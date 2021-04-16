 Skip to content
(BK Reader)   Misguided do-gooders are "rescuing" New Yorkers' pet cats and delivering them to shelters... even the bodega cats aren't safe   (bkreader.com) divider line
36
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We have outdoor cats around here. Everybody in the neighborhood knows who they belong to. Only a stranger would grab one.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Domestic cats shouldn't be outdoors
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cats don't last long outside around here. The cougars and coyotes love them.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop letting pets roam free.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they aren't taking the cats to the PETA shelters to be euthanized.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Stop letting pets roam free.


Or *GASP* put a collar on them that has your contact information AND chip them.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put a collar with phone number and implant chip on the semi-strays. Problem solved.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The R in TNR is return.  The T is trap.  Don't ask about N.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: We have outdoor cats around here. Everybody in the neighborhood knows who they belong to. Only a stranger would grab one.


I understood that reference
 
Begoggle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Cafe Threads: Stop letting pets roam free.

Or *GASP* put a collar on them that has your contact information AND chip them.


Why not both
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Damn someone found the catnip patch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Events: Crazy cat lady stalks and steals a neighbor's cat. Victim is also a crazy cat lady and thought getting an ear dock to signify spaying was "mutilation" although a tattoo was not.

Article: Roving gangs of pet's rights activists are coming for your cats!!!
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Leave them out there for natural vector control.
You want more pizza rats? Cat round ups will bring more pizza rats.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Cafe Threads: Stop letting pets roam free.

Or *GASP* put a collar on them that has your contact information AND chip them.


Collars and info won't protect the billions of songbirds that free-range cats kill each year.
https://abcbirds.org/article/outdoor-​c​ats-single-greatest-source-of-human-ca​used-mortality-for-birds-and-mammals-s​ays-new-study/

Keep your cats indoors or don't have a cat.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Outdoor cats are really bad for native bird populations. I know that there aren't many native birds left in NYC but people should not let their cats outside. I love birds and cats, but they are like oil and water... They don't mix.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
PETA will steal your dog from your fenced backyard around here.  Seriously.
 
parasol
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Events: Crazy cat lady stalks and steals a neighbor's cat. Victim is also a crazy cat lady and thought getting an ear dock to signify spaying was "mutilation" although a tattoo was not.

Article: Roving gangs of pet's rights activists are coming for your cats!!!


We were adopted by a small furry slut and her litter of really ugly kittens.
I told her to go away and take them with her but to no avail.
She knew her target family well
When they were rendered sterile they came back to us stoned out of their gourds with clipped ears.
My kid cried that they'd been mutilated.

I said "everyone who sees that ear knows they are your cats and cared for. It's like a tattoo"

He understood that immediately.

Crooked ears means luv at a discount rate from the back of a mobile spay truck.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Shelters", eh?

Cat in the Kettle
Youtube Z8zEfYbsrr0
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Could at least put on a flea caller. Easy way to tell not a stray.
 
parasol
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
 btw

that little round heels and her brood became housecats and lounge around the house as if they LIVE here and if I sometimes walk past them, shedding all over my bed and remind them they don't even pay rent they are smart enough to slow blink and purr.

little fluffy pains in the butt with their own catboxes full of never mind

sigh
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Outdoor cats are really bad for native bird populations. I know that there aren't many native birds left in NYC but people should not let their cats outside. I love birds and cats, but they are like oil and water... They don't mix.


https://www.smithsonianmag.com/scienc​e​-nature/the-worlds-fastest-animal-take​s-new-york-12317871/

Peregrine Falcon Sky Dive - Inside the Perfect Predator - BBC
Youtube legzXQlFNjs

I think the NYC birds will be all right.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I usually try to avoid saying "this is what x looks like" but this is what gentrification looks like.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

parasol: btw

that little round heels and her brood became housecats and lounge around the house as if they LIVE here and if I sometimes walk past them, shedding all over my bed and remind them they don't even pay rent they are smart enough to slow blink and purr.

little fluffy pains in the butt with their own catboxes full of never mind

sigh


Props for "round heels"!
 
petec
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
can't current cat owners 'tag' their cats, so as to make them appear to have already been TNR'd?
the dogooders will think they already donegood
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Keep your damn cats indoors. No reason to let them roam around.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you 'have' an outside cat, you are a bad person. I'm sorry, domesticated animals are ill-equipped to deal with threats from the wild, and all animals are ill-equipped to deal with threats from humans (like cars and a million other things we do that can hurt them).

