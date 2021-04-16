 Skip to content
"April 17, 2006. A date which will live in infamy" - Abraham Lincoln
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Ow! My memes.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Ok folks, have we matured in 15 years?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

downstairs: Ok folks, have we matured in 15 years?


I hope not.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

jasonvatch: downstairs: Ok folks, have we matured in 15 years?

I hope not.


*fart noises*
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

cman: [i.imgflip.com image 706x500]


I miss Ha Ha Man.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I joined Fark just a few months before this event, had been a lurker months before. I didn't read the thread right away and comments had closed by that time.

tl/dr: I missed it.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: I joined Fark just a few months before this event, had been a lurker months before. I didn't read the thread right away and comments had closed by that time.

tl/dr: I missed it.


Balls in the Seat thread is one of the top threads, but not the top thread of all time. That belongs to the Ha-Ha guy thread that made PCs crash from the amount of images it loaded in.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

downstairs: Ok folks, have we matured in 15 years?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Too lazy to read the thread and see if he got out without causing damage to himself or the chair.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

downstairs: Ok folks, have we matured in 15 years?


About as well as 50 tons of carp left in the Arizona desert sun..
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

cman: That belongs to the Ha-Ha guy thread that made PCs crash from the amount of images it loaded in.


What about the Guido thread? Or DodgerofZion's wedding?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

wegro: cman: That belongs to the Ha-Ha guy thread that made PCs crash from the amount of images it loaded in.

What about the Guido thread? Or DodgerofZion's wedding?


I dont remember those threads. Sorry.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

downstairs: Ok folks, have we matured in 15 years?


Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
There is a NSFW *and* Dialup warning in the thread.

/these days, we have faster nudity
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

wegro: Or DodgerofZion's wedding?


Oh God, that thread...it just kept going....
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

OtherLittleGuy: There is a NSFW *and* Dialup warning in the thread.

/these days, we have faster nudity


I remember those days. It took a good minute for Yahoo to load up. Then when you search for something, page 3 or 4 had all the relevant results. Ahh, those were the days!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

OtherLittleGuy: these days, we have faster nudity


Ah yes, how I fondly remember spending hours waiting for a 3k .fli file to download, only to discover it was seven pixels moving around near another seven pixels, and you couldn't even tell what was going on, and rubbing one out anyway.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

FriarReb98: wegro: Or DodgerofZion's wedding?

Oh God, that thread...it just kept going....



It even has it's own Encyclopedia Dramatica page.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

downstairs: Ok folks, have we matured in 15 years?


Mɥɐʇ' ns qǝ ɯɐʇnɹǝ¿  NƎΛ∀ɹ¡¡¡
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I am not a butt!
Youtube Oiw097-PnnU
 
rassleholic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I saw a turtle.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Better than not being able to poop, like Hank Hill in that one episode. They had to celebrate when he finally does.

King of the Hill - Hank's Unmentionable Problem clip8
Youtube yxuClhXwuJU
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Damn, that thread was awesome.  I was at work when it happened and had to explain to my boss why I was laughing so much.  That was rather embarrassing.  XD
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
As for maturity?  Growing old is required, growing up is not.  So NOPE!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think the only classic fark threads I was able to be part of was the orbital sander jack off machine, and the guido thread.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

wegro: DodgerofZion's wedding


I wish I could reread that one. I've forgot what the premise was.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sorry for the mean things that I said in 2006
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cman: OtherLittleGuy: There is a NSFW *and* Dialup warning in the thread.

/these days, we have faster nudity

I remember those days. It took a good minute for Yahoo to load up. Then when you search for something, page 3 or 4 had all the relevant results. Ahh, those were the days!


You still get 3 or 4 relevant results.  Now you just have to find them among 2,483 returns that are actually adds, or have nothing to do with what you're actually searching for.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just add lipstick.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Shine on you crazy website.
 
Dryad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: [Fark user image 425x425]
Just add lipstick.


Conundrum was cool and all, but -THAT- was a thread.
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The best birthday present I ever got!!!!  To read about the hilarious misfortunes of others!

/Actually didn't realize that all happened on my birthday until now.
//Thanks for the mammories.
///Mobile Chrome won't let me move to a new line without punctuation!!!!!wtf
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All this way into the thread and not one person has made reference to Ikea's infamous "Balser" chair. Sad!

webimg.secondhandapp.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
chairs, how do they work?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The legend lives on from the Chippewa on down
Of the chair slats they called Gitcha Gumees
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
April 17, 2006, Isn't that the same day Jesus appeared on a tortilla?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I just noticed Fark uses ISO 8601.

Praise Drew, someone has some farking sense.
 
kjg6464
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
First thing that popped in my head from reading the headline was the guy superglued to the toilet seat in Home Depot.

Started reading and was 'hadn't thought of this thread in a long time'.

Do still think about the Rainbow Brite girl though...
BRB
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Next: guy cutting jalapeños and not wearing gloves goes and takes a piss.
 
