(NBC News) So you woke up this morning and wondered how in heaven's name am I supposed to mourn Bernie Madoff? Relax. NBC news thought control has got you covered
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bernie Madoff died in prison, where he belonged. So how do you mourn him?


swing by taco bell with $50 after looking him up on findagrave.com?
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  It's wrong, no doubt, to take pleasure in a man's death.

The premise of the article is incorrect.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've never wished a man dead...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't know that I've ever mourned the loss of someone I never knew.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
WTF is NBC news thought control?

Subby, are you OK?
 
mjbok
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I wasn't happy...I wasn't sad...I didn't know how I should feel."

Did you know him?  Did he steal money from you?  If the answers are no to both of those you should be indifferent.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I've never wished a man dead...


I wish men dead daily but it never works.
Let me check on some.
Yep, all the Trump men are still alive.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Laugh out loud for a few minutes and forget about him. He's an arsehole that probably never directly affected you anyway.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How do you mourn someone like Bernie Madoff?

You don't
 
Two16
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's wrong, no doubt, to take pleasure in a man's death.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Remember: Bernie Madoff committed the most horrible and unspeakable crime in America, which is why he rotted in jail.

He stole money from rich people.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: FTFA:  It's wrong, no doubt, to take pleasure in a man's death.

The premise of the article is incorrect.


Yep, and it's the same bullshiat that happens every time garbage people die.  "We need to mourn Rush Lungcancer!"  Nope, not gonna happen.  "You should be sad the Westboro creep died!"  Fark him, I'm glad he is dead.  But the bullshiatters never answer the key question, why should I mourn their deaths?  Why should I feel sad that a garbage person, especially an old as fark garbage person, died?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, you could watch that famous movie.

Er, Beethoven, Bernadette, er, this one?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kfxpl​U​nZuiE

I guess there must still be some Bernie Bros who admire Madoff and treasure his memory.
 
RadiomanATL
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

snocone: [i.imgflip.com image 768x894]


Remove the first frame. That is the appropriate response.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I marked his passing by playing Chevelle's "Face to the Floor" a few times.

Chevelle - Face to the Floor (Official Video)
Youtube JfD6V8b1zco


I do that each week anyway, but the song's about him so it seemed appropriate.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Atomic Jonb: FTFA:  It's wrong, no doubt, to take pleasure in a man's death.

The premise of the article is incorrect.

Yep, and it's the same bullshiat that happens every time garbage people die.  "We need to mourn Rush Lungcancer!"  Nope, not gonna happen.  "You should be sad the Westboro creep died!"  Fark him, I'm glad he is dead.  But the bullshiatters never answer the key question, why should I mourn their deaths?  Why should I feel sad that a garbage person, especially an old as fark garbage person, died?


Because you're no better?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They celebrate when a rich man who steals from rich people dies in jail.

We need more artcles like this about rich people who steal from or profit from hurting the poor instead of idolizing them.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think it was Clearance Darrow who said:
"I have never wished anyone dead. But I have upon occasion read an obituary with a great deal of satisfaction."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That little film is just too farking sweet.

Do not watch if you're diabetic.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Laugh heartily and drink beer.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I don't know that I've ever mourned the loss of someone I never knew.


I was kinda sad Robin Williams died. It meant never hearing anything new from am entertainer I really enjoyed.
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There is such a thing as evil. The devils greatest trick is to make people believe he never existed. BM was evil. Fark him!
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
you extend your flagpole by a few feet and fly the flag at raised mast.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: FTFA:  It's wrong, no doubt, to take pleasure in a man's death.

The premise of the article is incorrect.


Eh, probably morally speaking, we shouldn't take pleasure in someone dying, but I'm not going to cast the first stone on that one.

On the other hand, let's not assume the only alternative to pleasure is mourning him. I don't have to mourn him at all, and that's not a moral failing.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I felt nothing when he died. I still feel nothing now that he's dead.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Some people make the world a better place by leaving it.  They don't deserve mourning.
 
mjbok
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: NotThatGuyAgain: I don't know that I've ever mourned the loss of someone I never knew.

I was kinda sad Robin Williams died. It meant never hearing anything new from am entertainer I really enjoyed.


Well just watch other comedians and you'll see the material he would have stolen.
 
