(Marketwatch)   J&J to Pfizer and Moderna: "Could you pretty please check to see if your vaccines cause clots too?" Pfizer and Moderna: "Nah, bro. We're cool making all this money. Thanks for asking"   (marketwatch.com) divider line
31
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So the 2 vaccines having the most trouble are asking the 2 vaccine makers having the least trouble to help them with their research, saving them money?

But subby's criticizing the 2 vaccine makers having the least problems for wanting to make money.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: So the 2 vaccines having the most trouble are asking the 2 vaccine makers having the least trouble to help them with their research, saving them money?

But subby's criticizing the 2 vaccine makers having the least problems for wanting to make money.


At worst, subby is criticising all of them, and the process which creates this situation instead of, for example, working together to continuously find the best solution, even if it's piggybacking on another guy.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/not subby
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I do agree with subby that this is kinda super cringe, considering if all four of them have this technology perfected, we'll have our cancer HIV Zika vaccines sooner rather than later which, if you think about it, benefits all of them, because they'll be able to spend more resources focusing on fewer projects.
 
nazar428 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

puffy999: thorpe: So the 2 vaccines having the most trouble are asking the 2 vaccine makers having the least trouble to help them with their research, saving them money?

But subby's criticizing the 2 vaccine makers having the least problems for wanting to make money.

At worst, subby is criticising all of them, and the process which creates this situation instead of, for example, working together to continuously find the best solution, even if it's piggybacking on another guy.


"The pair also objected because they didn't see the need to duplicate the efforts of regulators and companies already looking for blood-clot cases and investigating the cause, the people said. One company's concern: The safety of the Pfizer and Moderna shots could be tarnished by association, some of the people said."

It doesn't sound like they wanted to do any actual investigating to find a solution, just retrospective data to see if clotting is a concern.  They probably wanted to add two more vaccines to the pool just to dilute the numbers further, and the other companies saw through the scheme.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, but 1 case of clotting per 1 million vaccinations seems a little less than a concern.
 
Monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Six people out of seven million seems like pretty good odds. Could it be possible that those six had an underlying condition? Time will tell. Not saying that a pause on the J&J isn't warranted, but let's not get all blamey here.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I'm sorry, but 1 case of clotting per 1 million vaccinations seems a little less than a concern.


The frequency of pulmonary embolism is what 70 per 100,000 in the general population.
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It was a reasonable ask by J&J. Blood clots occur at a high enough rate in the general population that it would be very hard to tell if a small number of events is coincidental or caused by the J&J vaccine. It would add greater statistical power to bundle vaccine recipients across all trials. True... the J&J vaccine is a unique formulation and could cause clot risk that is absent from the mRNA vaccines, but the aggregate study would be of scientific and medical value even if the answer is negative.

Each vaccine is being tracked closely by a safety committee that evaluates each adverse event. I have served on these committees. They are thorough and serious. In my experience, the focus is 100% on patient safety.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I'm sorry, but 1 case of clotting per 1 million vaccinations seems a little less than a concern.


On a general level, yes, considering we have dozens of medications with higher risks of blood clots on the market right now than J&J.

However, if it turns out a specific subset of people, say women between the ages of 18-45, are the only people developing these blood clots and their risk of getting said blood clots is significantly higher than the general population, that's worth hitting pause and exploring.  That way, we can either divert that group to Pfizer/Moderna or provide them with a complete and accurate warning regarding those risks if they get the J&J so that they go into it aware of the risks.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You know what causes clots WAY more often than the vaccine?  COVID.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Since Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were out first, I'd think there would be evidence if they had a blood clotting problem. Also, it's good science to inform other companies about possible problems. It would be even better if Pfizer and Moderna would assist J&J in finding the reason for the blood clot problem.
 
austerity101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I dunno. They have good points that 1) their vaccines weren't having this problem and 2) there are already entities monitoring and studying the effects of the vaccine. It seems inefficient to double that work, and they have no vested interest in making sure a rival vaccine works.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pfizer and Moderna are the only RNA vaccines AFAIK.

What about Sputnik, and, uhm, what's it's name, the Chinese one. Contact them, they'll be your friends :D
 
Cormee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can we start calling it the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine again, please? Not quite sure why the Brits dropped the Oxford bit 🤔
 
jjorsett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I'm sorry, but 1 case of clotting per 1 million vaccinations seems a little less than a concern.


Particularly if the effected group can be isolated to a particular demographic like 1) women and 2) childbearing age. That lets you exclude those people from future vaccinations by the suspect vaccine, but everyone else can keep taking it.
 
mrlewish
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bad move. They should of joined them or said that they already track such thing and have found very little evidence of blood clots.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I get my second Pfizer this Sunday, but I'd still take the J&J any day.

