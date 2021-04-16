 Skip to content
(NPR)   Dire concern is growing over whether automakers will be able to keep up with the demand for batteries as more and more cars become electric. Oh well. We tried. Guess we just gotta keep digging for oil   (npr.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I remember way back at the beginning of car development when the biggest worry was steam shortages.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the living Fark did subby get the headline from that article? All it says is that demand for batteries will increase, and battery manufacturers are already having trouble keeping up with demand.

But spin it as folding with four Aces, subby. That's how you get clicks.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why don't we just have cars be Manorial cars?
 
austerity101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gas shortages didn't shift us into electric vehicles. Why should battery shortages shift us back?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Automakers are also having trouble getting enough semiconductors to make onboard computers.  The spike in overall demands during the pandemic is a big part of the shortage, and then there's the assholes buying up everything to mine crypto-commodities.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: I remember way back at the beginning of car development when the biggest worry was steam shortages.


Don't get me started on going solar.  We can't afford to suck all the energy out of the sun.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
First tesla's had a lotus body. Now they do the cars themselves and the build quality is right up there with eastern european cars. I trust their battery tech, but a lot of the car isn't directly related to the power train.
Let's see what the bmw 5i and their 533 hp equivalent gives.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: First tesla's had a lotus body. Now they do the cars themselves and the build quality is right up there with eastern european cars. I trust their battery tech, but a lot of the car isn't directly related to the power train.
Let's see what the bmw 5i and their 533 hp equivalent gives.


It'll likely look something like this from the front, tho.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

a particular individual: How the living Fark did subby get the headline from that article? All it says is that demand for batteries will increase, and battery manufacturers are already having trouble keeping up with demand.

But spin it as folding with four Aces, subby. That's how you get clicks.


"welcome to Fark"
 
groppet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I saw a story on the news how one of Teslas executives has a startup recycling batteries to get the material out and make into new batteries.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Automakers are also having trouble getting enough semiconductors to make onboard computers.  The spike in overall demands during the pandemic is a big part of the shortage, and then there's the assholes buying up everything to mine crypto-commodities.


Yeah, this pandemic will be a great way for supply chain specialists to discover weaknesses in the system. A year later, we're still in a tailspin, but it's all cascading effects from the last year...

Take a car, for instance:
The factory is affected from the lockdown, whether it's closed or short staffed.
Once the cars are made, they have to be shipped to the dealership, another link in the supply chain that was affected by the pandemic.
Then you have the companies that make the parts for the cars.
The companies that make and service the equipment in these factories.
Then there are the companies that make replacement parts for the tools at the factories.
And then there are the companies that process the raw materials for the car parts.
You also have service and maintenance on the trucks that ship all of these components, also affected by the pandemic.

I'm missing a ton of steps that were affected and have helped contribute to the shortages, but you get my point...
 
ShowStop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: I remember way back at the beginning of car development when the biggest worry was steam shortages.


Holy fark gramps, how old are you?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

groppet: I saw a story on the news how one of Teslas executives has a startup recycling batteries to get the material out and make into new batteries.


Was it this one? Going from E-bike batteries to car batteries isn't a stretch once you have a system set up.

Specialized partners with a Tesla co-founder to recycle e-bike batteries | Engadget
 
Dodo David
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: yuthinasia: First tesla's had a lotus body. Now they do the cars themselves and the build quality is right up there with eastern european cars. I trust their battery tech, but a lot of the car isn't directly related to the power train.
Let's see what the bmw 5i and their 533 hp equivalent gives.

It'll likely look something like this from the front, tho.

[Fark user image 425x318]


Rufus?
 
valenumr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

a particular individual: How the living Fark did subby get the headline from that article? All it says is that demand for batteries will increase, and battery manufacturers are already having trouble keeping up with demand.

But spin it as folding with four Aces, subby. That's how you get clicks.


We have a hard time sourcing batteries for solar energy storage systems.
 
goodncold
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ShowStop: edmo: I remember way back at the beginning of car development when the biggest worry was steam shortages.

Holy fark gramps, how old are you?


We didn't have that problem in Amish country where the local Amish teens would drive around in their buggies offering a barrel full of steam for 2 pence and a stick of tabaca
 
