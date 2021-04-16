 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   The US military is chock full of dangerous conspiracy nuts and all out traitors   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Special Activities Division, United States Department of Defense, Special reconnaissance, Extremism, special operations forces, members of the U.S. military, secret Facebook groups, member of a special forces group  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US is chock full of dangerous conspiracy nuts and all-out traitors.  The military just have bigger guns.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They did not sign up because they were smart.  The reason you keep soldiers too busy to think is that when they think they're thinking they're dangerous.  So they're obviously not busy enough.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They did not sign up because they were smart.  The reason you keep soldiers too busy to think is that when they think they're thinking they're dangerous.  So they're obviously not busy enough.


Nuh-huh. ALL service personnel are HEROS. They signed a blank check to Uncle Sam for the amount up to and including their own life!!!

HANG. YOUR. HEAD. IN. SHAME.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yup
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can confirm.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So...the politics tab is getting renamed to US Military tab?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And yet they're heads and shoulders saner than our police forces.

/America is not okay, please stop asking
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: The US is chock full of dangerous conspiracy nuts and all-out traitors.  The military just have bigger guns.


has
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They did not sign up because they were smart.  The reason you keep soldiers too busy to think is that when they think they're thinking they're dangerous.  So they're obviously not busy enough.


I think the article was about Special Forces.
Special Forces are a special type of crazy.

You isolate them for several reasons.  One is that you don't want their crazy to spread.

I absolutely support giving them secret chat rooms, but I want those chat rooms monitored for actionable items and intervention opportunities.
I don't want them in chat rooms with normal people.

/it would be nice to not have special forces
//all major operations now are special forces operations
///the normal army is very slow and large logistical movements
 
MIRV888
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hear water is wet too.
68B 1992-96
Hasn't changed a bit.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe we should purge them.  Confirm the conspiracy theories of people with recent combat experience by unceremoniously kicking them out of the military because you don't like the way they think.

Let me know how that works out for you.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
describe themselves as solely for current and former special operations forces.

Largely former would be my guess. It's entitled "vets" that seem to lose all sense of reality and see enemies everywhere.
 
Snort
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So just like everyplace else.
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They obviously drank the water at Bragg; everyone you warns not to drink the tap water, especially in the coscom(whatever they're called now) side. It's toxic makes you go crazy.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A government that has been happy to watch the middle class evaporate then bolster support for itself with unthinking loyalty to the military and police through the Republican party?  Yeah, this is exactly how that turns out.  Is anyone surprised?  I'm not.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just wanted college money.  It was between Gulf Wars I & II, The hyper nationalism wasn't in effect.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
NBC News reviewed posts from four private groups that describe themselves as solely for special operations forces. While the majority of the content in two of the groups, SF Brotherhood - PAC and US Special Forces Team Room, is political in nature, the forums shouldn't be seen as reflective of the overall views of the whole special operations forces community.

If nobody is speaking up about them, it is reflective of their overall views.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And lots of racists. Don't forget the racists
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Joe Stapler: dionysusaur: The US is chock full of dangerous conspiracy nuts and all-out traitors.  The military just have bigger guns.

has


Man I hate grammar, nazis.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't think subby knows what "chock full" means.
 
Greil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: NBC News reviewed posts from four private groups that describe themselves as solely for special operations forces. While the majority of the content in two of the groups, SF Brotherhood - PAC and US Special Forces Team Room, is political in nature, the forums shouldn't be seen as reflective of the overall views of the whole special operations forces community.

If nobody is speaking up about them, it is reflective of their overall views.


Difficulty: speaking up in a way you'd hear about it is illegal for service members.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I see that the Party media mouthpieces are laying the groundwork for the politicization of the military.  When will they begin appointing political officers and checking party affiliation?
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have to laugh every time a movie like the Bourne series depicts special ops guys as having been made into killing machines through ritualistic abuse and CIA brain washing.
Those guys come into it wanting it.
You cant make somebody want to be in Delta Force. Thats why they and SEALs are all volunteer.
 
