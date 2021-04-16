 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTAR Phoenix)   Arizona investigating 298 COVID-19 cases among vaccinated people   (ktar.com) divider line
50
    More: News, Vaccine, Public health, Immune system, Vaccination, cases of COVID-19, vaccine breakthrough, Arizona Department of Health Services, Ducey signs Arizona gambling expansion  
•       •       •

1366 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2021 at 11:49 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Arizona is averaging 5,250 positive tests a week. Let's say those 298 positive cases amongst the vaccinated are over the past month. That's 1.4% of the positive cases are people who are vaccinated. Seems like it is working to me.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: Arizona is averaging 5,250 positive tests a week. Let's say those 298 positive cases amongst the vaccinated are over the past month. That's 1.4% of the positive cases are people who are vaccinated. Seems like it is working to me.


Actually better that any of the reported efficacy rates from testing.

Guess we'd better panic now.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite emphasizing STEM education, it seems that science and math comprehension levels are just as low as ever.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I think it has to be the sun. Sometimes I think it is the distance from the centers of power. In Mexico, the north was the home of some of the biggest revolutionaries and one reason was it was so far from Mexico City. We don't produce revolutionaries here in Arizona. Anarchists maybe. Libertarians for sure.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sunidesus: Despite emphasizing STEM education, it seems that science and math comprehension levels are just as low as ever.


Arizona's the same place that made headlines for shutting down and privatizing public libraries to build stadiums. I suspect STEM there means "Stay Tuff, Enjoy Murica."
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: b2theory: Arizona is averaging 5,250 positive tests a week. Let's say those 298 positive cases amongst the vaccinated are over the past month. That's 1.4% of the positive cases are people who are vaccinated. Seems like it is working to me.

Actually better that any of the reported efficacy rates from testing.

Guess we'd better panic now.


This.  And wed reach herd immunity much faster if the plague rats would just go get their shots.


But this is just going to cause HURR DURR the vaccines don't work! amongst them.
 
Mattix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

The 298 cases represent 0.0167% of people who had been fully vaccinated in Arizona as of Thursday.

I guess we should stop trying, since we can't get 5 9's, right?

I hate that journalism has become... the headline SHOULD say "Vaccine effort in Arizona shown to be 99.9833% effective so far"

// yournothelping.gif
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, let's have a long, thorough investigation. How could this happen when you vaccinate millions with a vaccine that's 95% effective? It's obvious the vaccine doesn't work!

/derp de derp de derp, de derp de derp derp
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any bets on how many of those cases were people who got their first shot, then immediately went out to Walmart and started licking every snot-covered surface, just to see how well their newfound immunity works?

Full immunity doesn't begin until 2 weeks after your second dose, so it's still important to treat yourself as if you're unvaccinated until then, and even after that, until more data has been gathered over time about how infection and transmission rates are progressing with variants among the vaccinated population.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, why? Pfizer and Moderns said 95% effective, not 110%.

Are any of them in an ICU? Have any died? No? Then the vaccine is working pretty farking well.

A couple at work, who were both vaccinated, still got symptomatic 'rona. They're sweating it out, but doing generally okay. Fauci was right; keep the masks on.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Derplords assuming the vaccine stops you actually catching the virus.

This is why masks are still a thing
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to Earl's Vaccines and Oil Change to get your shot seems unwise in retrospect.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these people ill or do they just have positive nasal tests? We get tested weekly at work, and there's certainly no guarantee you aren't going to get exposed again and have a mild case.
 
jlt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Any bets on how many of those cases were people who got their first shot, then immediately went out to Walmart and started licking every snot-covered surface, just to see how well their newfound immunity works?

Full immunity doesn't begin until 2 weeks after your second dose, so it's still important to treat yourself as if you're unvaccinated until then, and even after that, until more data has been gathered over time about how infection and transmission rates are progressing with variants among the vaccinated population.


My husband works with a guy whose daughter did exactly that.  She got her first shot, went to a big house party, and guess what.  About 15 people there caught Covid, including her.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sunidesus: Despite emphasizing STEM education, it seems that science and math comprehension levels are just as low as ever.


The only math the Covidiots ever cite is a "98.5% survival rate" or whatever they keep trying to push while ignoring everything else such as there's more complexity to it than simply dying or living.
 
Firm Tautology
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stantz: Derplords assuming the vaccine stops you actually catching the virus.

This is why masks are still a thing


Why is this even a story?

"The Arizona Department of Health Services"

Oh, right.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 298 cases represent 0.0167% of people who had been fully vaccinated.

I'm liking my odds of not getting Covid after my vaccines.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sunidesus: Despite emphasizing STEM education, it seems that science and math comprehension levels are just as low as ever.


When emphasizing 'STEM education' means teach kids how to make a RoR CRUD app in some bootacamp and throw them to the workforce, don't expect any knowledge beyond CRUD apps from it.

Education is still expensive and the US still doesn't have any support for it. Talk is cheap, and that's all the US is willing to do for you.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we now going to hear from all the people that have no problem with 3% mortality rate crying because the vaccine isn't 100%?
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like letting people run the the bar the second they get their shot, and commingle with people that haven't given a Fark for the last year, means vaccinated people are going to get sick.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vaccine makes it much, much more unlikely that you'll contract COVID-19, and you're far less likely to suffer a serious or fatal outcome should you contract the disease.

