(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Mother-of-the-Year accused of stabbing her own daughter. Dopey mugshot included   (fox43.com) divider line
    Cierra Monigy Allen, York  
posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2021 at 4:43 PM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are the eyes of a woman who is not all there.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FriarReb98: Those are the eyes of a woman who is not all there.


speaking of eyes, wasn't there a thread... nevermind.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's got the crazy eyes
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a face that says "Aww... I was going to eat that baby"...
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How terribly sad : (
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Photo taken shortly before photographer was stabbed*
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Five year olds can be pretty irritating.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She's got a better mustache than I do.
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd say psychopathic rather than dopey.
 
kindms
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
she was taking in to custody alive!

so i guess theres that
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: Five year olds can be pretty irritating.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone survived impregnating her?
 
bughunter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bughunter: Someone survived impregnating her?


Upon further cogitation, I realize there is no evidence he survived.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
To be fair...have any of you been around a 5 year old?  I'm frankly surprised that any of them survive to adulthood.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This kind of thing is hard to take.
We just has another mom kill her three kids here in SoCal a couple of days ago.
I just don't have any place to put these things.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Imagine stepping up to a five tear old with a knife in your hands?
"Watchoo say mudafarker?"
Mommy?
 
germ78
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Woman stabs her own daughter? Isn't that a popular category on PornHub?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

germ78: Woman stabs her own daughter? Isn't that a popular category on PornHub?


You're thinking on step daughters
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.etsystatic.com image 570x570]


Fark user imageView Full Size


I never knew he was that tall.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If this was Florida, she could claim Put-your-foot-down defense.
 
