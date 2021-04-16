 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Deserts don't have droughts, that's why it's a desert   (abc15.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Deserts get a certain amount of precipitation each year. It's against that that a drought is measured.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subs doesn't realize that there are different types of deserts. If all you think of is the Sahara, then you only consider 1 desert.

And it is a big f*cking deal as droughts are slow death. The drought in Colorado is going to impact LA, San Diego, Imperial Valley and other places across the West.

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there certainly is a drought in intelligence
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark Arizona, I won't even fly over that third world shiathole anymore.

/Live in hell, rent out Phoenix....
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
TheSwizz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fix this, then I may start to care, Arizona.

GIS
 
X-Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey guys, what's going on in this thread?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Deserts certainly do have droughts. Subby needs to read a bit more.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Also, the fact that not 100% of Arizona is desert and the parts that are belong to separate deserts.  Somehow people don't realize huge portions of the state are massive forests, woodland, or grassland.

Gin Buddy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I live in Tucson so I'm getting a kick out of...


/I'll be back after I add more water to my pool
//And wash my car
///And water my plants
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

A whole lot of low-moisture agriculture in New Mexico and Arizona that still needs rain to grow.  Between that, and the lack of snowmelt feeding the rivers, things are going to suck food-wise for a while.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Generally deserts are defined as areas that receive an average annual precipitation of less than 250 mm (10 inches)."

"Arizona receives an average of 13" (330.2mm)"
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Also, the fact that not 100% of Arizona is desert and the parts that are belong to separate deserts.  Somehow people don't realize huge portions of the state are massive forests, woodland, or grassland.

People also don't realize that basically half the state is at a higher elevation, which is why there can be forests up north.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If "Exceptional Drought" is the worst kind, what's the even deeper-brown shading on the map? "Morgoth-saturated?"

Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Also, the fact that not 100% of Arizona is desert and the parts that are belong to separate deserts.  Somehow people don't realize huge portions of the state are massive forests, woodland, or grassland.

Subby is a little dense, ignorant, too.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
TheSwizz

Fix this, then I may start to care, Arizona.

GIS

And all those golf courses are manufactured green. once the drought gets bad enough they are no longer allowed to waste thousands of gallons of water a day keeping them green, those pictures will make dramatic changes pretty quickly.So they'll get fixed at that point. Very likely this summer.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Plus golf courses, around here anyway, use reclaimed water. It's not really suitable for drinking but it keeps the courses green.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did someone say dessert draught?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The historic drought conditions have been affecting the West for decades now.

Yeah, that's called the climate, not a drought.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Rio Grande is near all time lows from what I've read. Albuquerque is using Colorado River water to supplement it. We are in the same boat.

All I hear in Arizona is how 'if we stopped farming things, we could save so much water' and I keep wondering what people are going to eat or wear? The arrogance to suggest we only use water for commercial or residential use is ignorant for the casual person and dangerous for the politician and businessman.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The US Southwest is experiencing man made aridification. Desertification. Some call it a megadrought, but this isn't based on natural cycles. Yes, climate change is magnifying the problem, but the root cause is a century old.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Those green spaces also help refill the local aquifers, although I prefer artificial wetlands over a large expanse of sod.  The Gilbert riparian preserve and Chandler oasis park are a pair of good examples.
 
