 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   The Genever Convention calls "killing a combatant who, having laid down his arms or having no longer means of defence, has surrendered at discretion" a war crime. The Chicago Police Union head calls actions like that "justified and actually heroic"   (thehill.com) divider line
31
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

377 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2021 at 1:07 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Genever Convention? What does the Beefeater Convention say?
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Genever? Genevieve? Jennifer? Who is this conventional girl?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: Genever? Genevieve? Jennifer? Who is this conventional girl?


And she's not wearing enough Flare.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hobnail: Genever Convention? What does the Beefeater Convention say?


What? I thought it was a brilliant idea back then to sit around a bottle of booze and work out the "do's and don'ts of warfare".  I for one look forward to the  Jaegermeister accords.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bahstahn-like typing detected.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is the treaty that was signed in Genever, Swaziland?
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Genever? No, she did it to 'erself!"

/got nothing
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
is *this* the treaty

Stpiud dyslexai
 
lincoln65
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CPD means it's only a justified shooting if it's a scary 13 year old black male.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Is the treaty that was signed in Genever, Swaziland?


I believe they've changed their name to Eswatiner
 
caljar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Eisenhower and Patton were famous for calling for the killing of SS snipers even after they had laid down their weapons and were trying to surrender.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
End police unions.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
govloop.comView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: hobnail: Genever Convention? What does the Beefeater Convention say?

What? I thought it was a brilliant idea back then to sit around a bottle of booze and work out the "do's and don'ts of warfare".  I for one look forward to the  Jaegermeister accords.


"If it's your round to buy and after midnight, Jaeger bombs are a crime punishable by you paying for the cab for the crew, you paying for Waffle House for the crew, and how you feel the next morning and afternoon."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hobnail: Genever Convention? What does the Beefeater Convention say?


I hope this is a making of a new Fark reference that can come back into play months or years down the road.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
play stupid games
 
JesseL
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The head of the Chicago Police Union is an evil, soulless motherfarker.

I hope his family spits at his name.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Offspring - Jennifer Lost The War
Youtube JsQlpdt8Y8U
 
perigee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If they kill you for surrendering, then your only chance to live is to focus aggressive, offensive fire at those who are coming to kill you. It is your only chance to survive.

You can't have one viewpoint without understanding the other is the logical response.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just to clarify for the union president: the officer didn't have 8/10ths of a second to make a decision; he took 8/10ths of a second.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The ROE for the USMC, in active combat, are stricter then those US cops have to follow...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nobody obeys the Genevra Conventions any more. That's why the neo-cons invented enemy combattants in between enemy military personnel and civilians. That way they can torture their cake and eat it too.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Best. Gen. Ever.
 
Strategeryz0r
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lets ask the genevere convention their thoughts on the shooting.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

palelizard: ParallelUniverseParking: hobnail: Genever Convention? What does the Beefeater Convention say?

What? I thought it was a brilliant idea back then to sit around a bottle of booze and work out the "do's and don'ts of warfare".  I for one look forward to the  Jaegermeister accords.

"If it's your round to buy and after midnight, Jaeger bombs are a crime punishable by you paying for the cab for the crew, you paying for Waffle House for the crew, and how you feel the next morning and afternoon."


a*hic*men
 
LL316
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That makes this country SO much less safe.  For what possible reason would an actual bad guy ever give up now that the police union called shooting a surrendered individual "heroic"? Stay in fight or flight mode.  That's the only way you'll survive.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/JsQlpdt8​Y8U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Too high pitched. I am surprised old people can hear it, like children and mosquitos can hear that electronic whine they use to keep the teenagers out of the mall.

What do they call that anti-mosquito music? Oh, yes. Mozart..
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: Just to clarify for the union president: the officer didn't have 8/10ths of a second to make a decision; he took 8/10ths of a second.


They really need to implement replay review to policing.  That way we can watch things happen in super slow motion with the benefit of hindsight and get things right.  And we should make everyone wear their age in big bright letters on their shirt, so then cops know the person that's running with a gun in their hand is 13 and it will make a difference in their response.
 
GORDON
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There is no way you can kill a kid and go home a hero.  Anyone who says otherwise needs to be banned from law enforcement, for life.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Another reason to remember that cops are civilians.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lincoln65: CPD means it's only a justified shooting if it's a scary 13 year old black male.


He wasn't black
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.