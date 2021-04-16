 Skip to content
New Zealand to extinguish cigarettes
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Think they will be able to ... filter it out ?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This won't stop smokers, this will just create a black market for tobacco.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess we're NOT going to move there.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: This won't stop smokers, this will just create a black market for tobacco.


Yeah but making things more difficult and expensive tends to decrease them. It's the opposite of "one click" shopping.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing stops people from wanting to try something like banning it.
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Nothing stops people from wanting to try something like banning it.


Advertising works better.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Think they will be able to ... filter it out ?


Second hand smoke from Australia? Depends on which way the wind is blowing, sort of like nuclear fall out.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: This won't stop smokers, this will just create a black market for tobacco.


The goal is to keep them from becoming smokers... completely different strategy.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, good old social engineering through legislation. Why can't control freaks just join an HOA board or something?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops have to have some excuse to harrass the poors, the young, and non-whites. Now that marijuana is going the way of alcohol (see 19th Amendment), they're at a loss when accidentally shooting you on purpose.

Wait? Did you say New Zealand? My bad.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shiny dagmar: Uchiha_Cycliste: This won't stop smokers, this will just create a black market for tobacco.

The goal is to keep them from becoming smokers... completely different strategy.


True, make it so difficult to get that teenagers won't start.

It's like when I was a teenager, much easier to get weed at 16 than it was to get alcohol so I ran with it.
 
Millennium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the long arm and heavy hand of the law.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: Ah, good old social engineering through legislation. Why can't control freaks just join an HOA board or something?


Social engineering does not work:  for liberals and radicals. It only works for Christians and fascists.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Uchiha_Cycliste: This won't stop smokers, this will just create a black market for tobacco.

Yeah but making things more difficult and expensive tends to decrease them. It's the opposite of "one click" shopping.


That. It's not a total ban, it's just making it harder to get them.

/If someone could successfully explain this concept to right-wingers, we might actually get some reasonable gun control in this country.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Blue Laws? I  thought they were Smurfs, as Grimmy said about Mother Goose's bluebery muffins.

One of the best cartoons evar.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: Uchiha_Cycliste: This won't stop smokers, this will just create a black market for tobacco.

The goal is to keep them from becoming smokers... completely different strategy.


Because that works for illegal drugs overall.

As an ex-smoker I get the idea, and welcome attempts to educate people to keep them from starting smoking. However just declaring it automagically illegal if you were born after 2004 won't actually stop people in real life.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Guess we're NOT going to move there.


It's New Zealand. They don't let anyone in anyway.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Teenagers are already a smelly nuisance, no need for them to get cancer on top of it.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fireproof: 40 degree day: Uchiha_Cycliste: This won't stop smokers, this will just create a black market for tobacco.

Yeah but making things more difficult and expensive tends to decrease them. It's the opposite of "one click" shopping.

That. It's not a total ban, it's just making it harder to get them.

/If someone could successfully explain this concept to right-wingers, we might actually get some reasonable gun control in this country.


FTA:

The plans include the gradual increase of the legal smoking age, which could extend to a ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products to anyone born after 2004, making smoking effectively illegal for that generation.

So it's a total ban if you were born after a certain date. This won't work well at at all. Heck, if this were the USA, I'd say they're trying to create a new crime that could send another generation of people to private prisons now that more states are passing laws legalizing marijuana.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, I predict organized crime in New Zealand will start selling cigarettes by the truck load.  Prohibition does not work on vice.  Ever.  This will create new criminals, new revenue streams for organized crime, and may also slightly reduce the number of smokers.  Yay?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: This won't stop smokers, this will just create a black market for tobacco.


Do they grow tobacco in New Zealand?
If not, prohibit importing it.
If there still is a black market at that point and people are willing to pay a hundred bucks for a pack of smokes, so be it.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Given I picked up 5 cigarette butts yesterday as I cleaned up after my dogs, I say go for it. I am tired of people treating the world as their butt can.

