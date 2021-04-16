 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   I'm not trying to shock you or anything, but it looks like the Americans who are having the worst trouble with evictions during the pandemic are mobile home dwellers. I guess living in a trailer isn't an indication of sound economic stability?   (npr.org) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Renting one certainly isn't.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Renting one certainly isn't.


They are all rentals. Or at least the land is.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When is tornado season?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lol yeah stupid poor people!
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A big part of the problem is that mobile home land is pitched to investors as a sure thing, like a storage unit (without the pesky construction hassles). In turn, they treat their tenants a lot like storage unit clients...you fall behind once, we have no patience or grace. Many of them are not landlords in the traditional sense, their attitude is "just tow your shiat off my lot."

Any anyone who's been to Florida or the Southwest knows that the majority of mobile home dwellers are long-termers, usually tied down, no wheels, just looking for a low-maintenance retirement home.

Warm take: They were tiny houses before the clever marketing.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those eviction moratoriums don't seem to be enforced at all.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mobile homes parks around me are listing new homes that start at 120,000, which means a house payment including lot rent that would be 1200 to 1500 a month. You may ask why anyone who can afford that payment wouldn't be looking for a stick built house, it's because they sell to people who can't save enough for a down payment on a house or have bad credit. Like everything else, being poor costs a lot of money.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/What?  It IS Friday after all.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mobile home parks have always been an exploitation scam.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: A big part of the problem is that mobile home land is pitched to investors as a sure thing, like a storage unit (without the pesky construction hassles). In turn, they treat their tenants a lot like storage unit clients...you fall behind once, we have no patience or grace. Many of them are not landlords in the traditional sense, their attitude is "just tow your shiat off my lot."

Any anyone who's been to Florida or the Southwest knows that the majority of mobile home dwellers are long-termers, usually tied down, no wheels, just looking for a low-maintenance retirement home.

Warm take: They were tiny houses before the clever marketing.


No it isn't Tow your shiat off my lot, it's now your shiat is my shiat and the cops are here to arrest you if you complain, and here is a summons to court for the debt you owe me and if you don't show up you will be arrested.

Being poor in this country is way more brutal than you are making it out to be.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to minimum wage.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: Mobile home parks have always been an exploitation scam.


No, they have always been where the Star League recruits to defend the frontier against Xur and the Ko-Dan armada.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laughing in "ArrVee".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: dionysusaur: Renting one certainly isn't.

They are all rentals. Or at least the land is.


99% of them probably are, but my grandparents owned the land their trailer was on and my mom and uncle inherited it when my grandfather passed. Unfortunately it was only zoned for a trailer.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As Jimmy Buffett once said in 'Son Of A Sailor': thank God I don't live in a trailer.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You've got to remember that these are simple farmers, or truckers, or Waffle House servers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new South.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: You've got to remember that these are simple farmers, or truckers, or Waffle House servers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new South.

[Fark user image image 245x188]


Wrong thread damnit
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She owns the mobile home, but rents the land it sits on at the park. Once it's there, it's impossible or cost prohibitive to move it, and you become a hostage to the park. If you fall behind on lot rent, they evict you, and anything you can't move becomes property of the park - so the park seizes the home. Once the park owns it they can scrap it or rent it out, whichever is more profitable.

/I'm surprised many of these homes don't suffer accidents with propane or natural gas after they're seized. It's not like the now homeless person has much to lose...
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

id10ts: Laughing in "ArrVee".
[Fark user image 850x1133]


Ah yes. The RV. When you need a home that depreciates and does so at a startling rate.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: UNC_Samurai: Mobile home parks have always been an exploitation scam.

No, they have always been where the Star League recruits to defend the frontier against Xur and the Ko-Dan armada.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm not trying to shock you but the Republican/Trump tax cuts for the middle class (enough for a Costco membership) didn't help the middle class.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've read some articles about how the trailer park business model changed in the past decade.  It used to be a lot of mom and pops, but private equity and property management firms have moved into the business.  Whereas mom and pop just wanted their rent to pay for the upkeep and make a little profit, private equity wants maximum ROI.

So they're squeezing the tenants to either pay or get out.  They might even be forcing tenants out so they can sell the land.  A lot of these mom and pops have been there so long that the land has appreciated in value beyond what trailer park rent can deliver.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Welcome to minimum wage.


Bus Boys- Minimum wage
Youtube caEMj01XPCE
 
Gramma
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: dionysusaur: Renting one certainly isn't.

They are all rentals. Or at least the land is.


