(Twitter)   Oath Keeper swears he's guilty   (twitter.com) divider line
48
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a start.  Remember kids, pleading guilty keeps your treasonous ass off death row.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll bet that suspended sentence will really teach him a lesson.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is gonna get good. He will flip on the rest
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart move on his part.

Do they do witness protection programs still? Y'all Queda isn't gonna like this.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plead to 2 felonies and is going to do some prison time but not as long as he could have gotten.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Smart move on his part.

Do they do witness protection programs still? Y'all Queda isn't gonna like this.


How many people working as part of the Witness Protection Program are at least sympathetic to the Oath Keepers, though?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Plead to 2 felonies and is going to do some prison time but not as long as he could have gotten.


Meaning he flipped for a lesser sentence
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FBI is sure to be ramping up their "Let's make a deal" game now.  Must be some very nervous congress folk today.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: FBI is sure to be ramping up their "Let's make a deal" game now.  Must be some very nervous congress folk today.


Makes me nervous none of these traitors will do hard time.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sing, sing, sing like a little birdie.
 
palelizard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've got some Iced Earth CDs around. Great D&D background/combat music.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Please keep tumbling down the hill little snowball...
 
RasIanI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"BREAKING Founding member of Oath Keepers (and Iced Earth) promoted to Lead Singer"
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

flypusher713: Sing, sing, sing like a little birdie.


May not sing, but I hear he plays a pretty decent guitar.
 
quiotu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

freddyV: OdradekRex: FBI is sure to be ramping up their "Let's make a deal" game now.  Must be some very nervous congress folk today.

Makes me nervous none of these traitors will do hard time.


These traitors will be on the constant watch of the Federal Bureaucracy now. Let them eat each other, make them not trust each other AND hopefully get the folks that actually funded the insurrection on top of it.

That one failed attempt put the 3%ers, the Oath keepers and the Proud Boys at the top of the domestic terrorist list for the FBI. And it made being a part of QAnon basically part of a hate group. It's a pretty BIG start.
 
groppet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well hopefully it is part of a deal to start nailing more people.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now that's the kind of oath breaking I'm absolutely o.k. with.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gonna snitch on everybody.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

quiotu: freddyV: OdradekRex: FBI is sure to be ramping up their "Let's make a deal" game now.  Must be some very nervous congress folk today.

Makes me nervous none of these traitors will do hard time.

These traitors will be on the constant watch of the Federal Bureaucracy now. Let them eat each other, make them not trust each other AND hopefully get the folks that actually funded the insurrection on top of it.

That one failed attempt put the 3%ers, the Oath keepers and the Proud Boys at the top of the domestic terrorist list for the FBI. And it made being a part of QAnon basically part of a hate group. It's a pretty BIG start.


Big start would be 20 years eating NutraLoaf
 
special20
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

freddyV: OdradekRex: FBI is sure to be ramping up their "Let's make a deal" game now.  Must be some very nervous congress folk today.

Makes me nervous none of these traitors will do hard time.


If it all leads to tossing elected officials into prison, I'm all for giving "the little guy" a break.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wonder how his buddies feel about his oath-keeping skills right now.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

special20: freddyV: OdradekRex: FBI is sure to be ramping up their "Let's make a deal" game now.  Must be some very nervous congress folk today.

Makes me nervous none of these traitors will do hard time.

If it all leads to tossing elected officials into prison, I'm all for giving "the little guy" a break.


Yeah but we let our elected officials do whatever they want unless they fark with wealthy people's money.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, either he'll cooperate and fill in the blanks to help solidify the case this was a criminal conspiracy organized by Oath Keepers, or he pled to whatever charge was pressed, cutting off the possibility of discovery & trial finding something far worse?

/Spitballing here.
//no, I didn't rtfa
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
BREAKING Founding member of Oath Keepers (and Iced Earth)

They opened for Volbeat!  Pretty sweet show.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'll bet that suspended sentence will really teach him a lesson.


Bet you $5000 he won't get a suspended sentence in federal court today.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hopefully, the guilty plea is followed by a quick execution for treason.
 
