(CNN)   Aaaaaand...here come the cicadas   (cnn.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, this was unexpected.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: "Insecticides are not the best option," Shrewsbury said, adding that covering trees works better than chemicals. Insecticides could also harm the beneficial pollinators on which flowering trees and plants depend.

Overall, she said, cicadas benefit gardens. When the insects emerge from the soil, they create holes that increase aeration and water penetration. Over the cicada life cycle, exoskeletons and dying adults will fall to the ground, breaking down into organic matter and nutrients that feed the soil.

Dear America,

Do not engage in chemical warfare. These insects are not the enemy. The chemical companies are.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How many of these "here come the cicadas" articles are we gonna have greenlit? We've had about 5 now and they all say the same thing: Cicadas are coming.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A rare and different tune
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They can be destroyed by fire, just saying. Gas is a lot cheaper than fancy insecticide.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
WeeeeeeeeeeeeeeYoooooooooooouuuuuWeeee​eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeYoooooooooooooooooooo​ooouuuuuuuuuuuuuuWeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee​eeee---WeeeeeeeeeeeeeeYoooooooooooouuu​uuWeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeYooooooooooooo​oooooooooouuuuuuuuuuuuuuWeeeeeeeeeeeee​eeeeeeeeeee----
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krieghund
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: Cicadas are coming.


cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
'What's that noise?' Guilty Dog Has a Cicada in its Mouth
Youtube bMtTxhfDuZc
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: FTA: "Insecticides are not the best option," Shrewsbury said, adding that covering trees works better than chemicals. Insecticides could also harm the beneficial pollinators on which flowering trees and plants depend.

Overall, she said, cicadas benefit gardens. When the insects emerge from the soil, they create holes that increase aeration and water penetration. Over the cicada life cycle, exoskeletons and dying adults will fall to the ground, breaking down into organic matter and nutrients that feed the soil.

Dear America,

Do not engage in chemical warfare. These insects are not the enemy. The chemical companies are.


I don't like putting chemicals on the lawn but the ticks are already out in force and they were bad last fall. So my choice is that or worrying about Lyme disease.
I also cut back a lot of vegetation since the pandemic began and I hope that next year I won't have to be so aggressive.
Too bad no one makes opossum lures.
 
Chagrin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Also looking forward to a jump in numbers of sphecius speciosus.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As long as they don't join together and become this.  That would be bad.

tonedeafjoke.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy is so ready for those sweet 17 year olds.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Subtonic: They can be destroyed by fire, just saying. Gas is a lot cheaper than fancy insecticide.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Raining toasty snacks from the sky like manna from heaven.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
cdn.discordapp.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: [Fark user image image 282x179]


OMG... that gave me a flashback to when ARCO gas stations were giving away Noah's Arks when I was a kid, then you had to keep going back to get all the animals. I drove my dad crazy! 😅
 
kryptoknightmare [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jon Secada - Just Another Day HQ
Youtube Z193UHZnhB4

Has it really been 17 years since he lit up VH1?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Who wants protein blocks?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
God, had these farking things in AZ. You could have the doors and windows shut and the TV on, and they'd still be loud enough to hear.

Not going to miss them.
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gross. Glad I live on the west coast.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Every single year. "Zomg cicadas!!!!"
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I know that they are very popular as a food source in parts of Africa and Asia.

If you have always been curious about that, why not gather some up and fry them?
 