Most but not all.
You can buy land and put a mobile home on it in some places.
I'm in the process of doing that so I have somewhere to do to escape Michigan winters.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: You've got to remember that these are simple farmers, or truckers, or Waffle House servers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new South.

[Fark user image image 245x188]


Lol... 'Simple farmers'...  I farking LOVE that term.

My uncles are farmers.  One has an 8th grade education, one has a 10h grade.

They are...
- master carpenters (barns, houses, etc...  they built my mothers house, and 40years later, it is still only a 1/4 inch out of square)
- plumbers
- electricians
- heavy machinery mechanics
- mid grade welders
- experts on soil grade and nutrient levels
- decent vets and animal midwives
- fully up to spec on all liceNses,etc, regarding herbicides, pesticides, fertilizers, etc
- land managers
- stock managers (stock books go back for some blood lines over 100+ years)
- trackers (uncle is the license bounty hunter for rogue animalsfor the municipality)

And for shiats and giggles, they get to do that while being on call 24-7, no vacation or sick time, unless they hire extra hands.  Average work day is 12+ hrs (cows need milked 12hrs apart, and fark your feelings).

So yes, simple farmers.

Lets see you do that.
 
Snargi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Paul Thorn: Burn Down The Trailer Park
Youtube CT5lK9uSUEQ
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: baronbloodbath: You've got to remember that these are simple farmers, or truckers, or Waffle House servers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new South.

[Fark user image image 245x188]

Lol... 'Simple farmers'...  I farking LOVE that term.

My uncles are farmers.  One has an 8th grade education, one has a 10h grade.

They are...
- master carpenters (barns, houses, etc...  they built my mothers house, and 40years later, it is still only a 1/4 inch out of square)
- plumbers
- electricians
- heavy machinery mechanics
- mid grade welders
- experts on soil grade and nutrient levels
- decent vets and animal midwives
- fully up to spec on all liceNses,etc, regarding herbicides, pesticides, fertilizers, etc
- land managers
- stock managers (stock books go back for some blood lines over 100+ years)
- trackers (uncle is the license bounty hunter for rogue animalsfor the municipality)

And for shiats and giggles, they get to do that while being on call 24-7, no vacation or sick time, unless they hire extra hands.  Average work day is 12+ hrs (cows need milked 12hrs apart, and fark your feelings).

So yes, simple farmers.

Lets see you do that.


The only farmers why go broke are the ones who forget to cash their subsidy checks.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did a bit of checking. It looks like the lot rental costs are around $100-250 depending on location and space provided. I wonder what the breakdown is for the residents being evicted. How many incorrectly thought the eviction freeze applied to them and liked the idea of screwing their landlord during the pandemic and how many didn't have any money because of work drying up?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

madgonad: Did a bit of checking. It looks like the lot rental costs are around $100-250 depending on location and space provided. I wonder what the breakdown is for the residents being evicted. How many incorrectly thought the eviction freeze applied to them and liked the idea of screwing their landlord during the pandemic and how many didn't have any money because of work drying up?


I don't know where you are but I live near a mobile home park in southeast Michigan, they have a sign out front that brags that they have the lowest lot rent around at $500.00 per month.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

shastacola: madgonad: Did a bit of checking. It looks like the lot rental costs are around $100-250 depending on location and space provided. I wonder what the breakdown is for the residents being evicted. How many incorrectly thought the eviction freeze applied to them and liked the idea of screwing their landlord during the pandemic and how many didn't have any money because of work drying up?

I don't know where you are but I live near a mobile home park in southeast Michigan, they have a sign out front that brags that they have the lowest lot rent around at $500.00 per month.


The parks around are around 1800 a month. For lot rent.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Lol yeah stupid poor people!


Guess who most of them usually voted for in 2020, go on, guess...
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: baronbloodbath: You've got to remember that these are simple farmers, or truckers, or Waffle House servers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new South.

[Fark user image image 245x188]

Wrong thread damnit


Still fits
 
B0redd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The first thing a lot of people do when they get in debt is to stop opening the mail in the hope it will go away, This is probably the worse thing that you can do.

This feels like that to me.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: shastacola: madgonad: Did a bit of checking. It looks like the lot rental costs are around $100-250 depending on location and space provided. I wonder what the breakdown is for the residents being evicted. How many incorrectly thought the eviction freeze applied to them and liked the idea of screwing their landlord during the pandemic and how many didn't have any money because of work drying up?

I don't know where you are but I live near a mobile home park in southeast Michigan, they have a sign out front that brags that they have the lowest lot rent around at $500.00 per month.

The parks around are around 1800 a month. For lot rent.


