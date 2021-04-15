 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Boulder)   Nothing to see here... just a woman going into a punching-and-biting rampage over a mask   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
56
    More: Stupid, Crime, Christeena Carpenter, local grocery store, Store Manager Garrett Meadows, violent attack, News, face mask, Local news station Fox  
•       •       •

1276 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2021 at 3:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who wears shorts shorts?

ZoMbIe WeAr ShOrT sHoRt.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
An Ohio was arrested after she went on a punching-and-biting rampage at a local grocery store for being asked to wear a face mask, Police said

I didn't know there was more that the one.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky she wasn't black, she'd have been shot.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should fit her with a muzzle over the mask next time.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget a mask, sounds like she needed a muzzle
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christeena...

Oh, hi Christina.

It's Christeena, are you deaf or stupid?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Who wears shorts shorts?

ZoMbIe WeAr ShOrT sHoRt.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: An Ohio was arrested after she went on a punching-and-biting rampage at a local grocery store for being asked to wear a face mask, Police said

I didn't know there was more that the one.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Who wears shorts shorts?

ZoMbIe WeAr ShOrT sHoRt.


Butter face zombies
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lady be cray-cray! Sentence her to a psych ward for six months.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



The woman, Christeena Carpenter, 38


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 850x510]


The woman, Christeena Carpenter, 38


[Fark user image 480x197] [View Full Size image _x_]


Jesus was a carpenter.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine over-reacting to that degree over being asked to wear a mask.
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image image 850x510]


The woman, Christeena Carpenter, 38


[Fark user image image 480x197]


That's a rough looking 38.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Imagine over-reacting to that degree over being asked to wear a mask.


I can't even imagine wearing those shorts in public.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: An Ohio was arrested after she went on a punching-and-biting rampage at a local grocery store for being asked to wear a face mask, Police said

I didn't know there was more that the one.


i'm in newark ohio and we have three supermarkets near me. the place is bigger than some realize.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pretenders - My City Was Gone
Youtube 8W1PnI7QGS8
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i just love trumpers
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: blatz514: [Fark user image 850x510]


The woman, Christeena Carpenter, 38


[Fark user image 480x197] [View Full Size image _x_]

Jesus was a carpenter.


but in the end he got nailed up instead.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's pretty fugly. You'd think she would be thrilled to wear a mask.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Harry Wagstaff: An Ohio was arrested after she went on a punching-and-biting rampage at a local grocery store for being asked to wear a face mask, Police said

I didn't know there was more that the one.

i'm in newark ohio and we have three supermarkets near me. the place is bigger than some realize.


Yeah, but *which* Ohio?
 
PhysicsJunky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately this particular store isn't part of a big chain and a lot of liberal and non-crazy locals shop there because they strictly enforce the mask policy, as opposed to the generally unclean cross-section of Ohio you encounter at Kroger.  Wondering if this was more mental health than politics.  This article fails to mention she lit a cigarette inside the store between punches.

//not subby, not born in Ohio
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Lucky she wasn't black, she'd have been shot.


I think I'd be OK if someone shot the coont.

I'll tell you this, if I were to somehow get drug into a melee like that, maybe trying to protect an innocent person, and someone like her bit me, she's going to get hit REALLY hard. I'm 6-3/250+ and she's not going to like it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: An Ohio was arrested after she went on a punching-and-biting rampage at a local grocery store for being asked to wear a face mask, Police said

I didn't know there was more that the one.


Obvious mistake.
Should be "THE Ohio".
 
mod3072
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: An Ohio was arrested after she went on a punching-and-biting rampage at a local grocery store for being asked to wear a face mask, Police said

I didn't know there was more that the one.


Apparently they arrested the entire state, which seems like a bit of an over-reaction.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Christeena...

Oh, hi Christina.

It's Christeena, are you deaf or stupid?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zimbomba67: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8W1PnI7Q​GS8]


Carpenters - Calling Occupants Of Interplanetary Craft (Full Version)
Youtube teBV0EoJJY8
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Harry Wagstaff: An Ohio was arrested after she went on a punching-and-biting rampage at a local grocery store for being asked to wear a face mask, Police said

I didn't know there was more that the one.

Obvious mistake.
Should be "THE Ohio".


When discussing an Ohio, one should never imply ownership.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Imagine over-reacting to that degree over being asked to wear a mask.


Hasn't masks been a requirement in USA for a while, like, month's?

I think it's impressive she waited this long to suddenly react to it.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another perfect specimen of why we need mental hospitals. Or cattleprods.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Republican cruelly arrested.
 
PhysicsJunky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She tried to light a cigarette, and when we told her not to do that, that's when she punched my manager across the register," he said. "She then proceeded to punch three coworkers, including that first one, several different times. One of my coworkers lost a tooth."
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamesfan: Another perfect specimen of why we need mental hospitals. Or cattleprods.


Both?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems nice.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mod3072: Harry Wagstaff: An Ohio was arrested after she went on a punching-and-biting rampage at a local grocery store for being asked to wear a face mask, Police said

I didn't know there was more that the one.

Apparently they arrested the entire state, which seems like a bit of an over-reaction.


Better safe than sorry.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That zombeast is only 38? She doesn't look a day over 50.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 409x542]


Eh, I'm gonna call foul on that 'toon.  The maskless dude is outside and not close to the women.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock her up.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The woman, Christeena Karen Carpenter, 38
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
JFC, just put a damn mask on for the 15 minutes you're in the store and STFU!

Half this country has lost its damn mind!
 
Felkami
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Its a little known fact that masks can prevent rabies.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OldRod: JFC, just put a damn mask on for the 15 minutes you're in the store and STFU!

Half this country has never had a damn mind!


FTFY
 
PunGent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Imagine over-reacting to that degree over being asked to wear a mask.

I can't even imagine wearing those shorts in public.


She's an Ohio 8...
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 409x542]

Eh, I'm gonna call foul on that 'toon.  The maskless dude is outside and not close to the women.


It also leaves it open for interpretation as to whether or not the mask-wearing indicates the jerk or the non-jerk.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Harry Wagstaff: An Ohio was arrested after she went on a punching-and-biting rampage at a local grocery store for being asked to wear a face mask, Police said

I didn't know there was more that the one.

i'm in newark ohio and we have three supermarkets near me. the place is bigger than some realize.


But how many Ohios do you have?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: SansNeural: Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 409x542]

Eh, I'm gonna call foul on that 'toon.  The maskless dude is outside and not close to the women.

It also leaves it open for interpretation as to whether or not the mask-wearing indicates the jerk or the non-jerk.


Screw it - I like this one better anyway...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: LZeitgeist: SansNeural: Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 409x542]

Eh, I'm gonna call foul on that 'toon.  The maskless dude is outside and not close to the women.

It also leaves it open for interpretation as to whether or not the mask-wearing indicates the jerk or the non-jerk.

Screw it - I like this one better anyway...

[Fark user image 640x480]


Oh, yeah.  I'm with on that one.
 
Dbearup
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: An Ohio was arrested after she went on a punching-and-biting rampage at a local grocery store for being asked to wear a face mask, Police said

I didn't know there was more that the one.


Anyone with a face that big is automatically a state. Pretty sure that's in the Bibble.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.