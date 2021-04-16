 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   'My colleague keeps saying she's our baby's second mum and my wife isn't happy. Wat do?'   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Leave a big pile of dirty laundry on her desk and tell her to get to work.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask her to contribute to Junior's college fund.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell them both the just calm the fark down; it's crotchfruit.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go down the Harem route.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a three-way?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt stuff.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Go down the Harem route.


I was gonna say, if she wants to be a second Mom, make her one and see how she really likes it when it's not just playing around, but for reals.

I bet that 20 year old cutesy attitude will serious up really quick. Now, about your ex-wife....
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What you have to do is get a third mum to unite the first and second.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, you should stop banging her on the side.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get her to take the night shift.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: What you have to do is get a third mum to unite the first and second.


... Against you
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hide your pets.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
/low hanging fruit
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to be more professional, don't invite the woman to family events like baby showers.
There's no reason your wife should have to deal with your loopy coworker.
 
Pheonixfyre
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's totally fine for traditional media to rip straight from a 14-hour old reddit post for their daily "news"?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Veloram: Isitoveryet: What you have to do is get a third mum to unite the first and second.

... Against you


Sometimes the solution to a problem is as easy as a bigger problem.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm.... I bet she's fairly high on the hot/crazy chart.  Nice!
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a real shiatshow when my girlfriend workwife and side piece confronted my wife.

Really guys this happened.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell her to remember that when it comes time to pay for collage.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do nothing. That is literally the only safe option you have if you value your life
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ehh, growing up I had a few second mom's.

I dunno, it was pretty normal. I spent a lot of time at a buddies house and he spent a lot of time at mine.

It's like my SO's children. We are not married or engaged yet and their dad isn't in the picture cause of some shiat so I refer to them as our children or my children. Doesn't make them mine I just want people to know I care enough about them to consider them to be mine.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Child support?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gramma: If you want to be more professional, don't invite the woman to family events like baby showers.
There's no reason your wife should have to deal with your loopy coworker.


This. I generally keep my work shiat separate from my personal shiat. It's just easier that way, for everyone.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: Veloram: Isitoveryet: What you have to do is get a third mum to unite the first and second.

... Against you

Sometimes the solution to a problem is as easy as a bigger problem.


Ah yes, The Good Place solution to life's issues:

"Anytime I had a problem and I threw a Molotov cocktail, boom! Right away, I had a different problem."
 
jackandwater
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Get her to take the night shift.


And feed your kid food you know makes for a few messy diaper full of the foulest turds on earth.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Are guys supposed to invite people to baby showers?
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, totally NTA. Tell HR ASAP so it's in writing.

I'm not a MRA/RedPill jerk, but reverse the sexes and there would be pitchforks and hot oil, and justifiably so. You don't "let them down easily," you CYA send up the red flares.

In the last 3 years I've dealt with crazy woman harassing an underling and crazy man harassing a co-worker. You don't play around in these situations.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hmmmm, this thread is missing a littttttlllee something......think, think, think, think, think......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wild9: Ehh, growing up I had a few second mom's.

I dunno, it was pretty normal. I spent a lot of time at a buddies house and he spent a lot of time at mine.

It's like my SO's children. We are not married or engaged yet and their dad isn't in the picture cause of some shiat so I refer to them as our children or my children. Doesn't make them mine I just want people to know I care enough about them to consider them to be mine.


To fair, this is not the same as what was going on in TFA.  Your friend's mom was not trying to replace your mom, nor was she trying to seduce your father (I should hope).  The co-worker in TFA was piratically calling them a couple, and was asserting herself into the guy's life that are wildly inappropriate for a co-worker.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Loreweaver: wild9: Ehh, growing up I had a few second mom's.

I dunno, it was pretty normal. I spent a lot of time at a buddies house and he spent a lot of time at mine.

It's like my SO's children. We are not married or engaged yet and their dad isn't in the picture cause of some shiat so I refer to them as our children or my children. Doesn't make them mine I just want people to know I care enough about them to consider them to be mine.

To fair, this is not the same as what was going on in TFA.  Your friend's mom was not trying to replace your mom, nor was she trying to seduce your father (I should hope).  The co-worker in TFA was piratically calling them a couple, and was asserting herself into the guy's life that are wildly inappropriate for a co-worker.


Yup. This woman is likely a narcissist trying to insert herself into a family situation because she's bored and enjoy fie
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
KHITBASH
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
$100 says he's fuc*king her.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As usual, you'll find the answer in the Bible, 1 Kings 3:25
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: Loreweaver: wild9: Ehh, growing up I had a few second mom's.

I dunno, it was pretty normal. I spent a lot of time at a buddies house and he spent a lot of time at mine.

It's like my SO's children. We are not married or engaged yet and their dad isn't in the picture cause of some shiat so I refer to them as our children or my children. Doesn't make them mine I just want people to know I care enough about them to consider them to be mine.

To fair, this is not the same as what was going on in TFA.  Your friend's mom was not trying to replace your mom, nor was she trying to seduce your father (I should hope).  The co-worker in TFA was piratically calling them a couple, and was asserting herself into the guy's life that are wildly inappropriate for a co-worker.

Yup. This woman is likely a narcissist trying to insert herself into a family situation because she's bored and enjoy fie


*fireworks.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pheonixfyre: So it's totally fine for traditional media to rip straight from a 14-hour old reddit post for their daily "news"?


My IMMEDIATE thought after reading it was a reddit post was "wait a minute, there are youtube videos that do nothing recap reddit threads ... and now it's a major newspaper is doing it. So this is now a thing. I don't want this to be a big thing."

However, I understand how it's easy and lazy for a writer with deadlines to write about a funny reddit thread they read yesterday. You're job is to lurk on reddit and recap popular threads. This must be part of someone's job description. It's a thing.
 
sudotrin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
https://www.reddit.com/r/AmItheAsshole​/comments/mrt2fl/aita_for_kicking_my_c​oworker_out_of_my_wifes_baby
 
sudotrin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sudotrin: https://www.reddit.com/r/AmItheAsshol​e​/comments/mrt2fl/aita_for_kicking_my_c​oworker_out_of_my_wifes_baby


https://www.reddit.com/r/AmItheAsshol​e​/comments/mrt2fl/aita_for_kicking_my_c​oworker_out_of_my_wifes_baby
 
