(New York Daily News)   Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb (R) announces flags will be flown at half-staff until Tuesday so there, we're good, gun violence problem solved   (nydailynews.com) divider line
41
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's amazing the amount of effort they put into this problem, trying almost every conceivable option EXCEPT those that might fix it.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Half a day per person? Seems reasonable.
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: It's amazing the amount of effort they put into this problem, trying almost every conceivable option EXCEPT those that might fix it.


No one cares about guns until it's them that personally gets shot and killed.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

IP: [Fark user image image 400x317]


The silver lining is that this happens every week, so you will never forget where you store that image.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
the nicest thing i can say about Gov Holcomb is that he isn't Mike Pence or Mitch Daniels.


the lax gun laws here won't change.  the GOP supermajority in both state legislative bodies was put there by the NRA.
 
austerity101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
THOUGHTS
and
PRAYERS
 
snowshovel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"In times like this, words like justice and sorrow fall short in response for those senselessly taken. Our thoughts are with the gun, ammunition, modification part vendors and all those who will be scapegoated by this terrible situation," he said.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I_Am_Weasel: It's amazing the amount of effort they put into this problem, trying almost every conceivable option EXCEPT those that might fix it.

No one cares Republicans don't care about guns until it's them that personally gets shot and killed.


... and even then, their last thoughts are about how their life is a small price to pay to live in a country that has such freedom!
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The NRA should just sell little flagpoles with the flag at half-mast, that should help plug some of those financial holes.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HammerHeadSnark
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: No one cares about guns until it's them that personally gets shot and killed.


and then they don't care.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good gun violence everyone. Lets plan on meeting again in a few days.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I_Am_Weasel: It's amazing the amount of effort they put into this problem, trying almost every conceivable option EXCEPT those that might fix it.

No one cares about guns until it's them that personally gets shot and killed.


Steve Scalise literally got shot and he's as mealy mouthed as ever about gun control, or at least last I saw.  He manages to redirect the issue to be about how Democrats aren't praying for the victims and instead try to push personal agendas.

I'm not convinced there is a level of gun violence that would make them contemplate scaling nationwide gun availability.  The only exception might be a directed campaign of gun violence specifically against republican politicians, but they'd still avoid 'gun control', it'd just be about 'democrat control' or some nonsense.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, he totally sucks...🙄

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-r​o​om/presidential-actions/2021/03/23/a-p​roclamation-honoring-the-victims-of-th​e-tragedy-in-boulder-colorado/

Meanwhile, I'm sure you guys are all "muh hero" at Biden's proclamation of the same thing.
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

X-Geek: waxbeans: I_Am_Weasel: It's amazing the amount of effort they put into this problem, trying almost every conceivable option EXCEPT those that might fix it.

No one cares Republicans don't care about guns until it's them that personally gets shot and killed.

... and even then, their last thoughts are about how their life is a small price to pay to live in a country that has such freedom!


Naaaaaaa. It isn't just rich people and racist and rubes. It every single member of America. Because we keep dealing with the people/problem. We sex them and make money with them. If you don't punish people they will do what ever they want.
Just like voter suppression. Either you're a corporate entity that moves your ass out of Georgia or you're not there is no middle ground.
Stop supporting the problem or shut up about the problem.
 
nijika
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nobody could have seen this coming.  Especially not the cops that interviewed this guy last year and forgot to take away his guns.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We've tried nothing and we're all out of ideas.
No way to prevent this says only nation where this regularly happens.
yada yada
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We have a stupid fu*king governor.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Plane Guy: The NRA should just sell little flagpoles with the flag at half-mast, that should help plug some of those financial holes.


Oooooo. Someone make in image of a map of the united States. And put huge NRA across it and a ⭐ for each active shooter.

Would it be alllllll ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨
 
phrawgh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We could save a lot of money by using half poles. There's really no reason for a full-sized pole since we rarely, if ever, use the top half any more.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

nijika: Nobody could have seen this coming.  Especially not the cops that interviewed this guy last year and forgot to take away his guns.


Reference? I haven't checked the likely updated article in a while. Genuine curiousity.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At this point, they're just taunting the victims. If they did nothing, they could at least attribute it to some other emergency or Covid-19 or space aliens, but this is "We've decided on our response, and this is our response. You're welcome."
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Alternate universe Fark:
Governor does not have flags lowered, Farkers lose their minds.

