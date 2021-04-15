 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KKTV Colorado Springs)   World-class mastermind unsuccessfully tries to ram a truck into a store to steal healthful, liberating, and empowering substance, then shoots a bystander who tried to stop the burglary   (kktv.com) divider line
8
    More: Misc, Copyright, All rights reserved, Colorado, Front Range Urban Corridor, New Mexico, United States Air Force Academy, Nebraska, Mexican American  
•       •       •

571 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2021 at 7:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's high time we need to regulate that kind of person.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: It's high time we need to regulate that kind of person.

The suspect has only been described as a thin, 5-foot-9 white or Hispanic male in his early 20s.


I bet you want to build a wall too...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stories like this just highlight the need for a diverse and thriving black market. That dispo may have been unavailable for HOURS.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Check out tiredschtickrob getting a green!!!
 
anuran
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is subby tirob?

If we legalized it and let the industry use the banking system they wouldn't have to keep large amounts of cash on premise and would be much less attractive targets for crime. Freedom Penis Manhood Boutiques and Industrial Solvent in Bottles Shops get respectively burglarized and robbed all the time. Yet somehow this is an indictment of cannabis as a substance.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 500x666]


How do we know he wasn't actually breaking in for the weed?
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 500x666]

How do we know he wasn't actually breaking in for the weed?


Why not take both if you're already there committing felonies? He wouldn't bother breaking in for personal, with pot not being physically addictive and a zip lasting weeks for a typical pothead. So what, he wanted to bust in, steal the weed, pack it for wholesale shipment or break it up into 1/8ths and sell it on the street because that's less hassle than just grabbing the cash that you needed in the first place and taking the pot as a bonus? I guess the guy could be that dumb, he doesn't exactly seem like a smooth criminal from his methods...

I'm curious if we won't see a follow-up in a few weeks and discover the shop owner banged his wife or stiffed him on a biz deal or something. Or that he was just on meth, FTA is from Co Springs, lotta tweakers out here.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.