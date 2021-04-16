 Skip to content
(Cleveland 19)   You're bl, I mean a rapper, you can't renew your CCW   (cleveland19.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody is a big dummy here.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I told you guys. Even sensible-seeming restrictions are used to strip the rights of minorities and not crazy gun nuts.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Must have forgotten to check the "But my Gun Rights™" box on the application.
 
bobadooey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The guy acts like it's a big surprise - conceal carry is a priviledge not a right. Nobody owes you an explanation bro
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's Ohio. It's already gone full derp, but is somehow getting even derpier.
Couldn't pay me to live there.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But, this is a good thing, yes? The Fark Rabid Anti-Gun Brigade tells us that people shouldn't be owning, much less carrying guns.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bobadooey: The guy acts like it's a big surprise - conceal carry is a priviledge not a right. Nobody owes you an explanation bro


Ohio is a "shall issue" state.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 minute ago  
/thats_racist.gif
 
dustman81
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bobadooey: The guy acts like it's a big surprise - conceal carry is a priviledge not a right. Nobody owes you an explanation bro


Ohio is a shall-issue state. If he has no prior convictions or warrants, the sheriff is required to give him a CCW permit.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh. I hope the rapper lawyers up racist ruling
 
