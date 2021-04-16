 Skip to content
Castro is stepping down as the leader of Cuba. No, again
43
    Cuba, Fidel Castro, Raúl Castro, head of the Communist Party of Cuba, Raul Castro, last communist run-countries, President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Communist Party's eighth congress  
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good.  Now maybe we can stop the stupid embargo.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adios pendejo.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Good.  Now maybe we can stop the stupid embargo.


I hope so....going to Havana is on my bucket list.  My parents traveled to Cubs back in 2017 and they loved it.  Obviously, I was green with envy, but I was so glad they brought back a box of cigars for me....I still have some of them left.

Side note:

It's going to be a legal mess for the cigar industry...since there are many brand names that are Cuban and non-Cuban:

Montecristo
Romeo y Julieta
Partagas
Trinidad
Cohiba
Hoyo de Monterrey

Also, Cuban Cohibas are good but ridiculously over-priced.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Good.  Now maybe we can stop the stupid embargo.


There are still a bunch of old farts in Little Havana in Miami that will keep that from happening.

They're still butthurt about Bautista.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hero tag?  How appropriate for Fark.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnus: Hero tag?  How appropriate for Fark.


Yup.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: kermit the forg: Good.  Now maybe we can stop the stupid embargo.

There are still a bunch of old farts in Little Havana in Miami that will keep that from happening.

They're still butthurt about Bautista.


And here I thought it was all about Elian Gonzalez still
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: My parents traveled to Cubs back in 2017


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: kermit the forg: Good.  Now maybe we can stop the stupid embargo.

There are still a bunch of old farts in Little Havana in Miami that will keep that from happening.

They're still butthurt about Bautista.


Who cares?  Biden didn't get their votes in 2020 anyways, I say end the embargo today.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: The_Sponge: My parents traveled to Cubs back in 2017

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 364x421]


Hahahaha.  Whoops.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The_Sponge:

Also, Cuban Cohibas are good but ridiculously over-priced.

Tampa, Florida, and especially Key West, Florida are very good sources for Cohibas... actual Cubans making domestic cigars and only 90 miles away from Havana. Not at all the same... lol, ok
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Good.  Now maybe we can stop the stupid embargo.


I'm all for it, but there are commies on the island that are still breathing.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been to Cuba twice.  I flew from Colombia as Colombian citizen.  I worked all over latin america and Cuba has the nicest people I have ever run across and shirt off their back.  Safe as hell.

My GOP humping mother saw the pics and videos and now wants to go.

The only problem I had in Cuba were drunk Germans and Canadians.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Good.  Now maybe we can stop the stupid embargo.


The rich people that got ripped off by nationalization are never going to allow it that's the real problem they want their money the stupid idiots
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Good.  Now maybe we can stop the stupid embargo.


If you want the embargo to end investigate who's funding the continuation of the embargo and stop giving money to those companies
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: The_Sponge:

Also, Cuban Cohibas are good but ridiculously over-priced.

Tampa, Florida, and especially Key West, Florida are very good sources for Cohibas... actual Cubans making domestic cigars and only 90 miles away from Havana. Not at all the same... lol, ok


There are plenty of fantastic non-Cuban cigars as well...but even within the Cuban brands, Cohibas are over-priced.  For less money I could buy a Monte #2 or a Punch Punch.

/Visited Tampa back in January.
//Great cigar scene, obviously.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As most of the rest of the planet doesn't care about our embargo, our embargo doesn't matter.

get rid of it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: kermit the forg: Good.  Now maybe we can stop the stupid embargo.

I'm all for it, but there are commies on the island that are still breathing.


And what's China?
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: I have been to Cuba twice.  I flew from Colombia as Colombian citizen.  I worked all over latin america and Cuba has the nicest people I have ever run across and shirt off their back.  Safe as hell.

My GOP humping mother saw the pics and videos and now wants to go.

The only problem I had in Cuba were drunk Germans and Canadians.


CANADIANS? Are you certain they weren't just "Canadians" that used to live here in the US in the beforetimes 4 years ago?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: kermit the forg: Good.  Now maybe we can stop the stupid embargo.

There are still a bunch of old farts in Little Havana in Miami that will keep that from happening.