ToddsterFL
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder if he's pleading guilty to be a martyr to rally behind. "Yes, I absolutely did that and I'd do it again if I had to."
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One of the members of Iced Earth quit to become a cop. I wonder if it's the same guy.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So I guess iced earth isn't prog metal
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait...Jon is a founding member of Oath Keepers or is that a grammar fail?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

special20: freddyV: OdradekRex: FBI is sure to be ramping up their "Let's make a deal" game now.  Must be some very nervous congress folk today.

Makes me nervous none of these traitors will do hard time.

If it all leads to tossing elected officials into prison, I'm all for giving "the little guy" a break.


I guess I am a greedy farker.
I want all of them in prison.

But I've lost faith in our system.
Rich white republicans rarely go to prison.
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What "oath" were these goons trying to "keep?" Hitler's Oath?
 
LincolnLogolas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shame, he's a badass on guitar. He did some good work with Hansi Kursch of Blind Guardian.

Fark 'em, throw the book at his seditious ass.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Plead to 2 felonies and is going to do some prison time but not as long as he could have gotten.


But no guns!
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
From the overall vibe they are going easy on anyone willing to flip, who also did little more than walk around like a tourist, to put together a conspiracy case against the head nutjobs in charge.

End result should be a lot fewer q nuts with much influence. And I'm fine with that if we don't have every charge going full bore.

Fight the ones you can win.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

blatz514: BREAKING Founding member of Oath Keepers (and Iced Earth)

They opened for Volbeat!  Pretty sweet show.

[Fark user image image 850x834]


How shiatty of a band do you have to be to open for Volbeat?
 
Jay CiR
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wait, he wasn't just a member of the Oaf Keepers, but he was actually a 'founder'?  How'd I miss that?

/Regardless, fark that guy.  Rot in a cell, for all I care
 
pete1729
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

meat0918: Smart move on his part.

Do they do witness protection programs still? Y'all Queda isn't gonna like this.


The Jehovah's Witness Protection Program maybe.
 
th0rr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't believe Jon Schaffer is a founding member of the Oath Keepers. Oaf Keepers maybe and certainly the band Iced Earth but not Oath Keepers. Still a treason weasel though.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: What "oath" were these goons trying to "keep?" Hitler's Oath?


Some of them are ex-military.  They believe that the domestic part of "all enemies, foreign and domestic" means Democrats, Blacks, RINOs, etc.
 
petec
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: I wonder how his buddies feel about his oath-keeping skills right now.


that he had an epiphany and is now keeping his oath to the constitution?

nah, who am I kidding
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: One of the members of Iced Earth quit to become a cop. I wonder if it's the same guy.


It isn't. That was Matt Barlow, their vocalist for most of their better stuff. He's been out of the group for awhile. He's Jon S.'s - the leader of Iced Earth, and the person in question -  brother in law.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Harry Wagstaff: blatz514: BREAKING Founding member of Oath Keepers (and Iced Earth)

They opened for Volbeat!  Pretty sweet show.

[Fark user image image 850x834]

How shiatty of a band do you have to be to open for Volbeat?


Iced Earth are (well, were) a far better band than Volbeat. However, when you're writing power metal concept albums with endless gallops, you aren't casting anywhere near as wide a net. Metal is not a taste for everyone, but radio rock can be mass marketed for decades.

/Schafer is still a schmuck
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 minute ago  

somedude210: eurotrader: Plead to 2 felonies and is going to do some prison time but not as long as he could have gotten.

Meaning he flipped for a lesser sentence


Chicken noodle news says the plea is for between 3.5 to 4.5 years depending on how much he cooperates. I'm sure he never thought he would get years in prison for exercising his "free speech"
 
petec
‘’ less than a minute ago  

beezeltown: So, either he'll cooperate and fill in the blanks to help solidify the case this was a criminal conspiracy organized by Oath Keepers, or he pled to whatever charge was pressed, cutting off the possibility of discovery & trial finding something far worse?

/Spitballing here.
//no, I didn't rtfa


it's a tweet, and all of it is there right at the top of the thread, and you can't take the time to read 2 farking sentences?

/typical farker
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Let the singing of the stool pigeons commence!
 
