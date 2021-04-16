 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   The New York Times asks the question: Is the blue wall of silence starting to crack. Well, it's a complicated question with two answers. The short answer: No. The long answer: Hahahahahahaha omfg hell noooooooooo   (nytimes.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The police prove who they with every time they act. The silence is just the shiat topping on the shiat.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual story:  In the most egregious cases cops will sacrifice one of there own to prevent any meaningful reform.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when you socialist destroy what's left of CIVILIAN police...the only thing left will be the MILITARY
and you know how that has worked out, over history.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like anyone else, to save their own ass.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Absolutely not. Cops will protect their violent, criminal enterprise harder than the Bratva.
 
6655321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When a cop lies to protect another cop, is that known as "saving the bacon"?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: The police prove who they with every time they act. The silence is just the shiat topping on the shiat.


https://www.counterpunch.org/2019/03/​2​2/the-growing-epidemic-of-cops-shootin​g-family-dogs/
The Puppycide Database Project estimates the number of dogs being killed by police to be closer to 500 dogs a day (which translates to 182,000 dogs a year).

And of course, they get ZERO consequences ever for murdering dogs. I'm not really a dog person but I have several friends that if the cops murdered their dog, they would either shoot the cops or shoot themselves.

Stay classy, pigs.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Actual story:  In the most egregious cases cops will sacrifice one of there own to prevent any meaningful reform.


This truth is what makes Copland one of Stalones best films.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: And when you socialist destroy what's left of CIVILIAN police...the only thing left will be the MILITARY
and you know how that has worked out, over history.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll probably do it if the cop is a POC or a woman.

They'll definitelydo it if the cop is a POC woman.
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AE Biography Frank Serpico
Youtube p0skFrMe8Us
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

p51d007: And when you socialist destroy what's left of CIVILIAN police...the only thing left will be the MILITARY
and you know how that has worked out, over history.


So this is where the world supply of white boot polish is going...

Good to know!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wantoncunnilinguslover: [YouTube video: AE Biography Frank Serpico]


I always ask "If cops arent actually an armed gang, why is Frank Scerpico a pariaha to the degree he had to leave the country?"

Dude should be lauded as a hero and his picture should hang in squad rooms across the country.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

p51d007: And when you socialist destroy what's left of CIVILIAN police...the only thing left will be the MILITARY
and you know how that has worked out, over history.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In past cases there's almost always been an out police can jump onto easily.

Most often "Spur of the moment decision making must be protected"! or "it was an honest mistake!  I didn't try to kill them!"

Those arguments go out the window when it's an 8 minute choke hold on video from multiple angles.  Where you can see him breathe his last breath about 4 minutes in.

The blue wall isn't cracking, this was just an incredibly egregious case.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

p51d007: And when you socialist destroy what's left of CIVILIAN police...the only thing left will be the MILITARY
and you know how that has worked out, over history.


WellThereItIs.jaypegge
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this for those who need it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A long time ago (>25 years), I interned at a Prosecutor's office my first year of Law School. I observed, and to a very limited extent assisted in a trial of a police officer for murder. If relevant, both the officer and the victim were black.

The cop was guilty, but acquitted.

Why do I say he was guilty?  His behavior after the shooting was incredibly incriminating and included:
A. Not reporting the shooting
B. Ejecting his clip from his weapon into the sewer
C. Canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses
D. Asking the evidence technicians that arrived on the scene if they typically checked the bullets removed from deceased against police guns
E. Volunteering, long after his shift was over, to drive the key witness downtown.

The witness told him that he had already told other police that this was a police-involved shooting. That's when the cop turned himself in and reported that he was the shooter.

The policeman testified at his trial. This was not his first fatal shooting, although the jury did not know that until he testified. His testimony was that, after he shot, he had a PTSD - induced mental flashback to the prior shooting which caused all of the incriminating behavior. He came off so sincere that you would almost believe it. I will never forget that he repeatedly referred to the first person he killed by first name...

As I mentioned, the jury acquitted. What the jury did not know was:

1. This officer and his friends were robbing drug houses on duty and the shooting arose from their anger that the house they went to was temporarily out of drugs and money (the corrupt officers thought the victim, who was just there to buy drugs might have been bringing drugs or money).

2. The 2 killings that the cop testified about were in addition to 2 other people who died during one of this crew's raids. Those 2 people drowned in less than 3 feet of water in the basement of a drug house.

I will say that in this instance, the investigating policemen and the prosecutors were utterly sincere in their desire to convict this guy, although the rest of his drug-house robbing crew testified in his favor.

Another lesson:  policeman testify a lot, and they lie really, really well. People who live in drug houses and who sell drugs do not come off as fully credible witnesses, even when telling the truth.

/CSB
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

p51d007: And when you socialist destroy what's left of CIVILIAN police...the only thing left will be the MILITARY
and you know how that has worked out, over history.


So you're saying it's the police that are protecting us from the military? That's genius, man. Genius.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BigMax: Another lesson: policeman testify a lot, and they lie really, really well. People who live in drug houses and who sell drugs do not come off as fully credible witnesses, even when telling the truth.


Also, a lot of juries are made of pro-police state, cops can do no bad, we cannot convict cops of ''doing their job'' types of people.

Sending cops to prison aint just a cops arresting cops problem, its also a big pro-cops no matter what juries problem.
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was in northernish Milwaukee, about 6 blocks out of the 'safe' zone. Pulled into an apt building parking lot to turn around. About 50 people having a picnic/grilling/party or something.  Heard a bunch of 'POP's.  Hand guns sounds, not rifle. Two people went down, other guys got out guns and ran after ... someone. I gave first aid until police got there. One person died ... not sure if it was the person i was working on. I followed up on the investigation. No leads, no witnesses. Investigation was closed after a few weeks.

One more story: I was walking on a trail next to a river in Wauwautosa (richer suburb of Milwaukee). Someone body checked me HARD  from behind. Got KTFO, dislocated shoulder. The police were all "yes sir, no sir. We'll find these scum, sir." I told them I didn't see who did it, but gave what info I could - who I saw in the area before, what I heard, etc. They came back to the hospital a couple hours later, with a new attitude. Asked how I knew it was a person if I didn't see them, and maybe I was a branch, or a dog, or the wind (swear to god they said that). Really laid into me. Told me that if I still wanted to file a complaint, I could, but if they had a 'suspicion' my story wasn't '100% factual' they would arrest me. I repeated what I knew, and said I still want to file a complaint. They walked out. No report was filed. I did some digging, and that area has tons of active, retired, retired -> now PI, police families. Called the Sensitive Crimes dept. Never got a call back. And yes, I have this all on recording.

I was firmly in the 'support our police!' camp. Not anymore.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wantoncunnilinguslover: [YouTube video: AE Biography Frank Serpico]

Literally

just finished reading Serpico by Peter Maas, upon which the film is based.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

