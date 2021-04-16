 Skip to content
(Chronicle Herald)   In other news, a shotgun was fired on Prince Edward Island   (thechronicleherald.ca) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doyouhaveapermitforthatgun.gif
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he later apologized ... MacLaren addressed the court to apologize ... he must write an apology letter
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't have anything to add to this story except that I've been to Charlottetown and it was a very cool little town.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
On the plus side,
A shotgun doesn't seem like it would carry anything near a ballistic trajectory if fired straight up. With no rifling to maintain a ballistic arch, wouldn't it just rain lead for a few seconds?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ZAZ: he later apologized ... MacLaren addressed the court to apologize ... he must write an apology letter


And he is sorry.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The shooter tried to get away but didn't have the $50 to pay the bridge toll

//you don't think I'm kidding.... do you?

///Charlottetown is a fun town - even more or less everybody really knows everybody - used to go their twice a year for work, recommend the summer months vs. February
 
cwheelie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
are the oysters ok?
not bad
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was he in the can?
 
