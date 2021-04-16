 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Protesters decide to freshen up the look of the fencing outside the Brooklyn Center police station   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't say that's hundreds in that picture, but god dayum fill that fence up
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honest question about the air fresheners thing.

It looks like it's a law aimed at "safe driving" because they can obstruct view and cops use it as a shiatty excuse to pull people over.

Is this it? Or is there something else I'm missing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh you libs, you think youre sooooo funny.
 
Terlis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

blastoh: Honest question about the air fresheners thing.

It looks like it's a law aimed at "safe driving" because they can obstruct view and cops use it as a shiatty excuse to pull people over.

Is this it? Or is there something else I'm missing.


Nope, that's the reasoning.  Several states have laws like that.  Though I've only ever seen it enforced on minorities or college kids.  Wonder why that is...
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hate those things. Instant headache. You should be arrested if you have one and possibly tasered.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fighting and running away from the police always works.
 
mgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Minnesota does have a law that you are not allowed to hang ANYTHING from the rear view mirror, that would be visible to the driver.  (Rough summary of the rules.). They teach this in every drivers ed class, and remind students not to do it.  (This includes disability parking permits that need to hang, they have to be removed before the car is back on the road.)

NOW with this said, it might have been an excuse to pull the guy over, but it in no way justifies what happened.  And frankly unless is really is obstructing the view of the driver, it's a pretty bullshiat thing to pull someone over for.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

blastoh: Honest question about the air fresheners thing.

It looks like it's a law aimed at "safe driving" because they can obstruct view and cops use it as a shiatty excuse to pull people over.

Is this it? Or is there something else I'm missing.


Air freshener violation: Police can pull you over for hanging items from a rearview mirror - CNN
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Destructor: Fighting and running away from the police always works.


So does taking the "fake news" approach and pretending the guy was pulled over for an air freshener when running away fails.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't forget, if you run across a pig feral hog, shoot it in the face to ensure efficacy. They have too much pig elsewhere to ensure single shot kill.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I wouldn't say that's hundreds in that picture, but god dayum fill that fence up


sounds like yo momma didn't love you enough
 
Gubbo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And the dedicated defends of the indefensible have shown up.

Greetings brave bootlicks
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: I hate those things. Instant headache. You should be arrested if you have one and possibly tasered.


Eh.  I don't care for them--but the biggest problem is that people pull them all the way out and hang 'em up.

And that will freshen your brain cells right out the side of your head.

Your supposed to pull it out of the bag a 'notch' at a time, one notch a week.  That's why they're pine-tree shaped.

But that looks really, really stupid, especially if you hang them from your rear view mirror.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
so what is the proper smell to freshen up a police station? I was thinking "America" or "Leather" but "New car scent" is tried and true.

https://www.littletrees.com/fragrance​s
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Destructor: Fighting and running away from the police always works.

So does taking the "fake news" approach and pretending the guy was pulled over for an air freshener when running away fails.


Shiat will get sorted out, so, comply with the police. Spending a night in jail over BS charges is preferable to rolling the dice and hope the police don't "accidentally" shoot.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gubbo: And the dedicated defends of the indefensible have shown up.

Greetings brave bootlicks


I've heard government-issue boot polish is an acquired taste.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: And the dedicated defends of the indefensible have shown up.

Greetings brave bootlicks


Salutations!

Sooooo. Fight the police all the time, in every way possible? Good luck with that.
 
Gubbo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Destructor: Gubbo: And the dedicated defends of the indefensible have shown up.

Greetings brave bootlicks

Salutations!

Sooooo. Fight the police all the time, in every way possible? Good luck with that.


I'm very white and irish. I have nothing to fear from the police.

However what they do to people who aren't like me, fark the police
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

khitsicker: so what is the proper smell to freshen up a police station? I was thinking "America" or "Leather" but "New car scent" is tried and true.

https://www.littletrees.com/fragrances​


Only fragrance is "dead pig" BBQ.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

blastoh: Honest question about the air fresheners thing.

It looks like it's a law aimed at "safe driving" because they can obstruct view and cops use it as a shiatty excuse to pull people over.

Is this it? Or is there something else I'm missing.


Yes to both.  Growing up in a neighboring state, it was well-known that the Minensota cops would pull you over for air fresheners, fuzzy dice, whatever.  Also illegal window tint was a favorite if you had out of state plates.

Not surprising that they would use these as pretexts to stop people who are darker than ecru, too.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well it's a better alternative than burning the city down and looting
 
petec
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gubbo: And the dedicated defends of the indefensible have shown up.

Greetings brave bootlicks


can i get you a couple of 'er's ?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm sure that would have stopped hitler in 1939.
 
ongbok
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

blastoh: Honest question about the air fresheners thing.

It looks like it's a law aimed at "safe driving" because they can obstruct view and cops use it as a shiatty excuse to pull people over.

Is this it? Or is there something else I'm missing.