You're not immune to COVID-19, though, and if you do contract it, chances are you're helping to spread a variant that can resist the vaccines we have in place.

You're still at risk, and you're still putting others at risk, if you don't wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and otherwise farking remember that we're still in the throes of a pandemic that, right now, has an average daily new case rate that's higher than the so-called "second surge" of last year.

The worst day of last year's "second surge" was July 24, 2020, at 80,079 new cases that day, with a 3-day moving average of 75,027 cases a day.

The worst day of this month was April 9th, 2020, at 85,670 new cases that day, with a 3-day moving average of 80,475 cases a day. As of yesterday, the 3-day moving average was 77,025 cases a day.

If you relax, if you relent, if you let yourself be lulled by fools & optimists, you're going to become part of the problem.
 
Mattix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also.. that local TV channel is owned by Bonneville International which is only about 2 rungs up from Sinclair, and wholly owned by the LDS church...... so.... take their "news" with a truck load of salt.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*April 9th, 2021 - sorry about that.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a clickbait headline.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abitofbuffalo: It's almost like letting people run the the bar the second they get their shot, and commingle with people that haven't given a Fark for the last year, means vaccinated people are going to get sick.


FTFA:  A person is confirmed with vaccine breakthrough if they test positive for COVID-19 using a PCR test or antigen test and received their final dose of the vaccine over two weeks before the positive test.

I assume that's probably not the case.  The vaccine isn't 100% effective.  You're going to get people who are fully vaccinated who end up catching it.  It doesn't mean they went out and partied.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got back from getting my 2nd shot. Now to extricate myself from society for two weeks and then gently reintroduce myself. Im still waiting on zombies. I was told there would be zombies god damn it.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

menschenfresser: Sunidesus: Despite emphasizing STEM education, it seems that science and math comprehension levels are just as low as ever.

The only math the Covidiots ever cite is a "98.5% survival rate" or whatever they keep trying to push while ignoring everything else such as there's more complexity to it than simply dying or living.


Lots of people survived polio, too.
 
DCBuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sunidesus: Despite emphasizing STEM education, it seems that science and math comprehension levels are just as low as ever.


Seriously. The "scary" tag; for numbers that appear to support 98% efficacy? I have another tag in mind for subby ...
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: abitofbuffalo: It's almost like letting people run the the bar the second they get their shot, and commingle with people that haven't given a Fark for the last year, means vaccinated people are going to get sick.

FTFA:  A person is confirmed with vaccine breakthrough if they test positive for COVID-19 using a PCR test or antigen test and received their final dose of the vaccine over two weeks before the positive test.

I assume that's probably not the case.  The vaccine isn't 100% effective.  You're going to get people who are fully vaccinated who end up catching it.  It doesn't mean they went out and partied.


The vaccine was never advertised as sterilizing the upper respiratory system. That is why the CDC was saying for awhile that the vaccine wouldn't mean the immediate end of masks. That said, field data (I am referencing the Mayo study) indicates that the vaccines are ~80% effective at preventing any kind of infection as measured by a PCR test. IIRC that is way higher than expected.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: Arizona is averaging 5,250 positive tests a week. Let's say those 298 positive cases amongst the vaccinated are over the past month. That's 1.4% of the positive cases are people who are vaccinated. Seems like it is working to me.


That's Socialism! Science!

/ Just as bad, from what I hear.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: Arizona is averaging 5,250 positive tests a week. Let's say those 298 positive cases amongst the vaccinated are over the past month. That's 1.4% of the positive cases are people who are vaccinated. Seems like it is working to me.


looks more like 5.6% to me
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wademh: b2theory: Arizona is averaging 5,250 positive tests a week. Let's say those 298 positive cases amongst the vaccinated are over the past month. That's 1.4% of the positive cases are people who are vaccinated. Seems like it is working to me.

looks more like 5.6% to me


298/(5250*4)*100 = 1.4100
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As I was just saying.
 
wademh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TomDooley: wademh: b2theory: Arizona is averaging 5,250 positive tests a week. Let's say those 298 positive cases amongst the vaccinated are over the past month. That's 1.4% of the positive cases are people who are vaccinated. Seems like it is working to me.

looks more like 5.6% to me

298/(5250*4)*100 = 1.4100


Ah, read right past week v month
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Doesn't it take time for the vaccine to get to full strength? That would mean, you get the first shot, you're not protected yet. You get the second shot, you're not protected yet for... I dunno how long. Lemme google:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/vaccines/keythingstoknow.html
"It typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build protection (immunity) against the virus that causes COVID-19. That means it is possible a person could still get COVID-19 before or just after vaccination and then get sick because the vaccine did not have enough time to provide protection."
(I think this is talking about a one and done shot, but same concept)

So the OMG Vaccine Don't Work! panic that the Arizona government is going through because "the libs are trying to kill us" is knee-jerk at best.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
95% efficacy promised. ~99.8% efficacy in the field.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yep...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I got the vaccine and I have autism now.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 531x438]

Yep...


