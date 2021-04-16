 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Back in the day before FARK existed, there was a letter from Prince Philip apologizing to Richard Nixon about a 'lame' toast. It didn't even have butter to go with it   (fox43.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Richard Nixon, Prince Philip, President Richard Nixon, President of the United States, public life, state visit, White House dinner, Richard Nixon Presidential Library  
•       •       •

172 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2021 at 11:34 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Apologies for not complaining about the Jews.

regards,

Phil"
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Philip, dear, before you go to sleep, did you remember to let the Corgis in, close the windows, and toast to the health and success of the President back in the States?"
 
morg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In his defence Nixon wore pancake makeup ever since the Kennedy debate which tinted his skin a darker egg shell shade.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Queen stood over Philip while he wrote the letter and then she stood over the Lord Chambwrlain while he spell-checked it. It then went through the hands of the Prime Minister, the Lord of the Exchequer, and the Foreign Officer.

This is how such things are done.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Chambwrlain? What is this? A Welsh spell-checker?
 
ifky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dry White Toast - The Blues Brothers
Youtube ea6OET3Zi20
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pwned.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.