That was the claim, that it is for safe driving. But it is something that police pushed for to give them another reason to pull somebody over
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Destructor: Jeebus Saves: Destructor: Fighting and running away from the police always works.

So does taking the "fake news" approach and pretending the guy was pulled over for an air freshener when running away fails.

Shiat will get sorted out, so, comply with the police. Spending a night in jail over BS charges is preferable to rolling the dice and hope the police don't "accidentally" shoot.


Shoot them first. Don't stop until they stop trying to assault you. Your odds are the same, so get yours.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gubbo: And the dedicated defends of the indefensible have shown up.

Greetings brave bootlicks


I read that as, "bollocks". Still works....
 
kindms
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
one in every car
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Destructor: Jeebus Saves: Destructor: Fighting and running away from the police always works.

So does taking the "fake news" approach and pretending the guy was pulled over for an air freshener when running away fails.

Shiat will get sorted out, so, comply with the police. Spending a night in jail over BS charges is preferable to rolling the dice and hope the police don't "accidentally" shoot.


Ah so it's up to us to be trained, because the police can't be trusted to behave
 
Gubbo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

petec: Gubbo: And the dedicated defends of the indefensible have shown up.

Greetings brave bootlicks

can i get you a couple of 'er's ?


Fark user imageView Full Size
Hmmm, pass.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That reminds me, I need to cram another one of those febreeze thingys into the dashboard vent of my ride.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Destructor: Jeebus Saves: Destructor: Fighting and running away from the police always works.

So does taking the "fake news" approach and pretending the guy was pulled over for an air freshener when running away fails.

Shiat will get sorted out, so, comply with the police. Spending a night in jail over BS charges is preferable to rolling the dice and hope the police don't "accidentally" shoot.


Complying with the police also gets you shot. Running gets you shot. Standing still talking on the phone in your family's own yard gets you shot.

There's literally no course of action that won't get you shot and killed if the police office that day just farking feels like it. And they usually get away with it scott free.

Any other "helpful" suggestions? Or maybe instead we just admit the obvious truth - that the problem is a near complete lack of accountability for the actions police officers take, not some bullshiat victim blaming excuses.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'm very white and irish. I have nothing to fear from the police.

However what they do to people who aren't like me, fark the police


I wonder if we changed the laws, so that if police really abuse their powers over a nothing "arrest", if we can't arrange some massive payout to the "perp" (from the police budget... or pension fund. Both are good). That would go a long way to ending abuse.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hobnail: blastoh: Honest question about the air fresheners thing.

It looks like it's a law aimed at "safe driving" because they can obstruct view and cops use it as a shiatty excuse to pull people over.

Is this it? Or is there something else I'm missing.

Yes to both.  Growing up in a neighboring state, it was well-known that the Minensota cops would pull you over for air fresheners, fuzzy dice, whatever.  Also illegal window tint was a favorite if you had out of state plates.

Not surprising that they would use these as pretexts to stop people who are darker than ecru, too.


Man, I have had disposable masks dangling from my mirror for a year now. No police stops.
I also had expired tags on my car for three months (DMV lost my replacements in the mail). No police stops.
White-like typing detected.
 
Gubbo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Destructor: Gubbo: I'm very white and irish. I have nothing to fear from the police.

However what they do to people who aren't like me, fark the police

I wonder if we changed the laws, so that if police really abuse their powers over a nothing "arrest", if we can't arrange some massive payout to the "perp" (from the police budget... or pension fund. Both are good). That would go a long way to ending abuse.


Welcome to the side of "policing needs a radical overhaul".
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: There's literally no course of action that won't get you shot and killed if the police office that day just farking feels like it. And they usually get away with it scott free.

Any other "helpful" suggestions? Or maybe instead we just admit the obvious truth - that the problem is a near complete lack of accountability for the actions police officers take, not some bullshiat victim blaming excuses.


Does running away or fighting back help?

cameroncrazy1984: Ah so it's up to us to be trained, because the police can't be trusted to behave


As I see it, the real problem is the immunity they hide behind. Strip that away. Have them carry malpractice insurance. I think that would solve more problems.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Destructor: Jeebus Saves: Destructor: Fighting and running away from the police always works.

So does taking the "fake news" approach and pretending the guy was pulled over for an air freshener when running away fails.

Shiat will get sorted out, so, comply with the police. Spending a night in jail over BS charges is preferable to rolling the dice and hope the police don't "accidentally" shoot.


The kid in Chicago complied with police. He was executed anyway.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Destructor: mongbiohazard: There's literally no course of action that won't get you shot and killed if the police office that day just farking feels like it. And they usually get away with it scott free.

Any other "helpful" suggestions? Or maybe instead we just admit the obvious truth - that the problem is a near complete lack of accountability for the actions police officers take, not some bullshiat victim blaming excuses.

Does running away or fighting back help?

cameroncrazy1984: Ah so it's up to us to be trained, because the police can't be trusted to behave

As I see it, the real problem is the immunity they hide behind. Strip that away. Have them carry malpractice insurance. I think that would solve more problems.


