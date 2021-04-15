 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   "There's nothing inherently unique about...a rural area that makes people balk at getting vaccinated. It's just that rural areas have a larger share of people in the most vaccine-resistant groups: Republicans and white evangelical Christians." Um   (npr.org) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Self correcting problem

The collateral damage is a biatch though.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine. I'll build the arena, you bring the lions.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kelton has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema - lung diseases that put her at high risk of complications with COVID-19 - but maintains she's still more scared of the vaccine than the virus.

Jesus take the wheel.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: Kelton has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema - lung diseases that put her at high risk of complications with COVID-19 - but maintains she's still more scared of the vaccine than the virus.

Jesus take the wheel.


Jesus would've told him to take the goddamn vaccine and be his brother's keeper
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's nothing inherently unique about this location except the population of people who uniquely inhabit it being idiots."
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are people of the land... The common clay of the new west...
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cris Weske, 43, stopped in to buy a can of dipping tobacco. He says he isn't even tempted to get the COVID-19 vaccine, no matter how widely available it is.
"Somebody like me that's healthy, with a survival rate of 99%, I don't need it," he says. "I don't want to put that toxin - I'm kind of anti-vax, period."

You can't fix stupid
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you know, morons...
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The common clay...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wrote a whole article to say "It's not the dirt they're standing on, it's the people"!?!?!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: she's still more scared of the vaccine than the virus


That's pretty common line of thought I've heard from people that won't get the shot. It's based on FB science at best but it's really about politics. But when even Trump and family have gotten the shot, the politics is getting really weird.
 
Zyerne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We were planning on taking it - until our doctor passed away."


Her physician, Raymond Fuller of Gallatin, Tenn., died of COVID-19 in late January.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Self correcting problem

The collateral damage is a biatch though.


Problem is that it isn't self-correcting. You are talking about people that have already decided on their own version of reality that has absolutely nothing to do with the pain and suffering real people are feeling. Even when they have lost someone to covid-19 the hand wave it away and move on to the next thing. This is a mindset that has fully metastasized in our nation and I really don't see a way to undo that damage.

In short, we are screwed because the snake oil salesman and used car salesman managed to get into office and have a loyal in the following that they can ignore the house burning down around them. I'm looking at you Ted Cruz, you are the poster boy for the failed televangelist used car salesman going into politics archetype.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: These are people of the land... The common clay of the new west...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't fool me, big government.   I watched that show on Netflix. I can't remember the name, the one about the disease comic.  Had Cusack as the bad guy.  Well, that show stuck with me and you ain't sterilizing me that easy.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, send out the alert in those towns that since vaccine rate is slowing down so much that they will have X amount of time to come get theirs and then vaccines will no longer be provided until areas where people actually want it have caught up. If they want it a few weeks or months after that they can schedule something in the nearest vaccine center and make the trip. There's no point in trying to woo over these people while there are places where people are jumping at the chance to get their jab. Let's get all the people who want it done, then we can double back and work on the skeptics.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the sake of argument, if urban folks would stay the fark out of rural areas, they'd have no covid-19 to worry about.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs Samurai and I got our vax appointments in a tiny little town in the next county over.  Why yes, it happens to be pretty red territory.  If they're not going to be responsible, we're more than happy to jump to the front of the line.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your all a bunch of racists
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chunkybeets: Your all a bunch of racists


Our all a bunch of racists what?
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: For the sake of argument, if urban folks would stay the fark out of rural areas, they'd have no covid-19 to worry about.


News flash for you, people living in urban areas already avoid the rural whenever they can, nobody likes getting spit on and accosted simply because they have been identified as some sort of coastal liberal baby eating elitist.

The the GOP rural population is the problem.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: Kelton has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema - lung diseases that put her at high risk of complications with COVID-19 - but maintains she's still more scared of the vaccine than the virus.

Jesus take the wheel.


DAMMIT JESUS!  WRONG WHEEL!
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: shastacola: Kelton has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema - lung diseases that put her at high risk of complications with COVID-19 - but maintains she's still more scared of the vaccine than the virus.

Jesus take the wheel.

Jesus would've told him to take the goddamn vaccine and be his brother's keeper


I sent you a car, a boat, and a helicopter.  What more did you want?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tuxq: For the sake of argument, if urban folks would stay the fark out of rural areas, they'd have no covid-19 to worry about.


Yeah but how would those rugged individualists get their farm subsidy checks and boxes of ammo?
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rummonkey: tuxq: For the sake of argument, if urban folks would stay the fark out of rural areas, they'd have no covid-19 to worry about.

News flash for you, people living in urban areas already avoid the rural whenever they can, nobody likes getting spit on and accosted simply because they have been identified as some sort of coastal liberal baby eating elitist.