Indoor cats live on average 10-15 years, while outdoor cats live on average 2-5 years

More importantly, 'your' cat is a dangerous nuisance for everyone around you. Your cat will in places it has no business being. It may attack other animals that are in their own yard. It may attack children. It will absolute deficate all over.

Don't be a bad person.
 
petec
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: Keep your damn cats indoors. No reason to let them roam around.


barn cats are a thing out here in the sticks, i'd have to spread poison all over to keep the mice out of my shiat without them
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Cats don't last long outside around here. The cougars and coyotes love them.


There are no (feline) cougars in Brooklyn, and the coyote count is probably less than 5 total.  Cars and trucks are more likely to take a cat there.

/My 4 boyz are all indoor only cats.
//They are all chipped just in case they sneak out somehow
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: iheartscotch: Cafe Threads: Stop letting pets roam free.

Or *GASP* put a collar on them that has your contact information AND chip them.

Collars and info won't protect the billions of songbirds that free-range cats kill each year.
https://abcbirds.org/article/outdoor-c​ats-single-greatest-source-of-human-ca​used-mortality-for-birds-and-mammals-s​ays-new-study/

Keep your cats indoors or don't have a cat.


Neither will bad information.

The study that article is based on reluctantly acknowledges that it has a huge uncertainty factor, even with the best methodology they can put together, simply because:
There is no way to know for sure how many feral cats are out there
There is no way to know how many cats actually hunt, and what they hunt if they do
There is no way to ascertain the exact impact of hunting on the populations hunted, because of the additional impacts of other predators, human predation, habitat loss, and pollution.

In addition, the vast majority of mammalian prey is the traditional prey of small felines: rats, mice, and other small rodents. The fact that cats can kill 22 billion of them per year, means that there are a surplus of 22 billion animals per year to kill, which is 22 billion rodents we don't need roaming around and which would need to be killed by other means if cats were prevented from killing them.

As to birds, without knowing for certain which birds are being killed, when they are being taken, and what the actual impact of feline predation is on their populations, saying "Cats are killing them" is as useless as saying "cats are not killing them." If cats are mainly killing old or weak birds, that's one thing; if they are taking nesting birds or nestlings, that's another.

This isn't a case where cats have been introduced to a small island with no predators, like the brown snake to Guam in WWII; where it's easy to see the impact; yes, cats kill birds, and yes, a lot of birds are being killed, but whether or not it's a problem is not so easy to know. If, for instance they are killing lots of invasive starlings in New York, that's a good thing.

So cool your bird-loving, cat-hating jets, and try to see the bigger picture.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

petec: can't current cat owners 'tag' their cats, so as to make them appear to have already been TNR'd?
the dogooders will think they already donegood


Normal people don't go around Brooklyn wandering into people's private backyards to leave cat food or do anything else without permission, unless you're some uniformed person working for a delivery company or checking the meters in which case the permission is implicit. Leaving a sign telling someone to stay the fark away is the opposite of giving implicit consent. Where the fark did she get the farking idea in the first place? Sounds like a good way to get assaulted.

Do people not have backyards where this catnapper is from?
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I never understood why people put collars on stray cats. The tag would always say Mittens or Scruffy, or have an unexplained string of numbers, or say something vexing like "If found contact". Just the  oddest thing to put on a stray cat. It requires more study.
 
petec
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: Damn someone found the catnip patch

[Fark user image image 425x319]


that's just a warm piece of concrete

/like laying in front of the fridge
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: If you 'have' an outside cat, you are a bad person. I'm sorry, domesticated animals are ill-equipped to deal with threats from the wild, and all animals are ill-equipped to deal with threats from humans (like cars and a million other things we do that can hurt them).

Indoor cats live on average 10-15 years, while outdoor cats live on average 2-5 years

More importantly, 'your' cat is a dangerous nuisance for everyone around you. Your cat will in places it has no business being. It may attack other animals that are in their own yard. It may attack children. It will absolute deficate all over.

Don't be a bad person.


Better three years of freedom rather than 15 years locked in a golden cage.
 
petec
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

petec: can't current cat owners 'tag' their cats, so as to make them appear to have already been TNR'd?
the dogooders will think they already donegood


heh, i thought it was tag neuter release, they do tag them in some way so they don't re-trap them though, right?

that's what i was getting at
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Roaming cats are free bait for shark and gator fishing.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hers a hint, if you can pick up the cat, it's probably not a stray and it definitely isn't feral.
 
