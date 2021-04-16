 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Vandal gives woman the finger   (azfamily.com) divider line
10 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FOLLOWUP tag is itching for action.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of my husband lost a thumb while playing mailbox baseball in the 80s. Cops fingerprinted it and caught him.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Would've guessed that was more of a Goth move ...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Instant karma's gonna get ya
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tire slashing is kinda dangerous.

Tires fuc*ing explode.
 
God--
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So he lost his finger, its too late to reattach, and it's gonna be pretty obvious who committed the crime. So not only is he gonna have to pay restitution, pay court fines, and maybe a couple of weekends in jail.... He's earned the nick name "Stubby"
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: Tire slashing is kinda dangerous.

Tires fuc*ing explode.


You're not supposed to bite them.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But did the vandals steal all the handles?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Well, I got the better hand," said Wikoff.

OK, I like this person.
 