The the GOP rural population is the problem.


Is that any different than elitist libs looking down their noses at anyone but the rich and the minorities they pretend to care about from the safety of their gated communities?
 
raisedbyacupofcoffee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"But they were surprised to realize that the most stubborn group might be white, largely conservative residents in rural Tennessee."

The most stubborn group of anything are white largely conservative residents.  How in Jesus Tap Dancing Christ's name were they surprised about this?
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: tuxq: For the sake of argument, if urban folks would stay the fark out of rural areas, they'd have no covid-19 to worry about.

Yeah but how would those rugged individualists get their farm subsidy checks and boxes of ammo?


Those farm subsidies make it possible for you to eat at affordable food, ese. Otherwise farmers would be limited to slightly higher than subsistence farming and food prices would soar. But yeah, keep acting like the millions on EBT equal the thousands getting subsidies.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: shastacola: Kelton has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema - lung diseases that put her at high risk of complications with COVID-19 - but maintains she's still more scared of the vaccine than the virus.

Jesus take the wheel.

Jesus would've told him to take the goddamn vaccine and be his brother's keeper


And his dad'd say "What did I tell you about testing me? Take the meds I gave you and stop betting on a miracle."
 
lincoln65
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The problem with democracy is that these people's opinions are allowed

Seriously, why the fark are we allowing meth-head chew guy to make medical decisions for himself? He's incompetent. Get a shot or get your power shut off.

People are dying, god dammit
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: "Cris Weske, 43, stopped in to buy a can of dipping tobacco. He says he isn't even tempted to get the COVID-19 vaccine, no matter how widely available it is.
"Somebody like me that's healthy, with a survival rate of 99%, I don't need it," he says. "I don't want to put that toxin - I'm kind of anti-vax, period."

You can't fix stupid


LOL these people are farking cartoons.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

rummonkey: tuxq: For the sake of argument, if urban folks would stay the fark out of rural areas, they'd have no covid-19 to worry about.

News flash for you, people living in urban areas already avoid the rural whenever they can, nobody likes getting spit on and accosted simply because they have been identified as some sort of coastal liberal baby eating elitist.

The the GOP rural population is the problem.


To expand on this point, rural red USA has disproportional political power and economic power. It's why living a modern life on the back 40 seems so affordable-it's subsidized by cities and blue States. You can't have urban lifestyle in rural USA without huge overhead.

Then rural areas turn around and shiat all over those that literally keep the lights on for them.

Red USA has never been self sufficient -they require subsidies, if not outright slavery in the past.

This arrangement isn't sustainable. It's killing us.

Anti vax for white rural America is another kind of attack in urban centers as the farkers won't stay put.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: yohohogreengiant: shastacola: Kelton has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema - lung diseases that put her at high risk of complications with COVID-19 - but maintains she's still more scared of the vaccine than the virus.

Jesus take the wheel.

Jesus would've told him to take the goddamn vaccine and be his brother's keeper

And his dad'd say "What did I tell you about testing me? Take the meds I gave you and stop betting on a miracle."


Canoe, rescue boat, helicopter...

It's just the same stupid old joke over and over with these assholes.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

rummonkey: yohohogreengiant: Self correcting problem

The collateral damage is a biatch though.

Problem is that it isn't self-correcting. You are talking about people that have already decided on their own version of reality that has absolutely nothing to do with the pain and suffering real people are feeling. Even when they have lost someone to covid-19 the hand wave it away and move on to the next thing. This is a mindset that has fully metastasized in our nation and I really don't see a way to undo that damage.

In short, we are screwed because the snake oil salesman and used car salesman managed to get into office and have a loyal in the following that they can ignore the house burning down around them. I'm looking at you Ted Cruz, you are the poster boy for the failed televangelist used car salesman going into politics archetype.


Yeah, you're right.

So. Partition?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tuxq: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: tuxq: For the sake of argument, if urban folks would stay the fark out of rural areas, they'd have no covid-19 to worry about.

Yeah but how would those rugged individualists get their farm subsidy checks and boxes of ammo?

Those farm subsidies make it possible for you to eat at affordable food, ese. Otherwise farmers would be limited to slightly higher than subsistence farming and food prices would soar. But yeah, keep acting like the millions on EBT equal the thousands getting subsidies.


No, they don't. And what sort of stupid logic is that? If we don't cut Cousin Earl a check for growing feed corn for ethanol production he could only grow at a  subsistence level? What about the subsidies to soy farmers who lost their Chinese export market thanks to Trump's trade wars? Here's a tip, millions of tons of soy exports don't exactly have fark to do with domestic food prices.  Not to mention billions of subsidies go to major Ag corporations like ConAgra and ADM. Yeah I'm sure they're just scraping by.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tuxq: For the sake of argument, if urban folks would stay the fark out of rural areas, they'd have no covid-19 to worry about.


