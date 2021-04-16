 Skip to content
(Twitter) Monday: Knoxville PD reports they killed a school shooter. Tuesday update: not a school shooter. Wednesday update: unarmed student killed during a "scuffle" after the officer shot himself in the hip. And no, they're not releasing the body cam footage
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Students there have been getting shot quite frequently over the past few months:

https://www.knoxnews.com/story/news/2​0​21/03/11/music-outlet-knoxville-rapper​-jamarion-lil-dada-gillette/6943985002​/


https://www.knoxnews.com/story/news/2​0​21/02/19/coaches-and-friends-mourn-los​s-janaria-muhammad/4491749001/


https://www.knoxnews.com/story/news/c​r​ime/2021/03/15/knoxville-police-make-a​rrest-stanley-freeman-jr-case/44954700​01/

https://www.knoxnews.com/story/news/c​r​ime/2021/04/01/knoxville-police-say-th​ey-dont-have-info-share-teens-deaths/4​833256001/

So Subby, do you think police should just ignore a kid showing up to school with a gun?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why shouldn't they? TN is anyone carry anywhere now, right? Or do only white people have the right?

kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a cop murdered a child and the local government is trying to cover it up.  That sounds familiar.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: So a cop murdered a child and the local government is trying to cover it up.  That sounds familiar.


Every. God. Damn. Day.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why are body cams so expensive?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We need to stop reporting what the police say as fact. The fact is, police lie.
Often.
Anything they say should be prefaced in the news with the phrase "Police Claim".
It's suble, but until the facts come out, the police story is not fact, it's a claim.
/Often, a highly biased, very self serving claim.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why are body cams so expensive?


The question should be, "Why aren't bodycams required to be on the person of every uniformed, on-duty police officer in America and on 100 % of the time of their shift?"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why are body cams so expensive?


They lead to wrongful death suits.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What if it turns out to have been a kerfuffle, not a scuffle?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why are body cams so expensive?


The joke is that ANY of those past settlements would have covered bodycams for the whole US, which -hopefully- would have had at least half of them behave better.
 
abhorrent1
abbarach
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So at this rate by the end of the week we'll be at "Officer shot an unarmed student, then shot himself in the hip to try provide cover for murdering an unarmed kid."
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can think of a few reasons national media stopped talking about it. But local media still seems to be covering it, so don't roll out that jump to conclusions mat just yet.

https://www.knoxnews.com/story/news/c​r​ime/2021/04/16/police-shooting-anthony​-j-thompson-jr-knoxville-latest-update​s/7227992002/
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kudayta: So a cop murdered a child and the local government is trying to cover it up.  That sounds familiar.


Nothing will change until people march up to the criminal gang in blue uniforms workplace with guns and take the murdering cops into custody of the citizen.

America needs citizen trials for these cops. Fark the lawyers. Fark the judges. Fark the pro-police juries. You murder someone for no farking reason? You go to jail for life, end of story.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Doubt all police statements unless there's video confirmation.
Almost daily police brutality shiat and almost daily mass shooting shiat. I am farking fed up.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Um. Yeh. If they brandish or show it off. BUT if not, they may just be trying to get home safely. And besides, there's no CCW rules here, so, Anthony was fully in the right. Hell, he could have shot the cop (instead of the cop shooting himself) and still been in the clear (if he felt threatened) thanks to the new law. Read the horseshiat bill that became law.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why are body cams so expensive?


Straight answer: Because the cost isn't in the hardware.  It's the software and service.  Bodycams are not as simple as just passing out GoPros and telling cops to be responsible.  The software to make sure that bodycams are recording even if cops forget to turn them on, or turn them on late, is not simple.  You have chain of custody issues to deal with, so they need some kind of system to ensure that footage is authentic and hasn't been tampered with.  You've got to create and maintain a database to hold an exponentially growing volume of bodycam footage.  It's a lot.

Consider that for the iPhone in your pocket, 90% of the cost of that phone is software, not hardware.  And Apple gets to spread that cost across 1 billion users or more.  Bodycam companies have to spread development costs across maybe just tens of thousands of users.
 
Whack-a-Mole
mehhhhhh
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why are body cams so expensive?


K-town only wants them if they control when they run, and if they have the ability to delete footage at the patrol car level.
 
Astorix
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is getting very tiresome. No wonder people are on their last nerve.
 
abbarach
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: MythDragon: Why are body cams so expensive?

The question should be, "Why aren't bodycams required to be on the person of every uniformed, on-duty police officer in America and on 100 % of the time of their shift?"


And footage stored to the public cloud.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Apparently the police are asking that the footage be released...

https://www.wbir.com/article/news/loc​a​l/kpd-chief-thomas-calls-for-release-o​f-bodycam-video/51-63ebb5b9-0164-4932-​a23a-dc6e957565e3
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

adamatari
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Disarm the police.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Flab: PD is not releasing the footage.

The fark?


They don't want to set a precedent.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The police Can release the footage, but they are not Required too.

Therefore, if the footage backs up their claim, it's released immediately. If it contradicts their claims or incriminates them, it will take forever to pry the footage from their guilty hands.
 
deanis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's almost like they like the civil unrest these incidents cause.

/fark12
 
macadamnut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If the cops wont arrest other cops, maybe its time for citizen to show up with guns and arrest the cops.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

macadamnut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nuuu: People don't respect the value of software, and don't want to pay for it.  So when confronted with a budget line item


Which people decide what the police can buy? I don't, do you? Do you get to decide how much the Pentagon spends too? I don't.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When is critical mass going to be reached? When do citizens call open season on cops? How many more pigs get to kill people at will before they start facing real violent opposition?
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gar1013: So Subby, do you think police should just ignore a kid showing up to school with a gun?


I mean, I think that "a kid showing up to school with a gun", absent a law to the contrary, is not a reason to shoot that student dead - and even if there IS a law, that law probably doesn't authorize summary execution merely for having a gun.

Further, even IF a cop shoots a student brandishing a gun and threatening to use it against others, I'd want that video to be publicly available (if not immediately, at trial). Even a 100%-justified, every person on scene thinks it was fine incident, I want that cop sitting in front of a review panel explaining every decision, moment-by-moment.

They have incredible power, and we need to guard its use judiciously. Cops aren't magically above lying and shenanigans and groupthink.

// and it's just it's semantics to argue that to a cop, "a student with a gun" equals "oh shiat oh shiat we're all gonna die *BLAMBLAMBLAMBLAMBLAM*"
// subby
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

M-G
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Perhaps Officer Fife shot himself, but can subby please point to any source that says the student was unarmed, or was that intentionally inserted for flame-fanning purposes?
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

morg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Knoxville Police Department shot and killed 17 Anthony Thompson Jr.

They buried the lede. How many of him were there to start with?
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

M-G: Perhaps Officer Fife shot himself, but can subby please point to any source that says the student was unarmed, or was that intentionally inserted for flame-fanning purposes?


I was working while writing the headline, and confused a reply on the thread (which suggested, based on a supposed eyewitness, that the student was "unarmed") with actual details.

Management ragrets the error.
 
davynelson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
gonegirl
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