/if smokers want it, they can roll their own dried tobacco up. It won't leave a foam filter behind.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Fireproof: 40 degree day: Uchiha_Cycliste: This won't stop smokers, this will just create a black market for tobacco.

Yeah but making things more difficult and expensive tends to decrease them. It's the opposite of "one click" shopping.

That. It's not a total ban, it's just making it harder to get them.

/If someone could successfully explain this concept to right-wingers, we might actually get some reasonable gun control in this country.

FTA:

The plans include the gradual increase of the legal smoking age, which could extend to a ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products to anyone born after 2004, making smoking effectively illegal for that generation.

So it's a total ban if you were born after a certain date. This won't work well at at all. Heck, if this were the USA, I'd say they're trying to create a new crime that could send another generation of people to private prisons now that more states are passing laws legalizing marijuana.


Where does it say there would be criminal penalties for users? It's a ban on the sale, the enforcement end would target sellers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How is anyone supposed to pull down muff without being able to look super cool...?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good luck with that. You're just going to wind up with a bunch of douchebag vapers.

/flicks smoldering butt out car window
 
40 degree day
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Good luck with that. You're just going to wind up with a bunch of douchebag vapers.

/flicks smoldering butt out car window


Or chewing tobacco. Yeah, let's bring that back.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bans never stop anything. Didn't the US learn that with prohibition? Didn't the War on Drugs teach us that?
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They should just ban filtered cigarettes. Keep pipes and cigars available and unfiltered cigarettes.

If a 'ute is still smoking after that then all the power to them.

/spittootalin' the tobacco bits from those unfiltered cigarettes.
//see how many girls your picking up with dark yellow teeth sprinkled with little tobacco bits
///pipe's make you look old....cigars are too expensive for the young'uns
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

goodncold: They should just ban filtered cigarettes. Keep pipes and cigars available and unfiltered cigarettes.

If a 'ute is still smoking after that then all the power to them.

/spittootalin' the tobacco bits from those unfiltered cigarettes.
//see how many girls your picking up with dark yellow teeth sprinkled with little tobacco bits
///pipe's make you look old....cigars are too expensive for the young'uns


Cigars are cheap as fark, bro. Never met a homeless guy smoking anything but those 2$ a pack mini cigars.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wild9: shiny dagmar: Uchiha_Cycliste: This won't stop smokers, this will just create a black market for tobacco.

The goal is to keep them from becoming smokers... completely different strategy.

True, make it so difficult to get that teenagers won't start.

It's like when I was a teenager, much easier to get weed at 16 than it was to get alcohol so I ran with it.


There was a scene in an episode of Mom where the regulars are asking the new girl what her drug of choice was and she rattles off a list of street names. One of them asks in surprise no alcohol?

"Oh, well, I'm underage so ..."
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Guess we're NOT going to move there.


You are younger than 16? Because this law only affects people younger than 16.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: inglixthemad: Fireproof: 40 degree day: Uchiha_Cycliste: This won't stop smokers, this will just create a black market for tobacco.

Yeah but making things more difficult and expensive tends to decrease them. It's the opposite of "one click" shopping.

That. It's not a total ban, it's just making it harder to get them.

/If someone could successfully explain this concept to right-wingers, we might actually get some reasonable gun control in this country.

FTA:

The plans include the gradual increase of the legal smoking age, which could extend to a ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products to anyone born after 2004, making smoking effectively illegal for that generation.

So it's a total ban if you were born after a certain date. This won't work well at at all. Heck, if this were the USA, I'd say they're trying to create a new crime that could send another generation of people to private prisons now that more states are passing laws legalizing marijuana.

Where does it say there would be criminal penalties for users? It's a ban on the sale, the enforcement end would target sellers.


True, though the article uses phrases like "outlawing smoking" and "effectively illegal"
 
fat boy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
resources.stuff.co.nzView Full Size
One way to deal with the Riff Raff
 
goodncold
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Subtonic: goodncold: They should just ban filtered cigarettes. Keep pipes and cigars available and unfiltered cigarettes.

