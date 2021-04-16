 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Bar owner who ignored Covid restrictions will now get a chance to ignore that pesky requirement to have a liquor license   (startribune.com) divider line
31
    More: Dumbass, City council, Councillor, Judge, liquor license, Northfield City Council, Lisa Monet Zarza's request, best interest of public health, City Council Member Clarice Grabau  
•       •       •

31 Comments
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All business that defied covid lockdown orders should lose their business licenses.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Juice bar?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Northfield City Council denied Lisa Monet Zarza's request for a liquor license renewal


Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes, I know
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, I can't read the article but my general reaction to things like this is GOOD!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She's a total Monet.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

solokumba: All business that defied covid lockdown orders should lose their business licenses.


I like the thing that the UK does where there's a national registry for businesses and owners. If you fail to pay bills or whatnot, you can get slapped with a judgement. While you have that judgement, you not only cannot apply for another business license, but banks outright refuse to lend money.

When you have a business that is a legitimate risk to public safety, such measures would be a good thing.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Council Member Jessica Peterson White said she was struggling with how to vote because she valued civil disobedience "as an important path to social change in our country's history."

Disobeying rules to prevent the spread of a contagious and deadly disease will certainly lead to one kind of social change...
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I'm a Christian and I believe that our rights right now are being taken away from us as Americans, and you see it across the board in so many areas," Zarza said.

Oh, you poor victim. I hope that someday this country will reach a point where rich, white, christians can get a say on what happens.

/I have no sympathy for this twat
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I'm a Christian and I believe that our rights right now are being taken away from us as Americans, and you see it across the board in so many areas," Zarza said.

As a Christian, you should
A) take better care of the people around you and not expose them to plague
B) not use your Christianity as a prop for your own glorification
C) read 1 Timothy 2:11-15

/your god is a sexist assh*le, own it
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I'm a Christian and I believe that our rights right now are being taken away from us as Americans, and you see it across the board in so many areas,

Well, 'reporter', ask which rights are being taken away.  Make sure that you have a copy of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and all of the amendments in hand to check these 'rights being taken away' against.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: "I'm a Christian and I believe that our rights right now are being taken away from us as Americans, and you see it across the board in so many areas,

Well, 'reporter', ask which rights are being taken away.  Make sure that you have a copy of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and all of the amendments in hand to check these 'rights being taken away' against.


Her right to be free and exercise her liberty under America. God gave us the freedom to be....libertied under the constitution, and this intrusion on her....freedomness.....2ND AMENDMENT! MAH RIGHTS!!
 
austerity101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Council Member Jessica Peterson White said she was struggling with how to vote because she valued civil disobedience "as an important path to social change in our country's history."

Disobeying rules to prevent the spread of a contagious and deadly disease will certainly lead to one kind of social change...


Not only that, but engaging in civil disobedience means that you know what you're doing is against the law, and that you're willing to suffer the consequences for doing it in order to bring attention to injustice. It's not civil disobedience if you just want to break the law and get away with it. That's just being a criminal for assholery's sake.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

solokumba: All business that defied covid lockdown orders should lose their business licenses.


that's easy to type. what if you owned a bar, gym et cetera and suddenly your income dried right up and the bills kept coming? seems scary to me. i too may have been tempted to keep my life line flowing. hard to say.
a restaurant, in good times, relies heavy on the liquor license for income earned.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I spent 10 years in a college town where due to the prevalence of underage drinkers, revoked liquor licenses were a weekly occurrence.

Bars would close, and reopen a month later with a new name (same owners and atmosphere).

/It got really confusing.  Some bars would have a different name every year.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm a Christian and I believe that our rights right now are being taken away from us as Americans, and you see it across the board in so many areas," Zarza said.

What's that got to do with the price of tea in China?  Seriously, WTF?  Also, as a Christian, isn't every life precious?  Don't you want to protect all those precious souls?  Or does that only apply to developing fetuses when you have a political axe to grind?  F*ck me sideways.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I'm a Christian and I believe that our rights right now are being taken away from us as Americans, and you see it across the board in so many areas," Zarza said.

Good lord.That is just the go to phrase anymore when something isn't going your way.
 
austerity101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: solokumba: All business that defied covid lockdown orders should lose their business licenses.

that's easy to type. what if you owned a bar, gym et cetera and suddenly your income dried right up and the bills kept coming? seems scary to me. i too may have been tempted to keep my life line flowing. hard to say.
a restaurant, in good times, relies heavy on the liquor license for income earned.