They're still butthurt about Bautista.


One of the interesting things about Florida moving from a swing state to a reliable red state is that Democrats don't have to care about them anymore. They've lost their power in national politics.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hero?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: As most of the rest of the planet doesn't care about our embargo, our embargo doesn't matter.

get rid of it.


LOL the wealthy people hurt by nationalization are never going to allow it. Period. And they have the money to continue keeping the embargo in place they've got the lobbying and ears of the correct people.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Mouser: kermit the forg: Good.  Now maybe we can stop the stupid embargo.

I'm all for it, but there are commies on the island that are still breathing.

And what's China?


an actually capitalist nation willing to make money by exploiting their lock on their nation's resources.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: waxbeans: Mouser: kermit the forg: Good.  Now maybe we can stop the stupid embargo.

I'm all for it, but there are commies on the island that are still breathing.

And what's China?

an actually capitalist nation willing to make money by exploiting their lock on their nation's resources.


When I took an Asian studies class in college (2000), out professor summed it up really well:

"Their economy is no longer communist, but their government still is."
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iczer: theflatline: I have been to Cuba twice.  I flew from Colombia as Colombian citizen.  I worked all over latin america and Cuba has the nicest people I have ever run across and shirt off their back.  Safe as hell.

My GOP humping mother saw the pics and videos and now wants to go.

The only problem I had in Cuba were drunk Germans and Canadians.

CANADIANS? Are you certain they weren't just "Canadians" that used to live here in the US in the beforetimes 4 years ago?


As someone who has spent 30 years working on and off in Latin America, there are no Americans pretending to be Canadians, but there are Cancucks who do egregious shiat who try and excuse it by saying "We are not American, its cool."

CSB time

My Colombian Bro in Law is a Police Captain.

Got me out of bed at 4 am"got some of your peeps in my jail" Cause my in laws think cause I am half American that I know everyone that speaks English.

So I go down the the jail house.

Two Canuck professors from a Uni I used to work out.

Then went to a strip club, argued about a bill, slapped a stripper, then the cops came.  Cops in Colombia ride motorcycles.  So Canuck jumps on bike and rides it around the bike and brinks it back.

So they go to jail.

So I talk to the booking lady and say "I got 200 USD, can you make that go away."

So I tell the guys if they pay me the money back, I can get them out of jail.

They say"This is an outrage, we have diplomatic immunity".  Yeah no.

So I explain if they stay in jail the university they work for will fire them, and they will go to prison for 90 days.  And they are outraged.

So I ask if in Canada(I would have asked the same thing of an American) if they thought it was cool to slap a stripper and steal a cops motorcycle and take it for a joy ride in their own country.  Crickets.

So I get them out of jail and they refused to pay me back until I threatened to talk to their boss and let him know what happened.

I will throw any North American under the boss acting the fool.

Canadians seem to think they have some magic pass by saying "We are not American."  They are gringos.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Good.  Now maybe we can stop the stupid embargo.


Not until the contracts are in place allowing the entire island to be paved over in Hard Rock Cafes and Sandals resorts.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He finished his mission?

Was the mission to keep his people living in poverty with feral dogs in derelict buildings and driving shiat cars pieced together from lawn mower parts?

If so, he did accomplish that.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: He finished his mission?

Was the mission to keep his people living in poverty with feral dogs in derelict buildings and driving shiat cars pieced together from lawn mower parts?

If so, he did accomplish that.


You have never been to Cuba.
 
fehk [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

theflatline: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: He finished his mission?

Was the mission to keep his people living in poverty with feral dogs in derelict buildings and driving shiat cars pieced together from lawn mower parts?

If so, he did accomplish that.

You have never been to Cuba.


Haha, yeah, almost no one has a car, and no one has any idea what a lawn mower is
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, spending more time with his family after a sex scandal?

Wait. That's in the US.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: kermit the forg: Good.  Now maybe we can stop the stupid embargo.

The rich people that got ripped off by nationalization are never going to allow it that's the real problem they want their money the stupid idiots


Yeah.  Sadly we're probably gonna have to wait for them to die off.

//they're never getting their money back and everyone knows it but them.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: .

