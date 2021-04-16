 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Who's donating money to accused vigilante murderers, far-right activists, and police officers accused of shooting black Americans? Here is my shocked face   (theguardian.com) divider line
21
    More: Facepalm, Constable, Police, official email addresses, police officers, Police brutality, public officials, E-mail address, details of some donors  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One donation for $25, made on 3 September last year, was made anonymously, but associated with the official email address for Sgt William Kelly, who currently serves as the executive officer of internal affairs in the Norfolk police department in Virginia.
That donation also carried a comment, reading: "God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You've done nothing wrong."

If that's how you see it then why make your donation anonymously? Farking fascist.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Officers and officials also donated to fundraisers for far-right activists and fellow officers accused of shooting black Americans

Sounds like we're paying them too much.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This video warmed my heart. NSFW language

Former CONSERVATIVE Fights Back Against Police Brutalization of Black People
Youtube FzOLiNrfWSQ
 
Reverborama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow I am not surprised at all...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: One donation for $25, made on 3 September last year, was made anonymously, but associated with the official email address for Sgt William Kelly, who currently serves as the executive officer of internal affairs in the Norfolk police department in Virginia.
That donation also carried a comment, reading: "God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You've done nothing wrong."

If that's how you see it then why make your donation anonymously? Farking fascist.


JFC
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fascists and racists, in MY police departments and military?
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: One donation for $25, made on 3 September last year, was made anonymously, but associated with the official email address for Sgt William Kelly, who currently serves as the executive officer of internal affairs in the Norfolk police department in Virginia.
That donation also carried a comment, reading: "God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You've done nothing wrong."

If that's how you see it then why make your donation anonymously? Farking fascist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
refinery29.comView Full Size

This fu*kin' pansy?
Imagine getting shot by the bad boy of figure skating.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They probably took the money from the widow and orphans fund.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [refinery29.com image 850x1020]
This fu*kin' pansy?
Imagine getting shot by the bad boy of figure skating.


That's the point of a gun; it doesn't matter who is wielding it - we're all equal.
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a few more bad apples.

When a cop sends money to far-right-wing causes using their official department credentials and noting their co-workers are all in agreement, it's obvious they are in no way representing their departments or their co-workers.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If we take Sgt. Kelly at his word and every rank and file officer supports the murderer Rittenhouse, then no officer can be trusted and every one of them must be viewed as a potential murderer themselves. The next time you interact with a police officer, remember what Sgt Kelly told you: "we cops can't wait to see you murdered, plebe."
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are really weird lyrics for the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: That's the point of a gun; it doesn't matter who is wielding it - we're all equal.

Its possible ill hear something stupider than this today but im not putting money on it.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a Venn diagram for the confused, SMH.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People really don't understand that doing things  "anonymously" doesn't mean what they think that it means.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another day in the Whiteness Protection Program
 
WithinReason
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: One donation for $25, made on 3 September last year, was made anonymously, but associated with the official email address for Sgt William Kelly, who currently serves as the executive officer of internal affairs in the Norfolk police department in Virginia.
That donation also carried a comment, reading: "God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You've done nothing wrong."

If that's how you see it then why make your donation anonymously? Farking fascist.


He's obviously tired of being forced to waste his time investigating innocent cops.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

koder: Officers and officials also donated to fundraisers for far-right activists and fellow officers accused of shooting black Americans

Sounds like we're paying them too much.


Sounds like a lot of them need to get on that unemployment benefits gravytrain.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: That's the point of a gun; it doesn't matter who is wielding it - we're all equal.

Its possible ill hear something stupider than this today but im not putting money on it.


It's the truth. If you're using swords, there's a big difference between fighting peak Arnold Schwarzenegger and a 5'3" 350pound asthmatic amputee. Using 9mm handguns, not so much.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
