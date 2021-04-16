 Skip to content
(WRAL)   A man wearing a mask broke into a home where an old man lives, and demanded money. The old man shot the intruder multiple times, and is now suffering life-threatening injuries. Old man: "I didn't know the suspect was my own grandson"   (wral.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Crime, own grandfather, Report, Long View, According to Jim, 34-year-old grandson, Time, North Carolina  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sad variation on FAFO
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanksgiving is going to be awkward.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am reasonably certain that if I had tried to rob my grandfather, he would have kicked my ass and/or shot me if he had a gun handy, even if he knew it was me.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The old man shot the intruder multiple times, and is now suffering life-threatening injuries.

Damn, did the bullets bounce off the guy and come back? Sucks.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hobnail: I am reasonably certain that if I had tried to rob my grandfather, he would have kicked my ass and/or shot me if he had a gun handy, even if he knew it was me.



If I got shot by my grandfather, my mom would get me with the chancleta and my dad with the belt afterwards. Because if grandpa shot me, I must have done something.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: The old man shot the intruder multiple times, and is now suffering life-threatening injuries.

Damn, did the bullets bounce off the guy and come back? Sucks.


Subby definitely accidentally the whole headline, but the grandfather *did* end up with injuries by taking a beating.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: The old man shot the intruder multiple times, and is now suffering life-threatening injuries.

Damn, did the bullets bounce off the guy and come back? Sucks.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wiwille
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The only way to stop a bad grandson without a gun is a near-sided grandpa with a gun...or something...
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There is something about this story that smells a little funny.
I find myself wondering what really happened.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Responsible gun owners" have white knight fantasies of protecting home and family from murderous villains, when in fact having a gun in the house is far more likely to lead to the injury or death of themselves or a loved one.

This is just one sad example.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But is the gun ok? That's the important thing, amirite ammosexuals?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: "Responsible gun owners" have white knight fantasies of protecting home and family from murderous villains, when in fact having a gun in the house is far more likely to lead to the injury or death of themselves or a loved one.

This is just one sad example.


Um, his grandson is a piece of shiat who beat on him before being shot.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: But is the gun ok? That's the important thing, amirite ammosexuals?


It would have been better for you to keep quiet and be suspected of being an idiot, rather than posting and removing all doubt.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are we sure that he's no his own Grandpa?

I'm My Own Grandpa- Ray Stevens ( with family tree diagram)
Youtube eYlJH81dSiw
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: "Responsible gun owners" have white knight fantasies of protecting home and family from murderous villains, when in fact having a gun in the house is far more likely to lead to the injury or death of themselves or a loved one.

This is just one sad example.


The grandson is 34, kicked the door in while masked, assaulted the grandfather, demanded money, and got shot for it.

Sneaking suspicion this wasn't a tragic accident, and sneaking suspicion grandson is a meth head.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: "Responsible gun owners" have white knight fantasies of protecting home and family from murderous villains, when in fact having a gun in the house is far more likely to lead to the injury or death of themselves or a loved one.

This is just one sad example.


This is an awesome example of an old man defending himself.  Should he have just let his thug grandson beat him up and take his valuables?

"ohhhh someone's life isn't worth your stuff."  The scumbag kicking the door in made it worth his life, not gramps.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like the grandson Found Out.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I'm an Egyptian!: But is the gun ok? That's the important thing, amirite ammosexuals?

It would have been better for you to keep quiet and be suspected of being an idiot, rather than posting and removing all doubt.


It seems to be their primary concern. Because they do not seem to care about things like the slaughter of children, but are more concerned about their hobby being inconvenienced.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm always surprised by how often this sort of shiat happens relatively early in the morning.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I want to make a Neil Young parody song of Old Man off of this but just don't have the stomach for it
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Metastatic Capricorn: "Responsible gun owners" have white knight fantasies of protecting home and family from murderous villains, when in fact having a gun in the house is far more likely to lead to the injury or death of themselves or a loved one.

This is just one sad example.

This is an awesome example of an old man defending himself.  Should he have just let his thug grandson beat him up and take his valuables?

"ohhhh someone's life isn't worth your stuff."  The scumbag kicking the door in made it worth his life, not gramps.