The rich people that got ripped off by nationalization are never going to allow it that's the real problem they want their money the stupid idiots

Yeah.  Sadly we're probably gonna have to wait for them to die off.

//they're never getting their money back and everyone knows it but them.


they're never getting their money back and everyone knows it, but them.


^^ 🏆🏆🐔🍽
 
face bacon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

theflatline: I have been to Cuba twice.  I flew from Colombia as Colombian citizen.  I worked all over latin america and Cuba has the nicest people I have ever run across and shirt off their back.  Safe as hell.

My GOP humping mother saw the pics and videos and now wants to go.

The only problem I had in Cuba were drunk Germans and Canadians.


What was the issue with the drunk Canadians?
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
theflatline:

As a lifelong Canadian, I can confirm we have some real pieces of shiat up here.
 
face bacon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

theflatline: Iczer: theflatline: I have been to Cuba twice.  I flew from Colombia as Colombian citizen.  I worked all over latin america and Cuba has the nicest people I have ever run across and shirt off their back.  Safe as hell.

My GOP humping mother saw the pics and videos and now wants to go.

The only problem I had in Cuba were drunk Germans and Canadians.

CANADIANS? Are you certain they weren't just "Canadians" that used to live here in the US in the beforetimes 4 years ago?

As someone who has spent 30 years working on and off in Latin America, there are no Americans pretending to be Canadians, but there are Cancucks who do egregious shiat who try and excuse it by saying "We are not American, its cool."

CSB time

My Colombian Bro in Law is a Police Captain.

Got me out of bed at 4 am"got some of your peeps in my jail" Cause my in laws think cause I am half American that I know everyone that speaks English.

So I go down the the jail house.

Two Canuck professors from a Uni I used to work out.

Then went to a strip club, argued about a bill, slapped a stripper, then the cops came.  Cops in Colombia ride motorcycles.  So Canuck jumps on bike and rides it around the bike and brinks it back.

So they go to jail.

So I talk to the booking lady and say "I got 200 USD, can you make that go away."

So I tell the guys if they pay me the money back, I can get them out of jail.

They say"This is an outrage, we have diplomatic immunity".  Yeah no.

So I explain if they stay in jail the university they work for will fire them, and they will go to prison for 90 days.  And they are outraged.

So I ask if in Canada(I would have asked the same thing of an American) if they thought it was cool to slap a stripper and steal a cops motorcycle and take it for a joy ride in their own country.  Crickets.

So I get them out of jail and they refused to pay me back until I threatened to talk to their boss and let him know what happened.

I will throw any North American under the boss acting the fool.

Canadians seem to think they have some magic pass by saying "We are not American."  They are gringos.


It's just not a believable story.  Not saying you are lying but maybe exaggerating as the years go on?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i thought he was dead
 
Befuddled
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: They're still butthurt about Bautista.


They didn't like him as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy?
 
Kinan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

theflatline: I have been to Cuba twice.  I flew from Colombia as Colombian citizen.  I worked all over latin america and Cuba has the nicest people I have ever run across and shirt off their back.  Safe as hell.

My GOP humping mother saw the pics and videos and now wants to go.

The only problem I had in Cuba were drunk Germans and Canadians.


My experience was identical.
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Mrtraveler01: kermit the forg: Good.  Now maybe we can stop the stupid embargo.

There are still a bunch of old farts in Little Havana in Miami that will keep that from happening.

They're still butthurt about Bautista.

Who cares?  Biden didn't get their votes in 2020 anyways, I say end the embargo today.


that would be the best F-U to them, open it up, do it now, so by the time the administration ends, the tourism bucks with keep it from going back.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

theflatline: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: He finished his mission?

Was the mission to keep his people living in poverty with feral dogs in derelict buildings and driving shiat cars pieced together from lawn mower parts?

If so, he did accomplish that.

You have never been to Cuba.


Who are you, the President of their tourism board?
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TeddyRooseveltsMustache:

Um...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pretty sure Ted and the ol' stache have been to Cuba.
 
Bukharin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media.pri.orgView Full Size


We farkers might not agree on everything, but can we agree that Castro did indeed meet with the pope while wearing a farking tracksuit?
 