That's from that "survey".
Who is inclined to answer a survey? Who is inclined to ignore it and not answer it? Who is inclined to give fake/joke answers?
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The vaccine makes it much, much more unlikely that you'll contract COVID-19, and you're far less likely to suffer a serious or fatal outcome should you contract the disease.

You're not immune to COVID-19, though, and if you do contract it, chances are you're helping to spread a variant that can resist the vaccines we have in place.

You're still at risk, and you're still putting others at risk, if you don't wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and otherwise farking remember that we're still in the throes of a pandemic that, right now, has an average daily new case rate that's higher than the so-called "second surge" of last year.

The worst day of last year's "second surge" was July 24, 2020, at 80,079 new cases that day, with a 3-day moving average of 75,027 cases a day.

The worst day of this month was April 9th, 2020, at 85,670 new cases that day, with a 3-day moving average of 80,475 cases a day. As of yesterday, the 3-day moving average was 77,025 cases a day.

If you relax, if you relent, if you let yourself be lulled by fools & optimists, you're going to become part of the problem.


Nobody cares anymore.  Step outside the fark bubble and you'll see.  The preservation of human life at any cost is NOT a scientific idea, its a lib taking point.

The world didn't end because a tiny fraction of our absurdly over populated planet  (overwhelmingly the sickest and oldest)  are no longer burdening us.  From a fitness perspective, unloading the weakest, least productive members of a gigantic group is a good thing.

I hold the philosophical position that if one person could die to prevent  others from getting a speck of dust in their eye, there is a number of "dust speck eyes" prevented that would justify that death.  Its a huge number, of course.  But life isn't sacrosanct and never has been.  It is one  of many variables  in the equation.

Same goes for being a little foggy brained after getting a cold.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 531x438]

Yep...

That's from that "survey".
Who is inclined to answer a survey? Who is inclined to ignore it and not answer it? Who is inclined to give fake/joke answers?


I'm involved in the current vaccination rollout and I know how many people have gotten the vaccine, how many  who want it are still waiting, and what the population of Pima County is.

I do agree though that most surveys are bullshiat.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Any bets on how many of those cases were people who got their first shot, then immediately went out to Walmart and started licking every snot-covered surface, just to see how well their newfound immunity works?

Full immunity doesn't begin until 2 weeks after your second dose, so it's still important to treat yourself as if you're unvaccinated until then, and even after that, until more data has been gathered over time about how infection and transmission rates are progressing with variants among the vaccinated population.


FTFA
A person is confirmed with vaccine breakthrough if they test positive for COVID-19 using a PCR test or antigen test and received their final dose of the vaccine over two weeks before the positive test
I am guessing 0
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wademh: TomDooley: wademh: b2theory: Arizona is averaging 5,250 positive tests a week. Let's say those 298 positive cases amongst the vaccinated are over the past month. That's 1.4% of the positive cases are people who are vaccinated. Seems like it is working to me.

looks more like 5.6% to me

298/(5250*4)*100 = 1.4100

Ah, read right past week v month


It's ok.
At least you reading.
More than some can say
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And? I always thought that being vaccinated means that if I get COVID, I'm not likely to be very sick or need hospitalization. I'm still wearing a mask to reduce the possibility of spreading it to someone else. This isn't a magical immunity shot developed in 35 minutes by Dr. McCoy.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Are we now going to hear from all the people that have no problem with 3% mortality rate crying because the vaccine isn't 100%?


Yes. Always and forever.

Like, no one is dying, only 100 thousand people.

6 people got blood clots?! Fake vaccine, Soros, Clinton, etc.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

b2theory: Arizona is averaging 5,250 positive tests a week. Let's say those 298 positive cases amongst the vaccinated are over the past month. That's 1.4% of the positive cases are people who are vaccinated. Seems like it is working to me.


That does sound like it is worth investigating.  It may be a mutation.  When you go from 99.9+% effective down to 98.6% effective, that's exactly where you look for a mutation.  Go get some swabs.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mattix: FTA:

The 298 cases represent 0.0167% of people who had been fully vaccinated in Arizona as of Thursday.

I guess we should stop trying, since we can't get 5 9's, right?

I hate that journalism has become... the headline SHOULD say "Vaccine effort in Arizona shown to be 99.9833% effective so far"

// yournothelping.gif


Better than 3.5σ. Pretty much a near certainty of efficacy.
 
quinxy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ugh...  why does the media always seem to talk about the wrong things in the wrong way.  And it's not even a consistent skew, sometimes it's minimizing dangers other times it's exaggerating them.

Everyone is talking about these breakthrough cases like they are a bad thing.  These numbers indicate fantastic vaccine performance, don't they???  Yes, it's important to be aware of, don't let your guard completely down and all that, but don't fuel the anti-vaxxer crowd and all them by making it seem like this is a failure.

But then the media goes the other way sometimes, like all throughout last year, reporting on the number of confirmed infections in the US rarely (if ever) emphasizing that the number they were reporting was 8-10x less than the actual prevalence, because they were not surveys, thus causing many people to see the risk as much less than it was.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.