People are idiots. Idiocy is literally killing us right now. And not in that "hold my beer" way.

/well, in that way, too
 
Cormee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrlewish: Bad move. They should of joined them or said that they already track such thing and have found very little evidence of blood clots.


*should HAVE
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UninformedButEnthusiastic: It was a reasonable ask by J&J. Blood clots occur at a high enough rate in the general population that it would be very hard to tell if a small number of events is coincidental or caused by the J&J vaccine. It would add greater statistical power to bundle vaccine recipients across all trials. True... the J&J vaccine is a unique formulation and could cause clot risk that is absent from the mRNA vaccines, but the aggregate study would be of scientific and medical value even if the answer is negative.

Each vaccine is being tracked closely by a safety committee that evaluates each adverse event. I have served on these committees. They are thorough and serious. In my experience, the focus is 100% on patient safety.


Thank you.

/Day seven since J&J vaccine.
//Aware of my slight hypochondria.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
they don't man, they're not similar
 
Bowen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I'm sorry, but 1 case of clotting per 1 million vaccinations seems a little less than a concern.


1 in 1M overall but 30% of all Farkers with usernames beginning with W.  Good luck!
 
wxboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrlewish: Bad move. They should of joined them or said that they already track such thing and have found very little evidence of blood clots.


Seems like they're saying "There are other people looking for that in our vaccines already.  Why don't you go ask them?"
 
Ashelth
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jjorsett: WilderKWight: I'm sorry, but 1 case of clotting per 1 million vaccinations seems a little less than a concern.

Particularly if the effected group can be isolated to a particular demographic like 1) women and 2) childbearing age. That lets you exclude those people from future vaccinations by the suspect vaccine, but everyone else can keep taking it.


Given the risk of blood clots with birth control that's even harder to deconvolute.
 
valenumr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Pfizer and Moderna are the only RNA vaccines AFAIK.

What about Sputnik, and, uhm, what's it's name, the Chinese one. Contact them, they'll be your friends :D


Yes, they are the only two.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Since Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were out first, I'd think there would be evidence if they had a blood clotting problem. Also, it's good science to inform other companies about possible problems. It would be even better if Pfizer and Moderna would assist J&J in finding the reason for the blood clot problem.


Pfizer and Moderna wouldn't have any way to help- neither of their vaccines is adenovirus based, so no expertise in that area.

J&J and AZ would be better off talking to the folks making Sputnik and CanSino, although I seriously doubt if either of those groups is going to share any negative data coming from their own vaccines
 
valenumr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jjorsett: WilderKWight: I'm sorry, but 1 case of clotting per 1 million vaccinations seems a little less than a concern.

Particularly if the effected group can be isolated to a particular demographic like 1) women and 2) childbearing age. That lets you exclude those people from future vaccinations by the suspect vaccine, but everyone else can keep taking it.


Or increased risk of interaction due to birth control possibly.
 
NEDM
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: WilderKWight: I'm sorry, but 1 case of clotting per 1 million vaccinations seems a little less than a concern.

On a general level, yes, considering we have dozens of medications with higher risks of blood clots on the market right now than J&J.

However, if it turns out a specific subset of people, say women between the ages of 18-45, are the only people developing these blood clots and their risk of getting said blood clots is significantly higher than the general population, that's worth hitting pause and exploring.  That way, we can either divert that group to Pfizer/Moderna or provide them with a complete and accurate warning regarding those risks if they get the J&J so that they go into it aware of the risks.


Careful, I said that in the first thread about this.  I got called a plague rat moron for it.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: NotARocketScientist: Since Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were out first, I'd think there would be evidence if they had a blood clotting problem. Also, it's good science to inform other companies about possible problems. It would be even better if Pfizer and Moderna would assist J&J in finding the reason for the blood clot problem.

Pfizer and Moderna wouldn't have any way to help- neither of their vaccines is adenovirus based, so no expertise in that area.

J&J and AZ would be better off talking to the folks making Sputnik and CanSino, although I seriously doubt if either of those groups is going to share any negative data coming from their own vaccines


Pretty hard to share negative data about a nice healthy dose of sterile saline.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I'm sorry, but 1 case of clotting per 1 million vaccinations seems a little less than a concern.


If only it were that simple. The clots appear in a smaller cohort than "everybody vaccinated" specifically "women between the ages of 25-49." Considering that our vaccination strategy has tended to favor older populations, the rate of occurrence may be a lot higher than 1 / million. I don't have the numbers to determine that, but the folks who decided on the pause do have them. It may be that it comes back with an indication to not be used on women who are in their childbearing years.
 