If a 'ute is still smoking after that then all the power to them.

/spittootalin' the tobacco bits from those unfiltered cigarettes.
//see how many girls your picking up with dark yellow teeth sprinkled with little tobacco bits
///pipe's make you look old....cigars are too expensive for the young'uns

Cigars are cheap as fark, bro. Never met a homeless guy smoking anything but those 2$ a pack mini cigars.


I just assumed "big fat cats smoking cigars".

All the people I have met smoking cigars were the showy rich dudes.

As for cigarettes...I used to be a 2 pack a day when I was between 18-24. Still have cravings to this day and I am nearing 50. Something about sitting around with a beer or coffee sets it off.
 
maxwellton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When cigarettes are outlawed, only outlaws will look cool.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: HotWingConspiracy: inglixthemad: Fireproof: 40 degree day: Uchiha_Cycliste: This won't stop smokers, this will just create a black market for tobacco.

Yeah but making things more difficult and expensive tends to decrease them. It's the opposite of "one click" shopping.

That. It's not a total ban, it's just making it harder to get them.

/If someone could successfully explain this concept to right-wingers, we might actually get some reasonable gun control in this country.

FTA:

The plans include the gradual increase of the legal smoking age, which could extend to a ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products to anyone born after 2004, making smoking effectively illegal for that generation.

So it's a total ban if you were born after a certain date. This won't work well at at all. Heck, if this were the USA, I'd say they're trying to create a new crime that could send another generation of people to private prisons now that more states are passing laws legalizing marijuana.

Where does it say there would be criminal penalties for users? It's a ban on the sale, the enforcement end would target sellers.

True, though the article uses phrases like "outlawing smoking" and "effectively illegal"


I would guess they could pick up a kid they find with a pack of smokes, but I don't see them getting jailed. They'll probably force them to enroll in a rehab on their parent's dime or something.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: johnny_vegas: HotWingConspiracy: inglixthemad: Fireproof: 40 degree day: Uchiha_Cycliste: This won't stop smokers, this will just create a black market for tobacco.

Yeah but making things more difficult and expensive tends to decrease them. It's the opposite of "one click" shopping.

That. It's not a total ban, it's just making it harder to get them.

/If someone could successfully explain this concept to right-wingers, we might actually get some reasonable gun control in this country.

FTA:

The plans include the gradual increase of the legal smoking age, which could extend to a ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products to anyone born after 2004, making smoking effectively illegal for that generation.

So it's a total ban if you were born after a certain date. This won't work well at at all. Heck, if this were the USA, I'd say they're trying to create a new crime that could send another generation of people to private prisons now that more states are passing laws legalizing marijuana.

Where does it say there would be criminal penalties for users? It's a ban on the sale, the enforcement end would target sellers.

True, though the article uses phrases like "outlawing smoking" and "effectively illegal"

I would guess they could pick up a kid they find with a pack of smokes, but I don't see them getting jailed. They'll probably force them to enroll in a rehab on their parent's dime or something.


Agreed
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Blue Laws?



They're not banning it for religious reasons.  Banning cigarette smoking is about as 'blue' as banning the burning of tires or selling radium water.  It's not about morality, it's about plain farking public health and safety.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How much is a pack where you live?  $14 in Montreal.
 
FaygoMaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: Given I picked up 5 cigarette butts yesterday as I cleaned up after my dogs, I say go for it. I am tired of people treating the world as their butt can.

/if smokers want it, they can roll their own dried tobacco up. It won't leave a foam filter behind.


I consider myself to be relatively tolerant about many things, but stray cigarette butts really grate at me.  Do people think the things just disappear when they throw them out of their cars, on the sidewalk, etc.?

I remember one time I was stuck in traffic over a bridge and I could see countless butts on either side.  In the time it took for me to cross the bridge the driver in front had ejected two butts.  Good grief!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.