need a quad-fecta or more on the main page.


Non-DM coverage https://www.ksla.com/2021/04​/15/minden​-pd-investigating-use-force-incident-a​fter-man-seen-videos-being-kicked-punc​hed-by-officers/
 
ImOscar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pheelix: edmo: /don't call the cops, call an ambulance

It's the same farking phone number!


If I call an emergency number, can I not say to the operator "I do not need police, I need an ambulance. Please do not send police, I don't want anyone getting shot, just send an ambulance"? Cause I've definitely seen ambulances show up places before without a police car. If I called about a fire, are they gonna send me farking two squad cars as well?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1. acab
2. can we go back to the thisisnotfarkitistwitter.com theme?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zjoik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

d23: Russ1642: The cops are defending themselves by saying they have no proof he wasn't just under the influence. Got that? Either you prove right now that you're a fine upstanding citizen or be prepared to get the shiat kicked out of you.

If you don't go face down prone on the pavement with your hands out in front of you sayin "massa, massa, please massa" then you're resisting apparently.

Also if you can't do any of that because you are undergoing an medical emergency you're resisting, too.

This is corrupt activity.


Technically, if you're being shot with a tazer, you're resisting
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Stop calling the farking cops! I'm guessing a neighbor called, well then be a good neighbor: go over and find out what's going on and if you can help. The man and the scared autistic boy didn't need five cops showing up to beat the shiat out of him, I'm shocked they didn't empty their clips into him. Stop calling the murderers in blue if you see someone needs help, go farking help them.


Sometimes it is hard not to call the cops.

When the police are funded better than other groups, then the police become the default for any issue.  Medical issue (including mental health)?  Police.  Car crash?  Police.  Stray dog?  Police.  Fire?  Police are often first on the scene.

We need to fund other groups better and defund the police.  If paramedics were to response to an unconscious person, then we wouldn't have this story.
 
zjoik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: The new law for Minnesota, effective March 1, 2021, prohibits police from using force when a person does not pose an active threat to the officer's life or the lives of others.

Ideally, this will stop these kinds of things from happening here, but we all know how that goes, we're already going to try Kim Porter over it.


Who is tasked with enforcing it, what are the repercussions for breaking it?
 
phrawgh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

King Something: ImOscar: Stop calling the farking cops! I'm guessing a neighbor called, well then be a good neighbor: go over and find out what's going on and if you can help. The man and the scared autistic boy didn't need five cops showing up to beat the shiat out of him, I'm shocked they didn't empty their clips into him. Stop calling the murderers in blue if you see someone needs help, go farking help them.

The problem is that the cops share their emergency number with firefighters and paramedics.

If someone is having a medical emergency, it is literally impossible to call paramedics so they can come and try to save that person's life without also calling the cops so they can come and assault/batter or execute the first minority they see, even if their victim is the patient.


Policy is that cops show up before paramedics get out of the truck
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: It is becoming crystal clear, that US policemen believe their only job is to beat and kill black people. We can stop this shiat by firing all of them, or extreme blood shed. I have a feeling, I know which way this will end.


I'm okay with either at this point.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.