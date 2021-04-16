 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Want to know where weed culture is going? Here's a hint: LALALA   (latimes.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We get it. We get it. Plants can be divisive, particularly if the plant in question happens to be legal for recreational use in a handful of U.S. states (16 as of this writing) can be divisive, particularly if the plant in question happens to be legal for recreational use in a handful of U.S. states (16 as of this writing)

Put me down as radically pro-plant.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I gotta get this outa my head now.
Something bout those little pills, the thrills, untill they kill a million brain cells. Im going to, lalaland.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dnrtfa, but I just took this pic about an hour ago, as seen on a stretch of US30:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobadooey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark LA
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musical accompaniment

KERMIT RUFFINS - "If You're A Viper" - (Live at Kermit's Treme Speakeasy) #JAMINTHEVAN
Youtube PP21_SQO43k
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ever find myself stuck in LA again I might give that pizza a try, just for shiats and giggles.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It goes around the world
just la la la la la...
ATC - All Around The World (la la la la la la la la)
Youtube IRvGZffXhfk
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Some popcorn and a c

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: It goes around the world
just la la la la la...
[YouTube video: ATC - All Around The World (la la la la la la la la)]


I'm looking at your profile picture, and can't tell if you're into psychology, or Atlantis.

pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I live in LA (county) and TFA came across as PAF.

Pretentious As Fark.

I've been up and down the Left Coast and the biggest stoner city is Portland.  (Sorry Eugene... you did too much acid in the 60s and 70s.)

Seattle, too, is more stoner than LA.  But Seattle is more sativa while Portland is more indica.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stuff Smith - You'se A Viper
Youtube TKFH_zh4gY0
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I never knew that drug use was a source of civic pride.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cobra la la la la la la la
Youtube rUw8cN6R8o0
 
crzybtch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Michigan finally legalized weed and I am not a fan.  You get too high too quick.  I miss the old days when you could smoke a joint, have a good laugh and go on with your day.  The stuff they have now makes you good for going to get snacks at the 7/11 and slump in a chair for 5 hours.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

You need to find a new strain.


You need to find a new strain.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Who smokes an entire jay these days? Or a whole bowl?


Who smokes an entire jay these days? Or a whole bowl?
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I thought the same thing, so I told the budtender so.

She said it wasn't the potency but the strain.  Some give you couch lock.  Some will give you so much energy that you will get you off the couch and teach an entire pool full of kids how to play water polo...

... when you've never played water polo before in your life.

/true story
//seek professional advice
///it's an amazingly civilized way to buy weed


I thought the same thing, so I told the budtender so.

She said it wasn't the potency but the strain.  Some give you couch lock.  Some will give you so much energy that you will get you off the couch and teach an entire pool full of kids how to play water polo...

... when you've never played water polo before in your life.

/true story
//seek professional advice
///it's an amazingly civilized way to buy weed
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

If it's flower you're after, ask for the lowest possible THC content. For edibles, take a small amount and wait two hours before taking more.


If it's flower you're after, ask for the lowest possible THC content. For edibles, take a small amount and wait two hours before taking more.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

crzybtch: Michigan finally legalized weed and I am not a fan.  You get too high too quick.  I miss the old days when you could smoke a joint, have a good laugh and go on with your day.  The stuff they have now makes you good for going to get snacks at the 7/11 and slump in a chair for 5 hours.


I agree. some stuff that's out these days is just way too much to even enjoy. got my card last summer and there's been a learning curve as to what works for me.

only advice I can give you is you may want to look at sativas and sativa-leaning hybrids. if you try a vape pen - get one with an adjustable voltage and drop it down to 2 volts or so to start. raise it as you need to. it's hard to find flower that's not crazy high in THC. I found a nice 14% hybrid that is still a bit too high for me but works.

/I do miss good homegrown though
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