Yes, millions of urban residents drive to rural areas to take advantage of plentiful well-paying jobs there.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The don't "believe in" evolution, so this should work out just fine. Right?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There's a concrete reason Republicans are against Biden's infrastructure bill for country wide internet, especially for underserved or not served rural regions.

The news defaults to sources like TV broadcasts from FOX, OANN (HDTV has lots of SD channels) and radio outlets are extremely right wing.   Not being able  to "talk back" as the internet would allow, the victim is left with limited viewpoints pushed by professionals and never see those challenged, because the professionals tell them they are not challenged.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

raisedbyacupofcoffee: "But they were surprised to realize that the most stubborn group might be white, largely conservative residents in rural Tennessee."

The most stubborn group of anything are white largely conservative residents.  How in Jesus Tap Dancing Christ's name were they surprised about this?


They're probably surprised by the possibility that the most stubborn group isn't the one who has a legitimate reason to be wary of the CDC.
 
undernova
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey, my neighboring county!

I wish these people the best of luck. Every potential olive branch has been extended - this is how they want to be. If the time comes, it will be much easier to keep them sequestered from a healthy population than pretend they're worth reaching back for.

I wish I were a better person, but I'm just not. I don't care about these people, or their religious leaders, or their Piggly Wiggly parking lot opinions. God knows, Nashville is hard enough to politically navigate without having to ponder the lunatic fringes of the outlying rural populace.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nothing like a little cherry-picked NPR left wing racism to start the day.

Funny how the party that claims to be Tolerant is the most racist.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Nothing like a little cherry-picked NPR left wing racism to start the day.

Funny how the party that claims to be Tolerant is the most racist.


You think NPR is a political party?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Noticeably F.A.T.: yohohogreengiant: shastacola: Kelton has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema - lung diseases that put her at high risk of complications with COVID-19 - but maintains she's still more scared of the vaccine than the virus.

Jesus take the wheel.

Jesus would've told him to take the goddamn vaccine and be his brother's keeper

And his dad'd say "What did I tell you about testing me? Take the meds I gave you and stop betting on a miracle."

Canoe, rescue boat, helicopter...

It's just the same stupid old joke over and over with these assholes.


That too, but I was thinking more along the lines of Thou Shalt Not Tempt The Lord Thy God. I don't buy them myself, but scriptures are pretty farking clear about putting god to the test, demanding proofs of his existence/power. You take the gifts as given, not how you think they should be delivered.
 
likefunbutnot [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm perfectly fine with there being fewer white Christian Southern Evangelicals. In general, I think that's a recipe for making the world a better place.

These people have the right to choose how they want to live, but if they want to die gasping for air imma be over here pointing and laughing, because they had every chance to join the rest of us in the real world and still felt like it was more important to own the libs or the Methodists or whatever the fark thing they do.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: zgrizz: Nothing like a little cherry-picked NPR left wing racism to start the day.

Funny how the party that claims to be Tolerant is the most racist.

You think NPR is a political party?


zgrizz: Nothing like a little cherry-picked NPR left wing racism to start the day.

Funny how the party that claims to be Tolerant is the most racist.


zgrizz: Nothing like a little cherry-picked NPR left wing racism to start the day.

Funny how the party that claims to be Tolerant is the most racist.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
undernova
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Nothing like a little cherry-picked NPR left wing racism to start the day.

Funny how the party that claims to be Tolerant is the most racist.


Oh, you
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Where else but in rural Tennessee could you buy a Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee  6 piece bed sheet set for  the kids rooms and a Confederate flag set for the master bedroom.  Actually this was in Chattanooga.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Nothing like a little cherry-picked NPR left wing racism to start the day.

Funny how the party that claims to be Tolerant is the most racist.


It's early, but not early enough to excuse this poor showing. Leave, come back, and try again. Step one should be expedited, but don't worry about rushing into step two.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

likefunbutnot: I'm perfectly fine with there being fewer white Christian Southern Evangelicals. In general, I think that's a recipe for making the world a better place.

These people have the right to choose how they want to live, but if they want to die gasping for air imma be over here pointing and laughing, because they had every chance to join the rest of us in the real world and still felt like it was more important to own the libs or the Methodists or whatever the fark thing they do.


Ironically, if only one person survived an apocalypse in Wyoming, that person still gets 2 senators and a Congress critter.

The rural population is dramatically over represented at the federal level, and thinning the herd wont change that.
 
