(MPR News)   Turns out if you don't use gas and rubber bullets on protesters, they eventually leave on their own   (mprnews.org) divider line

unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it highly unlikely that the cops made the decision to stand down by themselves.  At the moment, my working theory is that Jeb, who has the key to the room where all the rubber bullets and tear gas are kept, got lost on his way back from McDonalds.  Again.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
According to reports, it has largely been the Sheriff's Department and the State Patrol who were "engaging" protesters the last few nights.  The governor has been taking a lot of heat for it, and the Sheriff got all pissy with the Brooklyn Center mayor when he suggested maybe not farking gassing up the block since there are apartment complexes across the street from the police station.  The sheriff sent a whiny "do you want our help or not" letter to the BC mayor.  I went to bed early so I don't know which departments were even out there last night.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So it's exactly like dealing with a toddler tantrum? Duly noted.

At least in these cases you don't have to turn to other police departments and quietly say "Don't worry, just ignore them, they'll tire out soon. Sorry you have to see this."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We all learned that in grade school. We also learned that bullies will persist in trying to start something no matter what.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

Wants more justice.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's why the pigs will be out with tear gas and rubber bullets if things get too peaceful, just like they did in Portland.

They have all these toys to make war on the American public, and they damn well intend to use them.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But then they don't get to use their spiffy tacticool toys on random passers-by Subby. That's bad for both their departmental budget projections and for their miniscule cop chubbies.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Huh. It's almost like deescalation actually works. Weird.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But then how are you going to get your fair share of abuse?
 
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ok. How has no one commented on the lawyers name.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: So it's exactly like dealing with a toddler tantrum? Duly noted.

At least in these cases you don't have to turn to other police departments and quietly say "Don't worry, just ignore them, they'll tire out soon. Sorry you have to see this."


really sad you say that about cops.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Taming of the shoe: Ok. How has no one commented on the lawyers name.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They don't want to get all dressed up for nothing. Where are they going to go, Walmart?
 