JesseL
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Maybe we should purge them.  Confirm the conspiracy theories of people with recent combat experience by unceremoniously kicking them out of the military because you don't like the way they think.

Let me know how that works out for you.


Continuing to employ a bunch of idiots who actually believe their command might be compromised by satan worshipping pedophiles that harvest immortality serum from child sex slaves isn't exactly a great option either.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I see that the Party media mouthpieces are laying the groundwork for the politicization of the military.  When will they begin appointing political officers and checking party affiliation?


Where have you been since 2001?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I see that the Party media mouthpieces are laying the groundwork for the politicization of the military.  When will they begin appointing political officers and checking party affiliation?


Hopefully.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes, let's make assumptions about an entire group by what a few of them post online.

Because let's be honest I'd be scared to meet most Farkers IRL just going by their posts not knowing what was sarcastic or trolling.

Still not an excuse if they are posting nazi or supremacist crap though.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: Can confirm.


Seconded
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My experience in the Marines (four years, early 20s, with a BS) was that there's all sorts of extremes and middles. I worked with someone who didn't believe in guns. She said that. It didn't appear to be a joke. I guess some people join and have that, "Oh, shiat!" ashamed facepalm moment, i.e., "Wait! This isn't me!"  Others embrace Right conspiracy theories, saw that a lot about guns. I would have placed myself in the confused middle, like, "Wtf am I doing around these people" lol Good times
 
Pinner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well... that ship has sailed if it's just being noticed now.
Gee, when did many of these 'nowhere else to go' types go off the deep end?
Before or after putting them all together so they can share stories and beliefs?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I see that the Party media mouthpieces are laying the groundwork for the politicization of the military.  When will they begin appointing political officers and checking party affiliation?


The army was already 70-80% republican anyway.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Step 1: make college free.
Step 2: way fewer people are gonna ruin their lives by joining the military, become sociopaths and have PTSD for the rest of their lives for a goddamn college degree.
Step 3 : profit
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: State_College_Arsonist: I see that the Party media mouthpieces are laying the groundwork for the politicization of the military.  When will they begin appointing political officers and checking party affiliation?

Where have you been since 2001?


Were you in a different military than I was?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Maybe we should purge them.  Confirm the conspiracy theories of people with recent combat experience by unceremoniously kicking them out of the military because you don't like the way they think.

Let me know how that works out for you.


....they sign up to defend America and the constitution. If they are plotting to kidnap the vice president and overthrow the constitutionally elected new members of government, they should ABSOLUTELY be thrown out.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LawPD: And lots of racists. Don't forget the racists



Sure you can kill brown people if  you're a cop, but the damn libs get all pissy about it
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm sure Marine Todd will straighten them out.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This was true 40 years ago and 140 years ago as well.   The military is a cross-section of society.   The brightest people I ever knew were enlisted swine and some of the dumbest were officers.   Bible-thumpers, anarchist punk wannabes, pseudo Commies, country bumpkins, nerds, gangstas.     This has never changed.
 
miscreant
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: I have to laugh every time a movie like the Bourne series depicts special ops guys as having been made into killing machines through ritualistic abuse and CIA brain washing.
Those guys come into it wanting it.
You cant make somebody want to be in Delta Force. Thats why they and SEALs are all volunteer.


In the Bourne series he DOES go into it wanting it. He voluntarily becomes a brainwashed assassin. The books/movies basically ask the question as to whether that is at all ethical even if they go into it with their eyes wide open
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Joe Stapler: dionysusaur: The US is chock full of dangerous conspiracy nuts and all-out traitors.  The military just have bigger guns.

has

Man I hate grammar, nazis.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/Center panel, bottom.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In other news, Fark is also chock full of dangerous conspiracy nuts and all-out traitors.

<If 80% of the posters in the Politics tab are any indication....>
 