/What do you expect him to do less than 24 hours after the shooting?
 
mysha
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: It's amazing the amount of effort they put into this problem, trying almost every conceivable option EXCEPT those that might fix it.


Well, the Governor ~did~ forget to include a 21-gun salute

/ or in this case, a 1-round AR-15 salute
// not sayin' that an AR-15 or compatible was involved in this incident
/// but that's as pertinent to this situation as lowering the flags or sending "thoughts and prayers"
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Alternate universe Fark:
Governor does not have flags lowered, Farkers lose their minds.

/What do you expect him to do less than 24 hours after the shooting?


That's literally never happened.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

valenumr: nijika: Nobody could have seen this coming.  Especially not the cops that interviewed this guy last year and forgot to take away his guns.

Reference? I haven't checked the likely updated article in a while. Genuine curiousity.


In March 2020, Hole's mother told law enforcement that he might attempt "suicide by cop," the FBI's Indianapolis office said in a statement.
Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said Hole was placed on an immediate mental health temporary hold by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. He also said a shotgun was seized at Hole's residence.
"Based on items observed in the suspect's bedroom at that time, he was interviewed by the FBI in April 2020," the statement said. "No Racially Motivated Violent Extremism (RMVE) ideology was identified during the course of the assessment and no criminal violation was found. The shotgun was not returned to the suspect."
McCartt told reporters that Indianapolis police found Hole's name in two past incident reports. The deputy chief didn't have information about the first report. The details he described from a 2020 report align with the FBI statement.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Alternate universe Fark:
Governor does not have flags lowered, Farkers lose their minds.

/What do you expect him to do less than 24 hours after the shooting?


Temporarily ban all weapons sales for a month for every victim?
 
phrawgh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: NotThatGuyAgain: Alternate universe Fark:
Governor does not have flags lowered, Farkers lose their minds.

/What do you expect him to do less than 24 hours after the shooting?

Temporarily ban all weapons sales for a month for every victim?


Until we can figure out what the hell is going on!
 
mysha
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KiwDaWabbit: IP: [Fark user image image 400x317]

The silver lining is that this happens every week, so you will never forget where you store that image.


... and if we're lucky maybe one of these times the guy will push one of the correct buttons by mistake

/ infinite monkeys, infinite typewriters
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: It's amazing the amount of effort they put into this problem, trying almost every conceivable option EXCEPT those that might fix it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Alternate universe Fark:
Governor does not have flags lowered, Farkers lose their minds.

/What do you expect him to do less than 24 hours after the shooting?


"Thought and Prayers", "Support the Troops", putting the flag at half mast while they do absolutely nothing to fix the actual problem is nothing more than performative bullshiat and you goddamn know it.

It's like how on fark I get told that there's no gunshow loophole because.... well it's just a private seller! Totally okay for random people to buy guns at regularly scheduled events without any checks because the seller says they're just a private individual!


Keep farking that chicken and repeating the same bullshiat while screaming bloody murder at any actual change, and eventually yeah, someone will come for your guns and mine, thanks asswipe.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Number 216: [Fark user image image 425x238]


It nice that fark users put their political agendas at the forefront and can't be bothered with a simple condolences.
 
valenumr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phrawgh: valenumr: nijika: Nobody could have seen this coming.  Especially not the cops that interviewed this guy last year and forgot to take away his guns.

Reference? I haven't checked the likely updated article in a while. Genuine curiousity.

In March 2020, Hole's mother told law enforcement that he might attempt "suicide by cop," the FBI's Indianapolis office said in a statement.
Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said Hole was placed on an immediate mental health temporary hold by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. He also said a shotgun was seized at Hole's residence.
"Based on items observed in the suspect's bedroom at that time, he was interviewed by the FBI in April 2020," the statement said. "No Racially Motivated Violent Extremism (RMVE) ideology was identified during the course of the assessment and no criminal violation was found. The shotgun was not returned to the suspect."
McCartt told reporters that Indianapolis police found Hole's name in two past incident reports. The deputy chief didn't have information about the first report. The details he described from a 2020 report align with the FBI statement.


Thanks!
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

snowshovel: Number 216: [Fark user image image 425x238]

It nice that fark users put their political agendas at the forefront and can't be bothered with a simple condolences.


disingenuous
[ dis-in-jen-yoo-uhs ]adjective
lacking in frankness, candor, or sincerity; falsely or hypocritically ingenuous; insincere
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
