(NPR)   For some strange reason, NPR's list of the top seven ways to get out of medical debt doesn't include, "elect politicians who will enact a single-payer healthcare system"   (npr.org) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Single-payer system would work for future issues (aka preventive), not the current dept issue that some Americans currently have.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I would expect nothing less from a corporate right-wing shill like NPR.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Single payer legislation won't include the waiving of existing medical debt.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm sort of curious if killing yourself gets you out of medical debt, or if you are still on the hook and you just made it way worse .
 
crackizzle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I'm sort of curious if killing yourself gets you out of medical debt, or if you are still on the hook and you just made it way worse .


It depends on your level of success.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I did not see America's favorite, declare bankruptcy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Funny how the first and most logical step of declaring bankruptcy doesn't even seem to be mentioned.

Must just be an oversight.

Once it catches on, Congress will change the bankruptcy laws and hang it around our necks like a dead albatross in any case, like they did with credit cards.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I'm sort of curious if killing yourself gets you out of medical debt, or if you are still on the hook and you just made it way worse .


Kinda depends, if you have an estate, they could make a claim against it. If you die destitute, they're Farked.

/Winning?
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Reject Single Payer!

Embrace Government Option!
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gofundme
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Funny how the first and most logical step of declaring bankruptcy doesn't even seem to be mentioned.

Must just be an oversight.

Once it catches on, Congress will change the bankruptcy laws and hang it around our necks like a dead albatross in any case, like they did with credit cards.


Credit card debt (and medical debt) can still be discharged with bankruptcy.

Student loans, on the other hand, can't.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Step 1. Pay it.

Maybe stop being poor if you don't like it. Go to a university and get an education and get a real job if you have so many health problems.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Uchiha_Cycliste: I'm sort of curious if killing yourself gets you out of medical debt, or if you are still on the hook and you just made it way worse .

Kinda depends, if you have an estate, they could make a claim against it. If you die destitute, they're Farked.

/Winning?


Well as long as someone is proffiting whose not a doctor or nurse, that seems right and proper. A magnificently American institution.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I'm sort of curious if killing yourself gets you out of medical debt, or if you are still on the hook and you just made it way worse .


Try not to get into debt to voodoo spirits and your debt won't matter after you're dead.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
6. Take steps to make debt collectors stop calling.

Mine include not answering the damn phone.
 
i state your name
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GardenWeasel: Single payer legislation won't include the waiving of existing medical debt.


Sure, not with that attitude.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Klyukva: Uchiha_Cycliste: I'm sort of curious if killing yourself gets you out of medical debt, or if you are still on the hook and you just made it way worse .

Try not to get into debt to voodoo spirits and your debt won't matter after you're dead.


Life is pretty bleak when you can't even count on death and taxes. Just debt and taxes.
 