Giving them tasers and not guns helps too
 
Headso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Shoot them first. Don't stop until they stop trying to assault you. Your odds are the same, so get yours.


Is this your plan if the cops try to detain or arrest you? Or are you only advocating other people do that?
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I'm sure that would have stopped hitler in 1939.


Somebody had to play the Nazi card.
Congrats.
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No one has said felony forest yet?
They can help cover certain smells in automobiles, hence why they are targeted in some situations.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When is the "This tree smells like my vagina" scent being released?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

King Something: Destructor: Jeebus Saves: Destructor: Fighting and running away from the police always works.

So does taking the "fake news" approach and pretending the guy was pulled over for an air freshener when running away fails.

Shiat will get sorted out, so, comply with the police. Spending a night in jail over BS charges is preferable to rolling the dice and hope the police don't "accidentally" shoot.

The kid in Chicago complied with police. He was executed anyway.


He was running away with a gun. He eventually complied. And then the cop committed an unforced error and killed him.

Would it have gone different if he didn't run away? If he dropped the gun immediately and raised his hands in the air? I think there's a higher probability he'd be alive now.

cameroncrazy1984: Giving them tasers and not guns helps too


That's okay for most situations... But you need armed police in real life gun situations.

I know this isn't popular in gun culture circles... But I would prefer if the police didn't have a round chambered in their semi-automatic weapons. I never keep my guns like that. Ever. So, you have to rack a round before you can fire the weapon. Not getting technical, but not all guns are like that. But the kind the police carry should be. My personal opinion. The point is, police have to work at getting ready to shoot someone. And the mere sound of racking a round is an added deterrent.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Destructor: Fighting and running away from the police always works.


Police-state terrorism is still terrorism. I thought we were supposed to be at war with that or something.
 
skin rash_oklahoma
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Destructor: Jeebus Saves: Destructor: Fighting and running away from the police always works.

So does taking the "fake news" approach and pretending the guy was pulled over for an air freshener when running away fails.

Shiat will get sorted out, so, comply with the police. Spending a night in jail over BS charges is preferable to rolling the dice and hope the police don't "accidentally" shoot.


So, because the police are well known as violent, trigger-happy racists with a well-established track record of killing people and getting away with it, we should indulge their every whim and enable them silently in hopes they deign to allow us to live?

Yeah, no
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is one of those laws that gets used so selectively that it shouldn't be on the books in the first place.
 
germ78
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

khitsicker: so what is the proper smell to freshen up a police station? I was thinking "America" or "Leather" but "New car scent" is tried and true.

https://www.littletrees.com/fragrances​


I have a Chicago Bears air freshener. It will really make that fence stink.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: hobnail: blastoh: Honest question about the air fresheners thing.

It looks like it's a law aimed at "safe driving" because they can obstruct view and cops use it as a shiatty excuse to pull people over.

Is this it? Or is there something else I'm missing.

Yes to both.  Growing up in a neighboring state, it was well-known that the Minensota cops would pull you over for air fresheners, fuzzy dice, whatever.  Also illegal window tint was a favorite if you had out of state plates.

Not surprising that they would use these as pretexts to stop people who are darker than ecru, too.

Man, I have had disposable masks dangling from my mirror for a year now. No police stops.
I also had expired tags on my car for three months (DMV lost my replacements in the mail). No police stops.
White-like typing detected.


My son renewed his tags in the mail last year, since the DMV offices were closed. He got the new tags in the mail the day before the old tags expired. He took the new ones to work with him the next day, and had them in the glovebox. He got pulled over for expired tags, and since they were in the glovebox, he got a lecture about being too lazy to put them on, rather than a ticket. The cops are trained to look for expired tags, since they are color coded, and a ticket means extra revenue to several cogs in the machine.
Lucky for him, he's white. Although at 300 lb., it wouldn't take much for a LEO to decide he felt threatened and get shooty.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Terlis: blastoh: Honest question about the air fresheners thing.

It looks like it's a law aimed at "safe driving" because they can obstruct view and cops use it as a shiatty excuse to pull people over.

Is this it? Or is there something else I'm missing.

Nope, that's the reasoning.  Several states have laws like that.  Though I've only ever seen it enforced on minorities or college kids.  Wonder why that is...


NJ youngsters get their balls busted for hanging a CD, the grad tassle, you name. any excuse to get pulled over. when we lived in NJ i would get pulled over 3-4 times a year for general BS; very rare did i get a ticket or summons. they just wanted to ruin my day. Been in Ohio USA for 6 years, have not been pulled over once.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

King Something: Destructor: Jeebus Saves: Destructor: Fighting and running away from the police always works.

So does taking the "fake news" approach and pretending the guy was pulled over for an air freshener when running away fails.

Shiat will get sorted out, so, comply with the police. Spending a night in jail over BS charges is preferable to rolling the dice and hope the police don't "accidentally" shoot.

The kid in Chicago complied with police. He was executed anyway.


The new excuse is "He didn't comply fast enough."
 
