GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gen X really needs more nostalgia

"The Day After" was potential current events, "99 Luftballoons" potential documentary. We came of age when the sexual revolution morphed into AIDS, and then Nancy took drugs away.

Keep your nostalgia. Not interested.

/don't get me started on big hair
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think Gen X got shorted because boomers never shut up. Just a thought.

/boomer
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Iron Maiden - Wasted Years (Official Video)
Youtube Ij99dud8-0A
 
Snort
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Liam Lynch - United States of Whatever w/ lyrics
Youtube ejt8DbNBrDo
 