So you're saying that you think "I felt I had no choice but to break the law" is a valid justification for keeping your business license? What?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm a Christian and I believe that our rights right now are being taken away from us as Americans, and you see it across the board in so many areas," Zarza said.

What's that got to do with the price of tea in China?  Seriously, WTF?  Also, as a Christian, isn't every life precious?  Don't you want to protect all those precious souls?  Or does that only apply to developing fetuses when you have a political axe to grind?  F*ck me sideways.


My guess is she subscribes to the "Covid is god's will" and
"death just means eternity with our beloved sky wizard in paradise!" belief system.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In a normal country, we wouldn't create a false dichotomy where it's either work or starve.  Government would just give people the damn money to stay home as they proved they could, without the moral charade of it being somehow bad for them to just stay home and not starve.  But we live in the nice version of Brazil, so there was no way that was going to happen.

It probably wouldn't have worked anyway.  Real America has confused liberty with pleasure and freedom with convenience, so no amount of money could keep them out of Tipsy McStagger's for a month.
 
wage0048
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Next step for the city if she tries to reopen: Bulldoze the building (with her and her customers inside, of course).
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: "I'm a Christian and I believe that our rights right now are being taken away from us as Americans, and you see it across the board in so many areas," Zarza said.

Oh, you poor victim. I hope that someday this country will reach a point where rich, white, christians can get a say on what happens.

/I have no sympathy for this twat


It's nice that she explained why she has the bizarre belief that they have a right to spread disease. Most of these antisocial dickheads are right-wing "Christians."
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good idea. Now she can go on gofundme and complain about having her freedoms infringed. She'll raise millions fleecing the MAGA crowd.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Simple.  Serve a single peanut for $5.95. Comes with a free cocktail of your choice.
 
The Darkest Timeline [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

solokumba: All business that defied covid lockdown orders should lose their business licenses.


That's just a stupid take. You should feel  bad.
 
austerity101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Malenfant: eddie_irvine: "I'm a Christian and I believe that our rights right now are being taken away from us as Americans, and you see it across the board in so many areas," Zarza said.

Oh, you poor victim. I hope that someday this country will reach a point where rich, white, christians can get a say on what happens.

/I have no sympathy for this twat

It's nice that she explained why she has the bizarre belief that they have a right to spread disease. Most of these antisocial dickheads are right-wing "Christians."


It's weird how comfortable they are with blaming the spread of disease on the Jews, or the Blacks, or the Chinese. Every accusation is indeed a confession.
 
austerity101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Darkest Timeline: solokumba: All business that defied covid lockdown orders should lose their business licenses.

That's just a stupid take. You should feel  bad.


So business that deliberately break laws should get to keep their licenses?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Juice bar?


I might be the only one, but as someone who remembers all the pearl-clutching over Shakers, this gets a +Funny from me.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At the April 6 Northfield council meeting, Zarza explained her decision to open her Lakeville restaurant despite the statewide order, citing her belief in the U.S. Constitution, her Christian beliefs, her staff's desire to work and her assertion that restaurants and bars had been unfairly targeted.

Maybe don't cite a bunch of bullshiat nonsense as your defense.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: solokumba: All business that defied covid lockdown orders should lose their business licenses.

that's easy to type. what if you owned a bar, gym et cetera and suddenly your income dried right up and the bills kept coming? seems scary to me. i too may have been tempted to keep my life line flowing. hard to say.
a restaurant, in good times, relies heavy on the liquor license for income earned.


I would actually do it so the problem would end in a month instead of finding stupid ways to skirt or break the law making the crisis drag on for over a year costing me even more money.

The cost benefit analysis on this is simple.  Do it right and take a short small hit, or half-ass it and take a really long ever growing hit.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

akya: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm a Christian and I believe that our rights right now are being taken away from us as Americans, and you see it across the board in so many areas," Zarza said.

What's that got to do with the price of tea in China?  Seriously, WTF?  Also, as a Christian, isn't every life precious?  Don't you want to protect all those precious souls?  Or does that only apply to developing fetuses when you have a political axe to grind?  F*ck me sideways.

My guess is she subscribes to the "Covid is god's will" and
"death just means eternity with our beloved sky wizard in paradise!" belief system.


But only if it happens to someone else. If she got sick she would recant that comment very quickly.

These people care only for themselves and their conveniences. Nothing more.
 
