(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Man convicted of assaulting another man with a pool cue. This man can bank on a prison sentence. Chalk one up for the DA who ran the table with the charges   (wjactv.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
he couldn't catch a break
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rack up another one for justice.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He cued one up and had a break on his head. He felt it.
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://images.app.goo.gl/rajSUaqLtYp​e​w7Yv6
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assailant is behind the 8 ball.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he pay his lawyer out of pocket?
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Could have been worse
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Balls
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cued up for a thread of bad puns.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope assaulted with a pool cue means beaten with it, and not...the other way.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In English, please?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it just a scratch?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did he used to fark guys like you in prison?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: In English, please?


Snooker.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He won't be sent to a deluxe prison, that's for sure.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll spend a turn marking time in the rack. But at least he is not behind the eight ball.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: jso2897: In English, please?

Snooker.


Was he snookered? I haven't heard that expression for a while.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
us-east-1.linodeobjects.comView Full Size

He was always small time
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for a Pam Poovey Posting....
Archer - Pam In The Washroom
Youtube WyQv29QOXwg
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Approves:


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jph
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Back with Seagal was cool.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