I dunno. Why don't you ask the Nazis you hang out with at your Legion Post? I'm sure you and they have ideas about a solution to this type of situation. Maybe a final one even.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
even a good mask can kill you, or something like that...
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: Boojum2k: I'm an Egyptian!: But is the gun ok? That's the important thing, amirite ammosexuals?

It would have been better for you to keep quiet and be suspected of being an idiot, rather than posting and removing all doubt.

It seems to be their primary concern. Because they do not seem to care about things like the slaughter of children, but are more concerned about their hobby being inconvenienced.


Gramps there should have called the cops while he was being beaten, and hoped they got there in time?

You are way beyond the shadow of a doubt now.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Metastatic Capricorn: "Responsible gun owners" have white knight fantasies of protecting home and family from murderous villains, when in fact having a gun in the house is far more likely to lead to the injury or death of themselves or a loved one.

This is just one sad example.

Um, his grandson is a piece of shiat who beat on him before being shot.


Pretty much.   My inlaws had a rogue younger sister who set her friends up to invade their home.   The inlaws were home with their four small children at the time who got to watch two thugs beat up on their mother and demand money while their dad was at work.   She recognized them as friends of her hubby's sister.

This punk-ass got what he deserved and grandpa is lucky to be alive.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: "Responsible gun owners" have white knight fantasies of protecting home and family from murderous villains, when in fact having a gun in the house is far more likely to lead to the injury or death of themselves or a loved one.

This is just one sad example.


You've got a strange definition for "loved one"
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Um, his grandson is a piece of shiat who beat on him before being shot.

Stud Gerbil: his punk-ass got what he deserved and grandpa is lucky to be alive.

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Sneaking suspicion this wasn't a tragic accident, and sneaking suspicion grandson is a meth head.


Well, I deserve the pile-on for not reading TFA. But, my original claim stands and you can just change my conclusion to, "This is a sad intersection of both."
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good

Don't try to rob your family by gunpoint. You buy them a ticket to a movie and then while they're out rob them. If the kid did that, he'd even have gotten a free gun!
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: "Responsible gun owners" have white knight fantasies of protecting home and family from murderous villains, when in fact having a gun in the house is far more likely to lead to the injury or death of themselves or a loved one.

This is just one sad example.


If you try to rob me you are no longer a loved one.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kbronsito: hobnail: I am reasonably certain that if I had tried to rob my grandfather, he would have kicked my ass and/or shot me if he had a gun handy, even if he knew it was me.


If I got shot by my grandfather, my mom would get me with the chancleta and my dad with the belt afterwards. Because if grandpa shot me, I must have done something.


And, after grandpa shot me, grandma would have whupped me.  "You're not too big to spank, as old as you are" was a direct quote to *my dad* when he was in his fifties and being a smartass to her.
 
davynelson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
HAHAHAH  kicked the door in wearing a mask

being a pandemic and all i was going to give him the benefit of the doubt re the mask
but kicking the door in is just violently robbing grandpa

that old man doesnt deserve to feel bad ONE bit
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hated grandpa
Drugs
Gramps was the one who knocks, and also the Last Action Hero.

Taking all bets.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jso2897: There is something about this story that smells a little funny.
I find myself wondering what really happened.


Sounds like you may just need to adjust your impression of humanity downwards a bit. The story doesn't come across as unreasonable in any way whatsoever.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hobnail: kbronsito: hobnail: I am reasonably certain that if I had tried to rob my grandfather, he would have kicked my ass and/or shot me if he had a gun handy, even if he knew it was me.


If I got shot by my grandfather, my mom would get me with the chancleta and my dad with the belt afterwards. Because if grandpa shot me, I must have done something.

And, after grandpa shot me, grandma would have whupped me.  "You're not too big to spank, as old as you are" was a direct quote to *my dad* when he was in his fifties and being a smartass to her.


My mother hit me with a wooden spoon when I was in my 30s for smartassing. We were in the kitchen, so the wooden spoon was a weapon of opportunity. Got off easy. I could had easily been stabbed.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Joshudan: Good

Don't try to rob your family by gunpoint. You buy them a ticket to a movie and then while they're out rob them. If the kid did that, he'd even have gotten a free gun!


If criminals were smart...
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kbronsito: My mother hit me with a wooden spoon when I was in my 30s for smartassing. We were in the kitchen, so the wooden spoon was a weapon of opportunity. Got off easy. I could had easily been stabbed.


That's why I never gripe at my wife while she's cooking bacon.
 
