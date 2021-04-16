 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   NY man calls medical facility to report lost cocaine, gets arrested   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    Thursday  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Espinosa called the medical group when he got home and described the "lost property." An employee found the "described property" and called the police"

A decent human being would have told the dude that he had described an illegal substance and not something he should be calling about and left it at that. Americans are just such f*cking assholes.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jose Espinosa called the medical group when he got home and described the "lost property." An employee found the "described property" and called the police.


"is it good shiat or cheap shiat?  good shiat you say?  *sniiiiiiiiffff* nope, nothing like that here"

"is it good shiat or cheap shiat?  cheap shiat you say?  nope, nothing like that here" *dials cops*
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
,🎶When you've looked everywhere, but it still isn't there,
Cocaine 🎵
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well... who should I call if I lose my cocaine? Asking for a friend.
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time at my first job when I got a call from a customer that left her compact (I worked at Bullwinkles-which was like ChuckECheese) on a table in the dining room. My co-worker found it, and was curious about what was in it because the customer sounded very frantic on the phone. I realize we shouldn't have opened it since it was none of our business, but hey, I was only 15 years old so give me a break, but in the compact was a razor blade, a cut straw and 'something' else if you know what I mean. Customer came in to claim her property-rather quickly-and left. We did not call the police.
 