Dayummm! That's more than my mortgage, property taxes (6k yr), and home owner's insurance - combined!!!
 
Gramma
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was ready to be outraged and then I read the article. The homeowner ignored notices and a court summons.

It's still a shame she lost her house, but you have to at least try to resolve it with the landlord or show the court that you give a crap.
 
morg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
While manufactured homes are often called mobile homes or trailer homes, most are not very mobile.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Or very mobile. There isn't a lot of middle ground.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: baronbloodbath: You've got to remember that these are simple farmers, or truckers, or Waffle House servers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new South.

[Fark user image image 245x188]

Lol... 'Simple farmers'...  I farking LOVE that term.

My uncles are farmers.  One has an 8th grade education, one has a 10h grade.

They are...
- master carpenters (barns, houses, etc...  they built my mothers house, and 40years later, it is still only a 1/4 inch out of square)
- plumbers
- electricians
- heavy machinery mechanics
- mid grade welders
- experts on soil grade and nutrient levels
- decent vets and animal midwives
- fully up to spec on all liceNses,etc, regarding herbicides, pesticides, fertilizers, etc
- land managers
- stock managers (stock books go back for some blood lines over 100+ years)
- trackers (uncle is the license bounty hunter for rogue animalsfor the municipality)

And for shiats and giggles, they get to do that while being on call 24-7, no vacation or sick time, unless they hire extra hands.  Average work day is 12+ hrs (cows need milked 12hrs apart, and fark your feelings).

So yes, simple farmers.

Lets see you do that.


The term 'simple farmers' has nothing to do with their lives or skills. It refers to their simple view of the world. That their experience is the only one with value and an inability to understand the lives of others and the staggering amount of complexity in a modern society.

As to your question, I can do almost everything on that list (I'm a hunter not a tracker, and the heaviest machine I work on is my wife's van). I'm even planning on building a small home on some lake property once the prices of materials go back down. I will say that I'm probably not typical. I did live/work on a farm while in grad school and spent three summers during high school working with Habitat for Humanity.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shastacola: madgonad: Did a bit of checking. It looks like the lot rental costs are around $100-250 depending on location and space provided. I wonder what the breakdown is for the residents being evicted. How many incorrectly thought the eviction freeze applied to them and liked the idea of screwing their landlord during the pandemic and how many didn't have any money because of work drying up?

I don't know where you are but I live near a mobile home park in southeast Michigan, they have a sign out front that brags that they have the lowest lot rent around at $500.00 per month.


That includes the trailer
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: NateAsbestos: Lol yeah stupid poor people!

Guess who most of them usually voted for in 2020, go on, guess...


I'll bet most of them didn't vote.
 
crackizzle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: baronbloodbath: You've got to remember that these are simple farmers, or truckers, or Waffle House servers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new South.

[Fark user image image 245x188]

Lol... 'Simple farmers'...  I farking LOVE that term.

My uncles are farmers.  One has an 8th grade education, one has a 10h grade.

They are...
- master carpenters (barns, houses, etc...  they built my mothers house, and 40years later, it is still only a 1/4 inch out of square)
- plumbers
- electricians
- heavy machinery mechanics
- mid grade welders
- experts on soil grade and nutrient levels
- decent vets and animal midwives
- fully up to spec on all liceNses,etc, regarding herbicides, pesticides, fertilizers, etc
- land managers
- stock managers (stock books go back for some blood lines over 100+ years)
- trackers (uncle is the license bounty hunter for rogue animalsfor the municipality)

And for shiats and giggles, they get to do that while being on call 24-7, no vacation or sick time, unless they hire extra hands.  Average work day is 12+ hrs (cows need milked 12hrs apart, and fark your feelings).

So yes, simple farmers.

Lets see you do that.


Everyone has on the job skills. Particularly long term, career line, workers.

You can make any profession sound impressive if you lay out 20+ years of knowledge in a list, as if it where inherent to all of a social group.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

madgonad: shastacola: madgonad: Did a bit of checking. It looks like the lot rental costs are around $100-250 depending on location and space provided. I wonder what the breakdown is for the residents being evicted. How many incorrectly thought the eviction freeze applied to them and liked the idea of screwing their landlord during the pandemic and how many didn't have any money because of work drying up?

I don't know where you are but I live near a mobile home park in southeast Michigan, they have a sign out front that brags that they have the lowest lot rent around at $500.00 per month.

That includes the trailer


No, it doesn't.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

baronbloodbath: You've got to remember that these are simple farmers, or truckers, or Waffle House servers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new South.

[Fark user image 245x188] [View Full Size image _x_]


It's all good if you replace south with west.
 
