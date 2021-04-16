 Skip to content
(Esquire)   Meet the most popular man on Tinder. But hurry up, he has to be at the gym in ... crap, just missed him   (esquire.com) divider line
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Damn, I miss those days of fark. Back when the biggest threads of the day were mocking JFP, Judge Pants, Dino Zaffina, and everyone involved with balloon boy.

Simpler times, man. Simpler times.

/free gorgor
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Damn, I miss those days of fark. Back when the biggest threads of the day were mocking JFP, Judge Pants, Dino Zaffina, and everyone involved with balloon boy.

Simpler times, man. Simpler times.

/free gorgor


/free Kitwilly
 
austerity101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is the equivalent of those stories about people buying their own house at 25 and you can, too!--as long as you have parents who paid your way through school, let you live at home rent-free for years, and gave you 150 grand for the down payment.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Damn, I miss those days of fark. Back when the biggest threads of the day were mocking JFP, Judge Pants, Dino Zaffina, and everyone involved with balloon boy.

Simpler times, man. Simpler times.

/free gorgor


Dino was a real tool.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, this guy... He told me that I was far too kinky for him. I live with my mom would not stalk again.
 
